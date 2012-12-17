Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.S. Metals Ltd NFB Fac A4 630 Reaffirmed A.R.S. Metals Ltd NFB Fac A4 630 Reaffirmed Bill Forge Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Bill Forge Pvt Ltd ST NFB Limits A3+ 450 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 26.0 crore) Bmm Cements Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 150 Revised from A4+ E Durables NFBL A3 184 Revised from A3+ Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd FB WC Fac (ST) A2+ 1200 Assigned Gmr Energy Ltd NFBL A4+ 13000 Revised from A3 Godrej Industries Ltd Short-TL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd ST, non-FBL/ Bk Fac A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd CP programme * A1+ 600 Reaffirmed * earmarking above mentioned long-term, fund based limits Godrej Industries Ltd CP programme A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed (Standalone) India Infoline Finance Ltd ST IPO Funding A1+ 10000 assigned Programme Ishan Equipments Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Limits A4 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 3.50 crore) Padham Steel Enterprises Pvt ST Non Fund Based - A4+ 150 Suspended Ltd LOC Sainov Spirits Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 250* Assigned *Sub-limit of Long-Term fund based facilities. Overall utilization of Fund-based facilities should not exceed Rs 75.00 crore Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd CP/ST debt programme A1+ 16000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 1100 crore) Super Stainless Steel BG A4 20 Assigned Surana Corporation Ltd ST non-fund based LOC A2@ 6100 Suspended @ suffixed to the rating symbol denotes that the ratings were under watch with negative implications. Surana Corporation Ltd CP programme A2@ 1000 Suspended @ suffixed to the rating symbol denotes that the ratings were under watch with negative implications. Tata Capital Financial CP/STD A1+ 55000 Assigned Services Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 4,500 crore) Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd BG A4 19.4 Assigned Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 64 Assigned *Sublimit of term loan Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 1.3 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.S. Metals Ltd FB Fac BB 187 Reaffirmed A.R.S. Metals Ltd FB Fac BB 187 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NCD AA 1000 Assigned Bill Forge Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1151 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 126.4 crore) Bill Forge Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 85.0 CR Bmm Cements Ltd TL Fac BB- 3280 Revised from BB+ Bmm Cements Ltd FB Fac BB- 500 Revised from BB+ Desein Pvt Ltd FBL A- 30 Reaffirmed Desein Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A- / 305 Reaffirmed A2+ (Long term and Short term) E Durables FBL- Sanctioned BBB- 120.5 Revised from BBB E Durables TL- BBB- 35.1 Revised from BBB E Durables FBL-Proposed BBB- 140.4 Revised from BBB Emco Energy Ltd TL BBB- 26100 Revised from BBB Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd FB Fac Working 700 Assigned Capital Fac* BBB+/ A2+ *Facilities are interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposure Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Non-FB Fac Working 390 Assigned Capital Fac*# BBB+/ A2+ # Rs. 30 crore is interchangeable with Rs. 120 crore Short-Term Fund Based facilities *Facilities are interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposure Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Fund Based/Non-Fund 586 Assigned Based Working Capital BBB+/ Fac* A2+ * Facilities are interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposure Gmr Energy Ltd TL programme BB+ 394.1 Revised from BBB- Gmr Estates Pvt Ltd TL BBB 240 Revised from (SO) BBB+(SO) (Rs. 34.16 crore earlier) Gmr Holdings Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB 3000 Revised from BBB+ Gmr Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 2000 Revised from (SO) BBB+(SO) Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation FBL BBB- 150 Revised from Ltd BBB Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation NFBL BBB- 2700 Revised from Ltd BBB Godrej Industries Ltd TL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd LT, FBL AA 900 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd LT, non-FBL AA 500 Reaffirmed Ishan Equipments Pvt Ltd LT - FB Limits BB 110 Upgraded from BB- (enhanced from Rs 4.25 crore) Ishan Equipments Pvt Ltd LT - TL Limits BB 58.4 Upgraded from BB- (reduced from Rs 6.40 crore) Lot Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned Malu Paper Mills Ltd TL D 742.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 42.25 crore) Malu Paper Mills Ltd FBL D 247.5 Reaffirmed Malu Paper Mills Ltd Non-FBL D 142 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 16.20 crore) Metflow Cast Pvt Ltd CC* BBB- 25 Assigned *Includes short-term fund based limits of Rs 2.00 crore and short-term non-fund based limits of Rs. 0.50 crore which have been rated A3 Metflow Cast Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 17 Assigned Metflow Cast Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB- 33.1 Assigned Murugan Textiles FB Fac B 50 Assigned Padham Steel Enterprises Pvt LT Fund Based - CC BB 100 Suspended Ltd Padham Steel Enterprises Pvt Proposed Limit* BB / 150 Suspended Ltd A4+ *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Raxa Security Services Ltd TL programme BBB 35 Revised from (SO) BBB+(SO) Raxa Security Services Ltd FBL BBB 159.1 Revised from (SO) BBB+(SO) Rupam Conductors Pvt Ltd e fund based and NFB D 229.6 Suspended Fac Sainov Spirits Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 750 Assigned Shree Kanta Rice & General FBL B 50 Assigned Mills Spr Sugars Pvt Ltd TL D 545 Suspended Spr Sugars Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 78 Suspended Super Stainless Steel CC B 80 Assigned Surana Corporation Ltd ong TL and fund based BBB+@ 3901 Suspended working capital Fac @ suffixed to the rating symbol denotes that the ratings were under watch with negative implications. Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 265 Assigned Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.