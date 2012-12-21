Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 98 Reaffirmed Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 17 Reaffirmed Geetalakshmi Modern Rice Mill ST, non FB Fac A4 63.13 Suspended Pvt Ltd Halonix Ltd ST FBL A4 838 Revised from A3 Halonix Ltd Non-FBL A4 275 Revised from A3 Jagatjit Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 120 Revised from A2 Paramount Iron And Steel Works ST, non fund based A2 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd facility Rika Global Impex Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4+ 660 Suspended Packing Credit Rika Global Impex Ltd ST Non Fund Based -BG A4+ 100 Suspended Smile Ceramic BG A4 5 Assigned Sunborne Energy Gujarat One NFBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jagatjit Industries Ltd Fixed deposits MB+ 250.7 Revised from MA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) A+ 15 Reaffirmed Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd LT/ST scale non-FBL A+ / 50 Reaffirmed A1+ B P Alloys Ltd FBL TL and NFBL BB-/ 175 Suspended A4 Bio-Gen Extracts Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB 88 Withdrawn Bsc-C&C Kurali Toll Road Ltd TL D 2600 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA 3500 Assigned Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Dudi & Company fund based/non FB Fac B+ 97.5 Assigned First Blue Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 AAA Withdrawn (SO) First Blue Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A2 AAA Withdrawn (SO) Geetalakshmi Modern Rice Mill LT FB Fac B+ 36870 Suspended Pvt Ltd Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet FB Fac BB+ 10800 Revised from Highways Pvt Ltd BBB- Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet Non-FB Fac BBB 473 Revised from Highways Pvt Ltd (SO) BBB+(SO) Halonix Ltd LT FBL BB 688 Revised from BBB- Halonix Ltd Unallocated BB 125 Revised from BBB- Jagatjit Industries Ltd FBL BB+ 1186.8 Revised from BBB Jindal Wood Products (P) Ltd fund based and non-FB BB-/ 240 Assigned Fac A4 Kailash Motors CC B 150 Assigned Kailash Motors Overdraft Facility B/ 138.5 Assigned A4 Kailash Motors Unallocated B/ 11.5 Assigned A4 Kantipudi Steels Pvt Ltd CC B 270 Assigned L&T Krishnagiri Walajahpet TL BBB 10277.5 Reaffirmed Tollway Ltd L&T Krishnagiri Walajahpet Non-FB Fac BBB 830.8 Reaffirmed Tollway Ltd Lokmangal Products Ltd Long Term, FBL - CC D 45 Assigned Lokmangal Products Ltd Long Term, FBL - TL D 30 Assigned Lokmangal Products Ltd LT, Fund Based - D 42.6 Assigned Unallocated Maa Mani Industries Pvt Ltd TL B 37.5 Assigned Maa Mani Industries Pvt Ltd CC B 35 Assigned Paramount Iron And Steel Works FB Fac of CC BBB 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Paramount Iron And Steel Works unallocated Fac BBB 35 Suspended Pvt Ltd Paruchuri Cotton Products Pvt LT FB Fac BB- 147.5 Suspended Ltd Png Tollway Ltd TL BBB- 13528 Reaffirmed Punjab Metals Works Pvt Ltd fund based and non-FB BB-/ 155 Suspended Fac A4 Qi Network Enterprise Pvt Ltd fund based/non FB Fac BB/ 62.5 Suspended A4 Rika Global Impex Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 250 Suspended Shyamji Food Industries CC Fac B 57.5 Assigned Singla Exports BB- BB- 150 Suspended Smile Ceramic CC B+ 40 Assigned Smile Ceramic TL B+ 40 Assigned Sri Priyanka Agro Enterprises FBL (TL) C 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Priyanka Agro Enterprises FBL (CC) C 52.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sunborne Energy Gujarat One TL BB 1420 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Technico Industries Ltd TL D 896 Downgraded from B+ / A4 Technico Industries Ltd CC D 250 Downgraded from B+ / A4 Technico Industries Ltd Working Capital D 250 Downgraded Demand Loan from B+ / A4 Technico Industries Ltd Fund Based & Non-FBL D 130 Downgraded from B+ / A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)