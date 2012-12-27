Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP A1+ 12500 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 1000. Cr. Baheti Metal And Ferro Alloys ST, non-FBL A4 11.2 Revised from Ltd A4+ Enhanced from Rs. 0.25 crore Blue Wings Tours & Travels Pvt LOC* A4 7.5 Assigned Ltd * As a sub-limit of term loan Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 1000 Revised from A2 Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Assigned Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards ST, Non FB Limits A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Hughes Communication India Ltd FBL A1 160 Reaffirmed Hughes Communication India Ltd Non-FBL A1 1240 Reaffirmed Hughes Communication India Ltd CP/STD Programme A1 200 Reaffirmed Hughes Network India Ltd NFBL A2 400 Reaffirmed Jnv Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 70 Assigned Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Non fund Based - ST A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 1.25cr) M/S Indian Designs Exports Pvt Line of credit A3 368 Suspended Ltd Icra Mitter Fasteners Non-FB Limits A4 17 Reaffirmed N B Commercial Enterprises Pvt LOC A4 60 Assigned Ltd Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4+ 226.7 Suspended Fac Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd Non-Fund Based A3+ 114.5 Reaffirmed Facility Enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A2+ 123.4 Assigned (SO) Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A3 13.7 Assigned (SO) U.P. Telelinks Ltd Non-FBL A4 13 Assigned Yenepoya University BG A4+ 85 Assigned Zf Steering Gear (India) Ltd Non Fund Based A1+ 190 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Fund Based -TL ICRA]BB- 6.3 Assigned Ltd Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Fund Based - CC ICRA]BB- 140 Assigned Ltd Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Unallocated ICRA]BB- 83.7 Assigned Ltd Baheti Metal And Ferro Alloys LT, FB limits BB 105 Revised from Ltd BB+ Reduced from Rs. 10.60 crore Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd LT: FBL^ ICRA]A- / 275 Assigned A2+ Enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore /^ Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 22.50 crore and short term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 10.00 crore, and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short term rating will be applicable. The long term fund based limits are also interchangeable with long term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 5.00 crore. The overall utilization by way of long term fund based, short term fund based, short term non-fund based and long term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 27.50 crore Blue Wings Tours & Travels Pvt TL B+ 82.5 Assigned Ltd Blue Wings Tours & Travels Pvt BG B+ 6 Assigned Ltd Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB 10967.8 Revised from BBB+ [Enhanced from Rs 954.2 Crore] Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 150 Revised from BBB+ [Reduced from Rs. 30 crore) Cork Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 190 Assigned Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd TL B+ 211.3 Assigned Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd CC B+ 160 Assigned Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards LT, TL BBB 161.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards LT, FB Limits BBB 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Glittek Granites Ltd LT loans Fac D 37.3 Suspended Gulbarga Airport Developers TL D 1397.5 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB- Jnv Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd CC B- 80 Assigned Jnv Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd TL B- 8.5 Assigned Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- LT BB- 55 Reaffirmed Max Infra India Ltd LT fund based and BB- 3800 Revised from non-FB Fac B+ (enhanced from 261cr) Mitter Fasteners FBL BB- 175.1 Revised from BB Muktsar Cotton (P) Ltd LT: FBL B 100 Assigned N B Commercial Enterprises Pvt CC BB 60 Assigned Ltd N B Commercial Enterprises Pvt TL BB 15 Assigned Ltd Nig & Rich Infratech Pvt Ltd line of credit D 115 Suspended Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd TL BBB- 238.9 Reaffirmed Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd CC BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB+ 237 Suspended Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd CC Facility BBB 237.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 13.75 crore Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd TL BBB 422.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 41.33 crore U.P. Telelinks Ltd FBL BB- 60 Assigned Vaibhav Ginning & Spinning CC B 400 Assigned Mill Pvt Ltd Vibhaas Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 110.4 Assigned Yenepoya University CC BB+ 70 Assigned Yenepoya University TL BB+ 320 Assigned Yenepoya University Proposed Limit BB+ 25 Assigned Zf Steering Gear (India) Ltd TL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Zf Steering Gear (India) Ltd CC A+ 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.