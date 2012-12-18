Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Short- term, non-fund A4 22.5 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd based Bk Fac D Enhanced from Rs. 1.10 crore Piramal Enterprises Ltd CP Programme A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Serwel Electronics Ltd LOC A4 180 Reaffirmed Serwel Electronics Ltd BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+s 100 Reaffirmed Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 1477.9 Revised from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambassador Resorts Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 62.3 Assigned Ambassador Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB- 27.7 Assigned Emil Pharmaceutical Industries LT, TL B- 3.2 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd D Reduced from Rs. 3.20 Crore Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Long- term, FB Bk Fac B- 75 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd D Enhanced from Rs. 5.50 crore Five Vision Promoters Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 235 Assigned Ranbanka Heritage Resorts Pvt TL B- 53.1 Assigned Ltd Ranbanka Heritage Resorts Pvt CC B- 2.5 Assigned Ltd Ranbanka Heritage Resorts Pvt Unallocated B- 1.9 Assigned Ltd Rockland Hotels Ltd TL B+ 76.9 downgraded from BB (reduced from Rs. 8.39 crore) Rockland Hotels Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 36 downgraded from BB (enhanced from Rs. 2.90 crore) Serwel Electronics Ltd CC BB 360 Reaffirmed Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 212.5 Assigned Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Non FB Fac B 30 Assigned Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated B 2.5 Assigned Stcl Ltd Bk lines D 17500 Suspended Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 3446.1 Revised from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)