SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 98 Reaffirmed
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 17 Reaffirmed
Geetalakshmi Modern Rice Mill ST, non FB Fac A4 63.13 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Halonix Ltd ST FBL A4 838 Revised from
A3
Halonix Ltd Non-FBL A4 275 Revised from
A3
Jagatjit Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 120 Revised from
A2
Paramount Iron And Steel Works ST, non fund based A2 15 Assigned
Pvt Ltd facility
Rika Global Impex Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4+ 660 Suspended
Packing Credit
Rika Global Impex Ltd ST Non Fund Based -BG A4+ 100 Suspended
Smile Ceramic BG A4 5 Assigned
Sunborne Energy Gujarat One NFBL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jagatjit Industries Ltd Fixed deposits MB+ 250.7 Revised from
MA-
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) A+ 15 Reaffirmed
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd LT/ST scale non-FBL A+ / 50 Reaffirmed
A1+
B P Alloys Ltd FBL TL and NFBL BB-/ 175 Suspended
A4
Bio-Gen Extracts Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB 88 Withdrawn
Bsc-C&C Kurali Toll Road Ltd TL D 2600 Reaffirmed
Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA 3500 Assigned
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
Dudi & Company fund based/non FB Fac B+ 97.5 Assigned
First Blue Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 AAA Withdrawn
(SO)
First Blue Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A2 AAA Withdrawn
(SO)
Geetalakshmi Modern Rice Mill LT FB Fac B+ 36870 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet FB Fac BB+ 10800 Revised from
Highways Pvt Ltd BBB-
Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet Non-FB Fac BBB 473 Revised from
Highways Pvt Ltd (SO)
BBB+(SO)
Halonix Ltd LT FBL BB 688 Revised from
BBB-
Halonix Ltd Unallocated BB 125 Revised from
BBB-
Jagatjit Industries Ltd FBL BB+ 1186.8 Revised from
BBB
Jindal Wood Products (P) Ltd fund based and non-FB BB-/ 240 Assigned
Fac A4
Kailash Motors CC B 150 Assigned
Kailash Motors Overdraft Facility B/ 138.5 Assigned
A4
Kailash Motors Unallocated B/ 11.5 Assigned
A4
Kantipudi Steels Pvt Ltd CC B 270 Assigned
L&T Krishnagiri Walajahpet TL BBB 10277.5 Reaffirmed
Tollway Ltd
L&T Krishnagiri Walajahpet Non-FB Fac BBB 830.8 Reaffirmed
Tollway Ltd
Lokmangal Products Ltd Long Term, FBL - CC D 45 Assigned
Lokmangal Products Ltd Long Term, FBL - TL D 30 Assigned
Lokmangal Products Ltd LT, Fund Based - D 42.6 Assigned
Unallocated
Maa Mani Industries Pvt Ltd TL B 37.5 Assigned
Maa Mani Industries Pvt Ltd CC B 35 Assigned
Paramount Iron And Steel Works FB Fac of CC BBB 50 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Paramount Iron And Steel Works unallocated Fac BBB 35 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Paruchuri Cotton Products Pvt LT FB Fac BB- 147.5 Suspended
Ltd
Png Tollway Ltd TL BBB- 13528 Reaffirmed
Punjab Metals Works Pvt Ltd fund based and non-FB BB-/ 155 Suspended
Fac A4
Qi Network Enterprise Pvt Ltd fund based/non FB Fac BB/ 62.5 Suspended
A4
Rika Global Impex Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 250 Suspended
Shyamji Food Industries CC Fac B 57.5 Assigned
Singla Exports BB- BB- 150 Suspended
Smile Ceramic CC B+ 40 Assigned
Smile Ceramic TL B+ 40 Assigned
Sri Priyanka Agro Enterprises FBL (TL) C 40 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sri Priyanka Agro Enterprises FBL (CC) C 52.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sunborne Energy Gujarat One TL BB 1420 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Technico Industries Ltd TL D 896 Downgraded
from B+
/ A4
Technico Industries Ltd CC D 250 Downgraded
from B+
/ A4
Technico Industries Ltd Working Capital D 250 Downgraded
Demand Loan from B+
/ A4
Technico Industries Ltd Fund Based & Non-FBL D 130 Downgraded
from B+
/ A4
