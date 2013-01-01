Jan 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti International Ltd FBL A3+ 889 Revised from A2 Aarti International Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 85 Revised from A2 Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 330 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.228 cr) B.L.Kapur Memorial Hospital Non FBL A4 100 Assigned Baba Smelters Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A3 15 Upgraded from A4+ Indus Smelters Ltd Non-FBL A4 2.5 Assigned Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 60 Assigned Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd TL A3 147.3 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd ST FBL* A3 65 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of Rs 7.55 crore cash credit limit Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC Limits A3 180 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC Limits A3 60 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd BG Limits A3 4 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd Off Balance sheet A3 7.1 Reaffirmed exposure Limits Kirtilal M Shah ST FBL A4 813.6 Reaffirmed Kish Exports Ltd Non- FBL A4 10 Assigned Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 73 Assigned Neco Heavy Engineering & ST NFBL A4 130 Reaffirmed Castings Ltd Sk Brothers Fund Based ST Bk A4 40 Reaffirmed Limits Span Pumps Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based - A4 20 Assigned BG Span Pumps Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based - A4 10 Assigned LOC Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd LOC A4 7.5 Assigned Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd BG A4 0.5 Assigned Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd Forward Contract A4 3 Assigned Udit Infraworld Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 35 Downgraded from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti International Ltd FBL BBB 2166 Reaffirmed Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CC A- 3080 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.228 cr) Arch Pharmalabs Ltd NCD 1 BB+ 1500 Downgraded from A Arch Pharmalabs Ltd NCD 2 BB+ 1500 Downgraded from A B.L.Kapur Memorial Hospital FBL B 200 Assigned Baba Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 17.1 Withdrawn Baba Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 130 Upgraded from BB+ Baba Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - Bill Discounting BBB- 25* Upgraded from BB- * Sublimit of Cash Credit Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility TL A- 2200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt TL BBB 177 Assigned Ltd Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt FBL BBB / 1050 Reaffirmed / Ltd A3+ Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 85.00 crore) Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt Non-FBL BBB / 500 Reaffirmed / Ltd A3+ Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 40.00 crore) High Tech Filatex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Assigned High Tech Filatex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 74 Assigned High Tech Weaves (India) Pvt CC BB 75 Assigned Ltd High Tech Weaves (India) Pvt TL BB 14.7 Assigned Ltd Indus Smelters Ltd TL BB- 67.5 Assigned Indus Smelters Ltd FB Limits (CC) BB- 80 Assigned Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 100 Assigned Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd TL B+ 35 Assigned Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk Limits B+ 29.9 Assigned Karnataka Plastoo Industries TL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Karnataka Plastoo Industries Fund Based Working BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Capital Limits Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd CC Limits BBB- 75.5 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limits BBB- 60.5 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of BBB- 17 Reaffirmed Credit Limits Kish Exports Ltd FBL B 100 Assigned Landmark Infonet Pvt Ltd FB Fac (TL) D 80 Suspended Landmark Infonet Pvt Ltd FB Fac (CC) D 50 Suspended Landmark Infonet Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac D 50 Suspended Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 15 Assigned Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 12 Assigned A4 Mrg Fashions (P) Ltd LT: FBL B 75 Assigned Neco Heavy Engineering & LT loans BB 14.8 Withdrawn Castings Ltd Neco Heavy Engineering & LT FBL BB- 125 Revised from Castings Ltd BB R. D. Rubber Reclaim Ltd FB B- 16.3 Suspended R. D. Rubber Reclaim Ltd Proposed fund based B- 126 Suspended Bk Fac Raj Kumar Goel (Bhatte Wale) FBL BB 25 Assigned Foundations Raj Kumar Goel (Bhatte Wale) TL BB 77.5 Assigned Foundations Raj Kumar Goel Educational FBL BB 18.2 Assigned Trust Raj Kumar Goel Educational TL BB 57.4 Assigned Trust Sk Brothers CC B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sk Brothers TL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Span Pumps Pvt Ltd Long Term, FBL - CC B+ 45 Assigned / Export Packing Credit Span Pumps Pvt Ltd Long Term, FBL - TL B+ 5 Assigned Suncity Synthetics Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 15 Assigned Suncity Synthetics Ltd Fund Based- TL B+ 50 Assigned Synergy Info Data Pvt Ltd CC B- 60 Assigned Synergy Info Data Pvt Ltd TL B- 10 Assigned Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 340 Assigned Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan BB- 22.5 Assigned Tcs & Associates Pvt Ltd TL B+ 42.4 Reaffirmed Tcs & Associates Pvt Ltd CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed Tcs & Associates Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 6.1 Reaffirmed Udit Infraworld Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 25 Downgraded from BB+ Unichem Impex Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.