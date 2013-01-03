Jan 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capricorn Food Products India ST - FB Fac A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Ltd Instrument Capricorn Food Products India ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Instrument Capricorn Food Products India ST - Fund based (sub A4+ Reaffirmed Ltd Instrument limits) Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd ST Non FBLed A3 200 upgraded from A4+ Omicron Power Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 180 Reaffirmed R.K. Vision NFBL A4 1 Assigned Royal Plywood Industries Non-FBL A4 80 Assigned Servewell House Hold Appliances Packing Credit cum A4 Assigned FDBN/D/P* *Sublimit of Cash Credit facility Servewell House Hold Appliances BG A4 7.5 Assigned Servewell House Hold Appliances Import LOC cum Buyers A4 20 Assigned Credit Servewell House Hold Appliances Forward Sale Contract A4 20 Assigned Shriniwas Engineering Auto Non Fund Based A4 100 Assigned Components Pvt Ltd Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- BG A4 1 Reaffirmed Stylo Tablewares Packing Credit cum A4 Assigned FDBN/D/P* *Sublimit of Cash Credit facility, Stylo Tablewares BG A4 8.5 Assigned Stylo Tablewares Import LOC A4 25 Assigned Stylo Tablewares Import LOC for A4 Assigned Capital Gooptionally convertible debentures^ ^ Sublimit of Term Loan facility Stylo Tablewares Forward Sale Contract A4 54.2 Assigned Stylo Tablewares Froward Purchase A4 9 Assigned Contract Transline Air Cargo Services ST FBL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Leyland Ltd NCD AA- 3000 Assigned Bank Of Maharashtra IPDI Bonds AA 3500 Assigned Bank Of Maharashtra Unsecured Redeemable AA+ 10000 Assigned Non Convertible Subordinated Lower Tier II Bonds (Series X) Capricorn Food Products India TL BB+ 204.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Instrument Capricorn Food Products India LT - FB Fac BB+ 850 Reaffirmed Ltd Instrument Feedback Infrastructure FBL A+ 290 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 26.0 crore) Feedback Infrastructure non-FBL A+ 460 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 29.0 crore) Giriraj Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT fund based-CC BB- 500 Assigned Ltd Ishan International FBL B- 150 Assigned Karthik Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 338 Reaffirmed Karthik Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 67.5 Reaffirmed Karthik Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fund D 44.5 Reaffirmed Laggar Industries Ltd LT FB Fac B- 110 Assigned M/S Rewa Agrotech FBL B- 141 Assigned Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd LT FBL BBB- 150 upgraded from BB+ Omicron Power Engineers Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 220 Revised from BB R.K. Vision FBL B 81 Assigned Rishi Aurobindo Educational TL-I D 49.2* downgraded Society from BB- *amount outstanding as on 31st March 2012 Rishi Aurobindo Educational TL-II D 6.2* downgraded Society from BB- *amount outstanding as on 31st March 2012 Rishi Aurobindo Educational Overdraft facility D 100 downgraded Society from BB- Rishi Aurobindo Educational Unallocated amount D 9.3 downgraded Society from BB- Royal Plywood Industries FBL B 10 Assigned Sant Ram Rice & General Mills FBL B 50 Assigned Servewell House Hold Appliances CC BB 22.5 Assigned Servewell House Hold Appliances TL BB 25 Assigned Shreeom Wires Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Assigned Shriniwas Engineering Auto TL B 1800 Assigned Components Pvt Ltd Shriniwas Engineering Auto CC B 600 Assigned Components Pvt Ltd Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Stylo Tablewares CC BB 15 Assigned Stylo Tablewares TL BB 56 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.