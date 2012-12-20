Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 10 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac (reduced from Rs.1.50 crore) Alkali Metals Ltd Non-FBL A4 65 Revised from D Elkosta Security Systems India Non FB Fac A4 70 Assigned Elkosta Security Systems India Proposed Non FB Fac A4 80 Assigned Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC D 160 Downgraded from A4 Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - D 3.2 Downgraded Derivative/FC/CEL from A4 Krishna Oil Extractions Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4 10 Assigned Manav Gems ST fund based facility A4 120 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Matrix Ceramic BG A4 10 Assigned Nucon Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 208 Assigned Prince Pipes And Fittings Pvt ST, non-FBL* A4+ 1150 Revised from Ltd A3+ (enhanced from Rs. 92.0 crore)/*- Of the Rs. 115.0 crore short-term, non-fund-based facilities rated, Rs. 13.0 crore is a sub-limit of long-term, fund-based faciliti Reliance Industries Ltd CP / ST NCD Programme A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Repro India Ltd Non- FBL A1 - Reaffirmed Repro India Ltd CP A1 200 Assigned Rps Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB-limits A4 53.5 Reaffirmed Sanjay Commercial Company ST non fund based Bk A4 290 Suspended facility Shree Balaji Agencies ST non fund based D 30 Assigned facility Tajpuriya Woodworks Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - L/C & BG A4 15 Suspended Tata Sponge Iron Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 22250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 386 Revised from B Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 400 Revised from B Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B+ 32.9 Revised from B Alkali Metals Ltd FBL B 200 Revised from D Alkali Metals Ltd Unallocated limits B / 155 Assigned A4 Elkosta Security Systems India FB Fac B- 15 Assigned Elkosta Security Systems India Proposed FB Fac B- 35 Assigned Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 61.5 Downgraded from BB Reduced from Rs. 7.00 crore Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 75 Downgraded from BB Flicker Projects Pvt Ltd Term Loam BB+ 400 Reaffirmed K.B Products Pvt Ltd TL B 20 Assigned K.B Products Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B 45 Assigned K.B Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT Fund B 5 Assigned Based Krishna Oil Extractions Ltd FB, LT Fac B+ 318.1 Assigned Krishna Oil Extractions Ltd Non-FB, LT Fac B+ 5 Assigned M/S La Lavado Fabricka CC D 30 Assigned M/S La Lavado Fabricka TL D 88.4 Assigned M/S La Lavado Fabricka BG D 9.4 Assigned Matrix Ceramic CC BB- 45 Assigned Nucon Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 379.5 Assigned Nucon Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 12.5 Assigned Paras Frozen (India) Foods Ltd FBL B- 69.5 Assigned Prince Pipes And Fittings Pvt TL BB+ 1271.4 Revised from Ltd BBB (enhanced from Rs. 97.70 crore) Prince Pipes And Fittings Pvt LT, FB Fac BB+ 1000 Revised from Ltd BBB (enhanced from Rs.. 85.00 crore) Repro India Ltd FBL A - Reaffirmed Repro India Ltd Non- FBL A - Reaffirmed Repro India Ltd FBL A / - Reaffirmed A1 Sanjay Commercial Company CC facility BB 10 Suspended Shree Balaji Agencies LT FB Fac D 89.3 Assigned Shree Balaji Agencies Proposed facility D 15.7 Assigned Shri Modi Shikshan Sansthan Bk Fac BBB 241 Suspended Sireesh Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sireesh Auto Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sree Ananthalakshmi Textiles CC B- 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sree Ananthalakshmi Textiles TL B- 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sree Ananthalakshmi Textiles Proposed Fac B- 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tajpuriya Woodworks Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 54 Suspended Tajpuriya Woodworks Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL B+ 31 Suspended Tata Sponge Iron Ltd TL* AA 4350 Reaffirmed *proposed Tata Sponge Iron Ltd FBL AA 700 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.