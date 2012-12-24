Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Organics Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed
Bajaj International Pvt Ltd ST, fund based Bk Fac A4 60 Withdrawn
Bajaj International Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4 30 Withdrawn
Fac
Chandra Cashew Factory ST FB Fac A4 80 Suspended
Chandra Cashew Factory ST FB Fac A4 40 Suspended
Chandra Cashew Factory ST non-FB Fac A4 19 Suspended
Dinesh Oils Ltd Non Fund Based, ST Fac A4 1110 Reaffirmed
Hemera Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A1 A1 - Withdrawn
(SO)
Icici Home Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
Idbi Bank Certificates of A1+ - Assigned
Deposit
Indian Furniture Products Ltd Non-FBL ICRA]A2 (SO) 50 Assigned
Intergen Energy Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned
projects
Karam Auto Components Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A4 25 Assigned
Mausika Ifmr Capital 2012 Senior Assignee A1+ - Withdrawn
Payouts (SO)
Mausika Ifmr Capital 2012 Junior Assignee A2+ - Withdrawn
Payouts (SO)
Precision Auto Engineers ILC/FLC A4 30 Assigned
Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd NFBL-LOC A3 750 Assigned
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A3 52 Suspended
Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd ST FBL A4 30 Assigned
Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd ST non-FBL A4 30 Assigned
United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt LC/ Buyer credit A4 2400 revised from
Ltd /PCFC / optionally A4+
convertible debenture / WCDL
United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt BG A4 200 revised from
Ltd A4+
Virchow Laboratories Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 82 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Icici Home Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed
Programme
Idbi Bank Fixed Deposits MAA+ - Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Organics Ltd LT FBL A+ 350 Reaffirmed
Basera Enclave Makers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Chandra Cashew Factory LT FB Fac BB 30 Suspended
D. Nitin & Company FBL BB+ 760 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 68.00 Crore
D. Nitin & Company Proposed Limits BB+ 390 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 32.00 Crore
Dinesh Oils Ltd TL BB 53.3 Reaffirmed
Dinesh Oils Ltd FB, LT Fac BB 50 Reaffirmed
Disha Communications Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 75 Retained
Eupraxia Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A2 A- - Withdrawn
(SO)
Eupraxia Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A1 AA- - Withdrawn
(SO)
Foundation One Infrastructures LT, FB Fac BB 100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Icici Home Finance Ltd LT bonds programme AAA 65000 Reaffirmed
Icici Home Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
programme
Icici Home Finance Ltd Fund based Bk limits AAA 90000 Reaffirmed
Idbi Bank IPDI/UT II Programme AA 10000 Assigned
Idbi Bank Upper Tier II and AA - Assigned
Perpetual Bonds
Idbi Bank Senior and Lower Tier AA+ - Assigned
II Bonds,
Ilss 3 Trust 2011 Second Loss facility AA - Withdrawn
(SO)
Ilss 3 Trust 2011 PTC Series A1 AAA - Withdrawn
(SO)
Indian Furniture Products Ltd TL BBB 90 Assigned
(SO)
Indian Furniture Products Ltd FBL - CC BBB 147.5 Assigned
(SO)
Jay Prabhu Cotton Industries LT FB Fac BB- 132.1 Suspended
Karam Auto Components Ltd FBL (CC) C+ 80 Assigned
Mpg Realty Pvt Ltd TL BB 700 Revised from
BB+
Nijanand Pipes And Fittings CC B 22 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Nijanand Pipes And Fittings TL B 38 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Parameshwara Industries fund based Bk Fac B+ 117.7 Suspended
Precision Auto Engineers CC Fac B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Precision Auto Engineers TL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Precision Auto Engineers BG B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 150 Assigned
Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BBB- 30 Assigned
Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd NFBL-BG BBB- 70** Assigned
** bank guarantee is a sub limit of cash credit facilities
Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT loans and working BBB- 59.3 Suspended
capital Fac
Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd LT FBL BB- 136 Assigned
Spr Buildtech Ltd FBL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Spr Buildtech Ltd NFBL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Srini Food Park Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA]D 500 Suspended
Techno Force Solution (I) Pvt LT FB limits BBB- 24 Assigned
Ltd
Techno Force Solution (I) Pvt LT, non-FBL BBB- 180 Assigned
Ltd
Techno Force Solution (I) Pvt LT, proposed limits BBB- 6 Assigned
Ltd
United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt TL BB 836.1 revised from
Ltd BB+
United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt Unallocated BB 263.9 revised from
Ltd BB+
Virchow Laboratories Ltd LT FBL A+ 598 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
