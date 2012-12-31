Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 28 & 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 5 Suspended Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ ST debt A1 5000 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Non-FBL A1 650 Reaffirmed Capital Steel Corporation LOC facility A4 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 45.50 crore) Capital Steel Corporation Credit Exposure Limit A4 13.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.88 crore) Fore School Of Management Post Graduate Diploma EB2 IN Assigned in Management (PGDM) Fore School Of Management Post Graduate Diploma EB2 IN Assigned in International Business Management (PGDM-IBM) Kgs Engineering Ltd LOC A4 20 Assigned Kgs Engineering Ltd BG A4 60 Assigned Kirloskar Ferrous Industries ST Fund based# A1+ 2950 Assigned Ltd #sublimit within Cash Credit facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 295 crore Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Non fund based A1+ 5450 Assigned Ltd Lall Construction Company Non-FBL A4 150 revised from A4+ M/S Plaza Computers NFBL A4 8 Assigned Mayur Woven Pvt Ltd PSL/EBRD A4+ 120 Assigned Mayur Woven Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A4+ 115 Revised from Facility A4 (enhanced from Rs.5.75 crore) Nitasha Constructions Non Fund Based - Bk A4 42.5 Assigned Roop Arinna Fabricators Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Sai Global Yarntex (India) Pvt ST non-FBL A4 21 Reaffirmed Ltd Shreeji Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - FLC A4 Assigned (sub limit) Shreeji Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 1 Assigned Steel Exchange India Ltd FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Steel Exchange India Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 1110 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB+ 30 Suspended Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL* BB+ 34.5 Suspended *Sub Limit of Rs. 1.15 Cr for one time capital goods L/C Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NCD A+ 300 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd TL A+ 5800.1 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL A+ 18100 Reaffirmed Boss Pharma Bk Fac BB- / 80 Suspended A4 Capital Steel Corporation CC facility BB 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore) Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd fund based and non D 411.1 Suspended fund based Bk facility Chirchind Hydro Power Ltd FBL (CC) D 37.1 Assigned (enhanced from 0.71 Cr) Chirchind Hydro Power Ltd TL D 148.7 Assigned (reduced from 21 Cr) Chirchind Hydro Power Ltd NFBL D 50 Assigned Dashmesh Agro Export FBL B+ 130 Assigned E.V. Homes Constructions Pvt TL B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Gmr Jadcherla Expressways Ltd FB Fac (TL) A 3095.8 Reaffirmed Greenwood High Trust TL A- 274.5 Assigned Greenwood High Trust Fund Based A- 40 Assigned Greenwood High Trust Fund Based A- 185.5 Assigned Kamala Ginning & Oil LT FBL B 250 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 20.00cr) Kgs Engineering Ltd TL BB- 43 Assigned Kgs Engineering Ltd CC BB- 100 Assigned Kgs Engineering Ltd Proposed Fac BB- 227 Assigned / A4 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries TL A+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Kirloskar Ferrous Industries CC A+ 2950 Assigned Ltd Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated debt AA+ 250 Assigned programme Lall Construction Company FBL BB- 30 Revised from BB+ M/S Plaza Computers FBL B+ 70 Assigned Maa Kali Corporation Working Capital BB 70 Assigned (optionally convertible debenture) Maa Kali Corporation BG BB / 120 Assigned A4 Magnaquest Technologies Ltd FBL B+ 64.9 Assigned Mayur Woven Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 50.5 Revised from BB (reduced from Rs.14.36 crore) Mayur Woven Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 80 Revised from BB (reduced from Rs.17.00 crore) Nikiyog Buildwell Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB+ 570 Withdrawn Nitasha Constructions Fund Based - CC B 50 Assigned Paramount Pharma Bk Fac BB- / 140 Suspended A4 Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B- 54 Assigned Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 22 Assigned Ramya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 158.5 Reaffirmed Ramya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL BB- 4.4 Reaffirmed Ratan Engineering Company Pvt LT FBL B+ 140 Assigned Ltd Sai Global Yarntex (India) Pvt LT FBL B 402.8 Revised from Ltd B+ Shree Gurunanak Dev Rice Mill FBL B 60 Assigned Shreeji Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 7.5 Assigned Shreeji Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 98.749 Assigned Srinivasa Rice Industry LT FBL B+ 81.9 Reaffirmed Steel Exchange India Ltd TL Fac B+ 645.5 Revised from BB Steel Exchange India Ltd FB Fac B+ 1400 Revised from BB Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd LT FBL B+ 621.4 Reaffirmed Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd LT non-FBL B+ 28.6 Reaffirmed Water And Sanitation Pooled Non Convertible Bond AA(SO) 121.6 Reaffirmed Fund Programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.