Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.M. Bhanderi BG A4 52.5 Assigned
Antique Maronite Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 340 Reaffirmed
Ecolite Technologies Non-FBL- LOC A4 15 Assigned
G R Thanga Maligai Non FB Limits A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
G R Thanga Maligai (Firm) Non-FBL A1 1300 Reaffirmed
G R Thanga Maligai And Sons ST FB Limits A1 1390 Assigned
G R Thanga Maligai And Sons Non FB Limits A1 160 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 115crore )
Lalit Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 40 Assigned
M. Venkatrama Reddy BG A4 10 Suspended
Mangalore Cashew Industries ST FBL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Pmr Construction Company ST, non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned
Sbee Cables (India) Ltd ST- Non Fund based A4+ 80 Assigned
Sentini Cermica Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits A2+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 370 Downgraded
from
A3+
(Enhanced from Rs. 22 crore )
Sundaram Industries Ltd ST FBL A1+ 125 Assigned
Sundaram Industries Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 105 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.M. Bhanderi CC Limit BB- 17.5 Assigned
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd Bk lines D 3260 Suspended
Antique Maronite Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed
Antique Maronite Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 118.2 Suspended
Ecolite Technologies FBL- CC B- 60 Assigned
Ecolite Technologies FBL- TL B- 66.6 Assigned
G R Thanga Maligai TL A- 65 Reaffirmed
G R Thanga Maligai FB Limits A- 100 Reaffirmed
G R Thanga Maligai (Firm) TL A- 274 Reaffirmed
G R Thanga Maligai (Firm) FBL A- 100 Reaffirmed
G R Thanga Maligai And Sons TL A- 145 Reaffirmed
G R Thanga Maligai And Sons LT FB Limits A- 150 Reaffirmed
Gardenia India Ltd TL B- 350 Revised from
D
High Tech Garments Pvt Ltd CC B+ 49 Assigned
High Tech Garments Pvt Ltd TL B+ 57 Assigned
Kaveri Cotex Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 150 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.6 crore )
Lalit Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 50 Assigned
Lovely Estates Bk limits B 100 Withdrawn
M. Venkatrama Reddy WC BB 50 Suspended
Mangalore Cashew Industries TL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Mangalore Cashew Industries LT FBL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Mohan Rao & Company LT FBL B- 70 Revised from
B
Pmr Construction Company LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned
Sbee Cables (India) Ltd LT- Fund based BB+ 250 Assigned
Sentini Cermica Pvt Ltd TL A- 57 Reaffirmed
Sentini Cermica Pvt Ltd FB Limits A- 240 Reaffirmed
Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1320 Downgraded
from
BBB
(Enhanced from Rs. 122.78 crore )
Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 400 Downgraded
from
BBB
(Enhanced from Rs. 20 crore )
Sundaram Industries Ltd LT FBL - CC AA 84 Assigned
Varadhi Advertisers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 72 Suspended
Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd LT fund based and B 750 Assigned
non-FBL
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
