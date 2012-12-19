Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Bhanderi BG A4 52.5 Assigned Antique Maronite Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 340 Reaffirmed Ecolite Technologies Non-FBL- LOC A4 15 Assigned G R Thanga Maligai Non FB Limits A1+ 700 Reaffirmed G R Thanga Maligai (Firm) Non-FBL A1 1300 Reaffirmed G R Thanga Maligai And Sons ST FB Limits A1 1390 Assigned G R Thanga Maligai And Sons Non FB Limits A1 160 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 115crore ) Lalit Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 40 Assigned M. Venkatrama Reddy BG A4 10 Suspended Mangalore Cashew Industries ST FBL A4 90 Reaffirmed Pmr Construction Company ST, non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Sbee Cables (India) Ltd ST- Non Fund based A4+ 80 Assigned Sentini Cermica Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits A2+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 370 Downgraded from A3+ (Enhanced from Rs. 22 crore ) Sundaram Industries Ltd ST FBL A1+ 125 Assigned Sundaram Industries Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 105 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Bhanderi CC Limit BB- 17.5 Assigned Agro Dutch Industries Ltd Bk lines D 3260 Suspended Antique Maronite Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Antique Maronite Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 118.2 Suspended Ecolite Technologies FBL- CC B- 60 Assigned Ecolite Technologies FBL- TL B- 66.6 Assigned G R Thanga Maligai TL A- 65 Reaffirmed G R Thanga Maligai FB Limits A- 100 Reaffirmed G R Thanga Maligai (Firm) TL A- 274 Reaffirmed G R Thanga Maligai (Firm) FBL A- 100 Reaffirmed G R Thanga Maligai And Sons TL A- 145 Reaffirmed G R Thanga Maligai And Sons LT FB Limits A- 150 Reaffirmed Gardenia India Ltd TL B- 350 Revised from D High Tech Garments Pvt Ltd CC B+ 49 Assigned High Tech Garments Pvt Ltd TL B+ 57 Assigned Kaveri Cotex Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.6 crore ) Lalit Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 50 Assigned Lovely Estates Bk limits B 100 Withdrawn M. Venkatrama Reddy WC BB 50 Suspended Mangalore Cashew Industries TL BB 20 Reaffirmed Mangalore Cashew Industries LT FBL BB 140 Reaffirmed Mohan Rao & Company LT FBL B- 70 Revised from B Pmr Construction Company LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned Sbee Cables (India) Ltd LT- Fund based BB+ 250 Assigned Sentini Cermica Pvt Ltd TL A- 57 Reaffirmed Sentini Cermica Pvt Ltd FB Limits A- 240 Reaffirmed Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1320 Downgraded from BBB (Enhanced from Rs. 122.78 crore ) Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 400 Downgraded from BBB (Enhanced from Rs. 20 crore ) Sundaram Industries Ltd LT FBL - CC AA 84 Assigned Varadhi Advertisers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 72 Suspended Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd LT fund based and B 750 Assigned non-FBL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 