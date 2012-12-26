Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Accel Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Decent Dia-Jewels Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 1050 Suspended Facor Alloys Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 340 Downgraded from A2 Hexa Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 6 Assigned M S Khurana Engineering Ltd non- FBL A2+ 100 Suspended Modern India Ltd NFBL (LC/BG)* A4+ 340 Reaffirmed *limits are interchangeable Pae Renewables Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 2B - Assigned projects. Prime Progression Export And ST FB Fac A4+ 90 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 31 Assigned Slogan Ceramic ST non fund based-BG A4 6 Assigned Sportking India Ltd Non-FBL A4 300 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home CP A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Fixed Deposits MAA+ - Reaffirmed Finance Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Decent Dia-Jewels Pvt Ltd proposed Fac BB- 650 Suspended / A4 Facor Alloys Ltd FB Fac BBB- 289 Downgraded from BBB+ General Motors India Pvt Ltd LT Loans BBB 8000 Reaffirmed General Motors India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB / 4250 Reaffirmed (Fund Based)^ A2 ^ GMIPL's Non-Fund Based Limits are sub-limits of Rs. 425 crore Fund Based Limits; The Fund Based Limits are also completely interchangeable long-term & short-term exposures (i.e. Cash Credit/WCDL) General Motors India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB / 4250 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based)^ A2 ^ GMIPL's Non-Fund Based Limits are sub-limits of Rs. 425 crore Fund Based Limits; The Fund Based Limits are also completely interchangeable long-term & short-term exposures (i.e. Cash Credit/WCDL) God Gift Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BB+ 360.8 Reaffirmed God Gift Properties Pvt Ltd TL - LRD BBB- 189.2 Reassigned (SO) LRD - Lease Rent Discounting Hexa Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 37.5 Assigned Hexa Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 42 Assigned Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Unallocated A+ / 800 Reaffirmed A1+ Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CC/ WCDL/ Bills A+ / 1425 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac A1+ Enhancement in limits from Rs. 72.50 Crore Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd LC/ BG/ Buyers? A+ 545 Reaffirmed Credit Fac / A1+ M S Khurana Engineering Ltd FBL BBB+ 350 Suspended M S Khurana Engineering Ltd non-FBL BBB+ 1250 Suspended Modern India Ltd FBL (CC)* BB+ 340 Reaffirmed *limits are interchangeable Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning TL C 130 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning CC C 32.5 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning TL C 50 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning CC C 27.5 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning Unallocated Limits C 110 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Neel Metal Products Ltd TL A+ 459 Assigned Neel Metal Products Ltd CC/WCDL A+ / 1080 Reaffirmed A1+ Enhanced from Rs 68.00 Crore Neel Metal Products Ltd NFBL A+ / 1475 Reaffirmed A1+ Enhanced from Rs 103.00 crore Neel Metal Products Ltd Unallocated A+ / 2620 Reaffirmed A1+ Enhanced from Rs 217.00 crore Pcm Alloys Steels Pvt Ltd TL D 12 Suspended Pcm Alloys Steels Pvt Ltd CC facility D 40 Suspended Pcm Alloys Steels Pvt Ltd Non-fund based LOC D 8 Suspended and BG Fac Prime Progression Export And TL BB+ 64 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Prime Progression Export And LT FB Fac BB+ 10 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Prime Progression Export And LT FB Fac (proposed) BB+ 6 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac B 29.4 Assigned Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B 20 Assigned Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based B 30 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd LT - Non-FB Fac B 0.6 Assigned Shreedhar Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL BB- 267.5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 38.50cr) Shreedhar Milk Foods Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 402.5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 52.03 ) Slogan Ceramic LT fund based-TL BB- 35.8 Assigned Slogan Ceramic LT fund based-CC BB- 30 Assigned Sportking India Ltd FBL BB 2410 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home LT Bk Limits AA 7582.4 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd (enhanced by Rs. 150 crore) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Debt AA 2000 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCD AA 4220 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.