Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Organics Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Bajaj International Pvt Ltd ST, fund based Bk Fac A4 60 Withdrawn Bajaj International Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4 30 Withdrawn Fac Chandra Cashew Factory ST FB Fac A4 80 Suspended Chandra Cashew Factory ST FB Fac A4 40 Suspended Chandra Cashew Factory ST non-FB Fac A4 19 Suspended Dinesh Oils Ltd Non Fund Based, ST Fac A4 1110 Reaffirmed Hemera Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A1 A1 - Withdrawn (SO) Icici Home Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Idbi Bank Certificates of A1+ - Assigned Deposit Indian Furniture Products Ltd Non-FBL ICRA]A2 (SO) 50 Assigned Intergen Energy Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Karam Auto Components Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A4 25 Assigned Mausika Ifmr Capital 2012 Senior Assignee A1+ - Withdrawn Payouts (SO) Mausika Ifmr Capital 2012 Junior Assignee A2+ - Withdrawn Payouts (SO) Precision Auto Engineers ILC/FLC A4 30 Assigned Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd NFBL-LOC A3 750 Assigned Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A3 52 Suspended Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd ST FBL A4 30 Assigned Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd ST non-FBL A4 30 Assigned United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt LC/ Buyer credit A4 2400 revised from Ltd /PCFC / optionally A4+ convertible debenture / WCDL United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt BG A4 200 revised from Ltd A4+ Virchow Laboratories Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 82 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Home Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme Idbi Bank Fixed Deposits MAA+ - Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Organics Ltd LT FBL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Basera Enclave Makers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Chandra Cashew Factory LT FB Fac BB 30 Suspended D. Nitin & Company FBL BB+ 760 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 68.00 Crore D. Nitin & Company Proposed Limits BB+ 390 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 32.00 Crore Dinesh Oils Ltd TL BB 53.3 Reaffirmed Dinesh Oils Ltd FB, LT Fac BB 50 Reaffirmed Disha Communications Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 75 Retained Eupraxia Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A2 A- - Withdrawn (SO) Eupraxia Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A1 AA- - Withdrawn (SO) Foundation One Infrastructures LT, FB Fac BB 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Icici Home Finance Ltd LT bonds programme AAA 65000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AAA 10000 Reaffirmed programme Icici Home Finance Ltd Fund based Bk limits AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Idbi Bank IPDI/UT II Programme AA 10000 Assigned Idbi Bank Upper Tier II and AA - Assigned Perpetual Bonds Idbi Bank Senior and Lower Tier AA+ - Assigned II Bonds, Ilss 3 Trust 2011 Second Loss facility AA - Withdrawn (SO) Ilss 3 Trust 2011 PTC Series A1 AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Indian Furniture Products Ltd TL BBB 90 Assigned (SO) Indian Furniture Products Ltd FBL - CC BBB 147.5 Assigned (SO) Jay Prabhu Cotton Industries LT FB Fac BB- 132.1 Suspended Karam Auto Components Ltd FBL (CC) C+ 80 Assigned Mpg Realty Pvt Ltd TL BB 700 Revised from BB+ Nijanand Pipes And Fittings CC B 22 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nijanand Pipes And Fittings TL B 38 Assigned Pvt Ltd Parameshwara Industries fund based Bk Fac B+ 117.7 Suspended Precision Auto Engineers CC Fac B+ 120 Reaffirmed Precision Auto Engineers TL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Precision Auto Engineers BG B+ 20 Reaffirmed Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 150 Assigned Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BBB- 30 Assigned Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd NFBL-BG BBB- 70** Assigned ** bank guarantee is a sub limit of cash credit facilities Pyramid Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT loans and working BBB- 59.3 Suspended capital Fac Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd LT FBL BB- 136 Assigned Spr Buildtech Ltd FBL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Spr Buildtech Ltd NFBL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Srini Food Park Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA]D 500 Suspended Techno Force Solution (I) Pvt LT FB limits BBB- 24 Assigned Ltd Techno Force Solution (I) Pvt LT, non-FBL BBB- 180 Assigned Ltd Techno Force Solution (I) Pvt LT, proposed limits BBB- 6 Assigned Ltd United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt TL BB 836.1 revised from Ltd BB+ United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt Unallocated BB 263.9 revised from Ltd BB+ Virchow Laboratories Ltd LT FBL A+ 598 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.