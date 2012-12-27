Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP A1+ 12500 Assigned
Enhanced from Rs. 1000. Cr.
Baheti Metal And Ferro Alloys ST, non-FBL A4 11.2 Revised from
Ltd A4+
Enhanced from Rs. 0.25 crore
Blue Wings Tours & Travels Pvt LOC* A4 7.5 Assigned
Ltd
* As a sub-limit of term loan
Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 1000 Revised from
A2
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Assigned
Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards ST, Non FB Limits A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hughes Communication India Ltd FBL A1 160 Reaffirmed
Hughes Communication India Ltd Non-FBL A1 1240 Reaffirmed
Hughes Communication India Ltd CP/STD Programme A1 200 Reaffirmed
Hughes Network India Ltd NFBL A2 400 Reaffirmed
Jnv Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 70 Assigned
Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Non fund Based - ST A4 27.5 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 1.25cr)
M/S Indian Designs Exports Pvt Line of credit A3 368 Suspended
Ltd Icra
Mitter Fasteners Non-FB Limits A4 17 Reaffirmed
N B Commercial Enterprises Pvt LOC A4 60 Assigned
Ltd
Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4+ 226.7 Suspended
Fac
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd Non-Fund Based A3+ 114.5 Reaffirmed
Facility
Enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore
Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A2+ 123.4 Assigned
(SO)
Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A3 13.7 Assigned
(SO)
U.P. Telelinks Ltd Non-FBL A4 13 Assigned
Yenepoya University BG A4+ 85 Assigned
Zf Steering Gear (India) Ltd Non Fund Based A1+ 190 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Fund Based -TL ICRA]BB- 6.3 Assigned
Ltd
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Fund Based - CC ICRA]BB- 140 Assigned
Ltd
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Unallocated ICRA]BB- 83.7 Assigned
Ltd
Baheti Metal And Ferro Alloys LT, FB limits BB 105 Revised from
Ltd BB+
Reduced from Rs. 10.60 crore
Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd LT: FBL^ ICRA]A- / 275 Assigned
A2+
Enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore /^ Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term
fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 22.50 crore and short term non-fund based limits to the
extent of Rs. 10.00 crore, and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short
term rating will be applicable. The long term fund based limits are also interchangeable with
long term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 5.00 crore. The overall utilization by way
of long term fund based, short term fund based, short term non-fund based and long term non-fund
based limits cannot exceed Rs. 27.50 crore
Blue Wings Tours & Travels Pvt TL B+ 82.5 Assigned
Ltd
Blue Wings Tours & Travels Pvt BG B+ 6 Assigned
Ltd
Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB 10967.8 Revised from
BBB+
[Enhanced from Rs 954.2 Crore]
Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 150 Revised from
BBB+
[Reduced from Rs. 30 crore)
Cork Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 190 Assigned
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd TL B+ 211.3 Assigned
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd CC B+ 160 Assigned
Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards LT, TL BBB 161.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards LT, FB Limits BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Glittek Granites Ltd LT loans Fac D 37.3 Suspended
Gulbarga Airport Developers TL D 1397.5 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB-
Jnv Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd CC B- 80 Assigned
Jnv Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd TL B- 8.5 Assigned
Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- LT BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Max Infra India Ltd LT fund based and BB- 3800 Revised from
non-FB Fac B+
(enhanced from 261cr)
Mitter Fasteners FBL BB- 175.1 Revised from
BB
Muktsar Cotton (P) Ltd LT: FBL B 100 Assigned
N B Commercial Enterprises Pvt CC BB 60 Assigned
Ltd
N B Commercial Enterprises Pvt TL BB 15 Assigned
Ltd
Nig & Rich Infratech Pvt Ltd line of credit D 115 Suspended
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd TL BBB- 238.9 Reaffirmed
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd CC BBB- 750 Reaffirmed
Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB+ 237 Suspended
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd CC Facility BBB 237.5 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 13.75 crore
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd TL BBB 422.5 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 41.33 crore
U.P. Telelinks Ltd FBL BB- 60 Assigned
Vaibhav Ginning & Spinning CC B 400 Assigned
Mill Pvt Ltd
Vibhaas Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 110.4 Assigned
Yenepoya University CC BB+ 70 Assigned
Yenepoya University TL BB+ 320 Assigned
Yenepoya University Proposed Limit BB+ 25 Assigned
Zf Steering Gear (India) Ltd TL A+ 400 Reaffirmed
Zf Steering Gear (India) Ltd CC A+ 60 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
