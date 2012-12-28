Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Steels Ltd Non-FBL A3 520 Revised from
A2+
Adani Agrifresh Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A3+ 100 Suspended
Al- Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A4 30 Assigned
Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 130 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 18.00 crore
Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FBL A1 30 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs 0.75 crore
Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Treasury A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Advantage Fund
Fabtech Technologies BG* A2+ 200 Assigned
International Ltd
* The non fund based limits (bank guarantee and loan equivalent risk) are sub-limits of fund
based limits.
Fabtech Technologies Loan Equivalent Risk* A2+ 20 Assigned
International Ltd
* The non fund based limits (bank guarantee and loan equivalent risk) are sub-limits of fund
based limits.
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 540 Downgraded
from A2
Gujarat Telelink Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A2 90 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 13.00 crore
Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Ultra ST Bond A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Fund
Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Cash Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Indian Overseas Bank CD Programme A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed
Nsl Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd Unallocated NFBL A4 927.9 Reaffirmed
Oilco Services (I) Ltd non- FBL ICRA]A4 30 Withdrawn
Paramount Communications Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA]D 1858 Revised from
A4
Shyam Industries ST: FBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd BG/LC A4 170 Reaffirmed
Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund Based A4 151 Reaffirmed
( Enhanced from 10.60 cr)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Steels Ltd TL BBB- 406.9 Revised from
BBB+
Aarti Steels Ltd FBL BBB- 2112.7 Revised from
BBB+
Adani Agrifresh Ltd LT fund based BBB 660 Suspended
Al- Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac B 400 Assigned
Alliance Palms Developers And TL D 1200 Suspended
Constructions Pvt Ltd
Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd TL A 10 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 1.25 crore
Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd FBL A 80 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs 5.00 crore
Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis ST Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fabtech Technologies FBL BBB+ 200 Assigned
International Ltd
(Enhanced from 7.00 cr )
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd TL BBB 650 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd FB Fac BBB 439 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Futura Door Products Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 65 Assigned
Futura Door Products Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 5.5 Assigned
Futura Door Products Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - B 45.5 Assigned
Unallocated
Gujarat Telelink Pvt Ltd TL* BBB 536.9 Reaffirmed
*Includes Rs. 14.00 crore, short-term, non-fund based limits as sublimit of term loans/ Enhanced
from Rs. 47.00 crore
Gujarat Telelink Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB 270 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore
Hindupur Vyapar Apparel Park FBL D 250 Suspended
Ltd
Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Floating Rate AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Fund - LT Plan
Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Income Fund - ST AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Plan
Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Flexi Debt Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier II Bonds AA 26323 Reaffirmed
Programmes
Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Bonds AA 7800 Reaffirmed
Programmes
Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA+ 26400 Reaffirmed
Programmes
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 4500 Assigned
Ltd
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD programme AA+ 36360 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahavir Foundation For FBL- TL B 270 Revised from
Educational Research And B+
Development
Manimaleth Crusher Metal TL Fac (proposed) B+ 80 Assigned
Industries
New Front Prabhavee Ventures TL B 100 Assigned
New Front Prabhavee Ventures CC B 50 Assigned
Nsl Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd TL B 1972.1 Reaffirmed
Nsl Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd Unallocated FBL B 500 Reaffirmed
Oilco Services (I) Ltd FB limit BB 90 Withdrawn
Paramount Communications Ltd LT FBL ICRA]D 4429.6 Revised from
C
Shree Khodiyar Oil Industries CC B 130 Assigned
Shyam Industries LT: FBL BB+* 3.6 Withdrawn
* The long term rating has been withdrawn as the term loan outstanding has been completely
H43239repaid
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd CC BB- 210 Reaffirmed
Surya Fab FBL- CC B+ 70 Assigned
Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT - TL* BB 119 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of Rs 3.90 crore for buyer's credit. / Enhanced From 4.90cr)
Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based BB 80 Reaffirmed
( Enhanced from 5.50 cr )
Triveni Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A- / 160 Assigned
A2+
Vagus Super Specialty Hospital TL D 150 Revised from
Pvt Ltd B
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
