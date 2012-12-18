Nobody at White House will say whether Trump believes in climate change
WASHINGTON Nobody at the White House was able to say on Friday whether President Donald Trump believes in climate change.
Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Short- term, non-fund A4 22.5 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd based Bk Fac D Enhanced from Rs. 1.10 crore Piramal Enterprises Ltd CP Programme A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Serwel Electronics Ltd LOC A4 180 Reaffirmed Serwel Electronics Ltd BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+s 100 Reaffirmed Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 1477.9 Revised from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambassador Resorts Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 62.3 Assigned Ambassador Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB- 27.7 Assigned Emil Pharmaceutical Industries LT, TL B- 3.2 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd D Reduced from Rs. 3.20 Crore Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Long- term, FB Bk Fac B- 75 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd D Enhanced from Rs. 5.50 crore Five Vision Promoters Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 235 Assigned Ranbanka Heritage Resorts Pvt TL B- 53.1 Assigned Ltd Ranbanka Heritage Resorts Pvt CC B- 2.5 Assigned Ltd Ranbanka Heritage Resorts Pvt Unallocated B- 1.9 Assigned Ltd Rockland Hotels Ltd TL B+ 76.9 downgraded from BB (reduced from Rs. 8.39 crore) Rockland Hotels Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 36 downgraded from BB (enhanced from Rs. 2.90 crore) Serwel Electronics Ltd CC BB 360 Reaffirmed Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 212.5 Assigned Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Non FB Fac B 30 Assigned Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated B 2.5 Assigned Stcl Ltd Bk lines D 17500 Suspended Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 3446.1 Revised from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
WASHINGTON Nobody at the White House was able to say on Friday whether President Donald Trump believes in climate change.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump relies far more than his recent predecessors on advisers with a military background, but his apparent disregard for climate science is at odds with the U.S. military's consensus on the risks of climate change to security.