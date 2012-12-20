Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 10 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) Fac
(reduced from Rs.1.50 crore)
Alkali Metals Ltd Non-FBL A4 65 Revised from
D
Elkosta Security Systems India Non FB Fac A4 70 Assigned
Elkosta Security Systems India Proposed Non FB Fac A4 80 Assigned
Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC D 160 Downgraded
from A4
Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - D 3.2 Downgraded
Derivative/FC/CEL from A4
Krishna Oil Extractions Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4 10 Assigned
Manav Gems ST fund based facility A4 120 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore)
Matrix Ceramic BG A4 10 Assigned
Nucon Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 208 Assigned
Prince Pipes And Fittings Pvt ST, non-FBL* A4+ 1150 Revised from
Ltd A3+
(enhanced from Rs. 92.0 crore)/*- Of the Rs. 115.0 crore short-term, non-fund-based facilities
rated, Rs. 13.0 crore is a sub-limit of long-term, fund-based faciliti
Reliance Industries Ltd CP / ST NCD Programme A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
Repro India Ltd Non- FBL A1 - Reaffirmed
Repro India Ltd CP A1 200 Assigned
Rps Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB-limits A4 53.5 Reaffirmed
Sanjay Commercial Company ST non fund based Bk A4 290 Suspended
facility
Shree Balaji Agencies ST non fund based D 30 Assigned
facility
Tajpuriya Woodworks Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - L/C & BG A4 15 Suspended
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 22250 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 386 Revised
from B
Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 400 Revised
from B
Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B+ 32.9 Revised
from B
Alkali Metals Ltd FBL B 200 Revised from
D
Alkali Metals Ltd Unallocated limits B / 155 Assigned
A4
Elkosta Security Systems India FB Fac B- 15 Assigned
Elkosta Security Systems India Proposed FB Fac B- 35 Assigned
Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 61.5 Downgraded
from BB
Reduced from Rs. 7.00 crore
Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 75 Downgraded
from BB
Flicker Projects Pvt Ltd Term Loam BB+ 400 Reaffirmed
K.B Products Pvt Ltd TL B 20 Assigned
K.B Products Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B 45 Assigned
K.B Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT Fund B 5 Assigned
Based
Krishna Oil Extractions Ltd FB, LT Fac B+ 318.1 Assigned
Krishna Oil Extractions Ltd Non-FB, LT Fac B+ 5 Assigned
M/S La Lavado Fabricka CC D 30 Assigned
M/S La Lavado Fabricka TL D 88.4 Assigned
M/S La Lavado Fabricka BG D 9.4 Assigned
Matrix Ceramic CC BB- 45 Assigned
Nucon Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 379.5 Assigned
Nucon Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 12.5 Assigned
Paras Frozen (India) Foods Ltd FBL B- 69.5 Assigned
Prince Pipes And Fittings Pvt TL BB+ 1271.4 Revised from
Ltd BBB
(enhanced from Rs. 97.70 crore)
Prince Pipes And Fittings Pvt LT, FB Fac BB+ 1000 Revised from
Ltd BBB
(enhanced from Rs.. 85.00 crore)
Repro India Ltd FBL A - Reaffirmed
Repro India Ltd Non- FBL A - Reaffirmed
Repro India Ltd FBL A / - Reaffirmed
A1
Sanjay Commercial Company CC facility BB 10 Suspended
Shree Balaji Agencies LT FB Fac D 89.3 Assigned
Shree Balaji Agencies Proposed facility D 15.7 Assigned
Shri Modi Shikshan Sansthan Bk Fac BBB 241 Suspended
Sireesh Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Sireesh Auto Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Sree Ananthalakshmi Textiles CC B- 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sree Ananthalakshmi Textiles TL B- 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sree Ananthalakshmi Textiles Proposed Fac B- 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Tajpuriya Woodworks Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 54 Suspended
Tajpuriya Woodworks Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL B+ 31 Suspended
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd TL* AA 4350 Reaffirmed
*proposed
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd FBL AA 700 Reaffirmed
