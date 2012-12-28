Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Steels Ltd Non-FBL A3 520 Revised from A2+ Adani Agrifresh Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A3+ 100 Suspended Al- Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A4 30 Assigned Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 130 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 18.00 crore Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FBL A1 30 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 0.75 crore Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Treasury A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Advantage Fund Fabtech Technologies BG* A2+ 200 Assigned International Ltd * The non fund based limits (bank guarantee and loan equivalent risk) are sub-limits of fund based limits. Fabtech Technologies Loan Equivalent Risk* A2+ 20 Assigned International Ltd * The non fund based limits (bank guarantee and loan equivalent risk) are sub-limits of fund based limits. Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 540 Downgraded from A2 Gujarat Telelink Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A2 90 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 13.00 crore Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Ultra ST Bond A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fund Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Cash Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Indian Overseas Bank CD Programme A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Nsl Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd Unallocated NFBL A4 927.9 Reaffirmed Oilco Services (I) Ltd non- FBL ICRA]A4 30 Withdrawn Paramount Communications Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA]D 1858 Revised from A4 Shyam Industries ST: FBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Stanley Lifestyles Ltd BG/LC A4 170 Reaffirmed Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund Based A4 151 Reaffirmed ( Enhanced from 10.60 cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Steels Ltd TL BBB- 406.9 Revised from BBB+ Aarti Steels Ltd FBL BBB- 2112.7 Revised from BBB+ Adani Agrifresh Ltd LT fund based BBB 660 Suspended Al- Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac B 400 Assigned Alliance Palms Developers And TL D 1200 Suspended Constructions Pvt Ltd Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd TL A 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 1.25 crore Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd FBL A 80 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 5.00 crore Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis ST Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fabtech Technologies FBL BBB+ 200 Assigned International Ltd (Enhanced from 7.00 cr ) Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd TL BBB 650 Downgraded from BBB+ Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd FB Fac BBB 439 Downgraded from BBB+ Futura Door Products Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 65 Assigned Futura Door Products Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 5.5 Assigned Futura Door Products Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - B 45.5 Assigned Unallocated Gujarat Telelink Pvt Ltd TL* BBB 536.9 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs. 14.00 crore, short-term, non-fund based limits as sublimit of term loans/ Enhanced from Rs. 47.00 crore Gujarat Telelink Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB 270 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore Hindupur Vyapar Apparel Park FBL D 250 Suspended Ltd Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Floating Rate AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fund - LT Plan Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Income Fund - ST AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Plan Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Flexi Debt Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier II Bonds AA 26323 Reaffirmed Programmes Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Bonds AA 7800 Reaffirmed Programmes Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA+ 26400 Reaffirmed Programmes L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 4500 Assigned Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD programme AA+ 36360 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahavir Foundation For FBL- TL B 270 Revised from Educational Research And B+ Development Manimaleth Crusher Metal TL Fac (proposed) B+ 80 Assigned Industries New Front Prabhavee Ventures TL B 100 Assigned New Front Prabhavee Ventures CC B 50 Assigned Nsl Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd TL B 1972.1 Reaffirmed Nsl Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd Unallocated FBL B 500 Reaffirmed Oilco Services (I) Ltd FB limit BB 90 Withdrawn Paramount Communications Ltd LT FBL ICRA]D 4429.6 Revised from C Shree Khodiyar Oil Industries CC B 130 Assigned Shyam Industries LT: FBL BB+* 3.6 Withdrawn * The long term rating has been withdrawn as the term loan outstanding has been completely H43239repaid Stanley Lifestyles Ltd CC BB- 210 Reaffirmed Surya Fab FBL- CC B+ 70 Assigned Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT - TL* BB 119 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Rs 3.90 crore for buyer's credit. / Enhanced From 4.90cr) Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based BB 80 Reaffirmed ( Enhanced from 5.50 cr ) Triveni Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A- / 160 Assigned A2+ Vagus Super Specialty Hospital TL D 150 Revised from Pvt Ltd B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 