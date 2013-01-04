Jan 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd FBL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd NFBL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit D 100 Revised from
A4 and
simultaneously
reassigned to
A4
Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 383 Revised from
A4 and
simultaneously
reassigned to
A4
Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST non-FB Fac - sub D 121 Revised from
limit A4 and
simultaneously
reassigned to
A4
Hsil Ltd NFBL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 145.00 crore)
Hsil Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed
Lalsons Jewellers Ltd ST FBL* A4+ 370 Reaffirmed
*Includes cash credit limit of Rs. 2.5 crore which is rated on long term scale at BB+
(Stable)
Lalsons Jewellers Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 859 Reaffirmed
Lok Raj Saini Constructions non-FBL A4 70 Suspended
Madurai Power Corporation Pvt Non-FBL A2+ 800 Assigned
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 60.00 crore)
Mahindra Intertrade Ltd ST non-FB Fac A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed
Natco Pharma Ltd Working Capital Fac A1+ 264 Reaffirmed
(Non-Fund Based)
(enhanced from 25.90 crore)
Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL (LOC) A2 10 Assigned
Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL (BG) A2 10 Assigned
Thermax Ltd ST Non-FBL,(BG & LOC)# A1+ 44500 Reaffirmed
# - The non fund based facilities are interchangeable between short term and long term as such
the total utilization shall not exceed Rs. 4450 crore
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Haranai Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB 320 Reaffirmed
Haranai Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd LT FBL-CC BB 35.5 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Foundries Ltd TL D 1850 Revised from
B+ and
simultaneously
reassigned to
B
Hinduja Foundries Ltd LT FB Fac D 1500# Revised from
B+ and
simultaneously
reassigned to
B
# - Of this, the entire Rs.150.00 crore can be utilized as either long-term or short term
facilities. In case these are utilised as short-term facilities, the short-term rating shall
apply accordingly.
Hsil Ltd Fund Based Working A+ 2300 Reaffirmed
Capital Fac
(enhanced from 200.00 crore)
Hsil Ltd TL A+ 250 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 97.00 crore)
Hsil Ltd ECB Loans A+ 5175.1 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 223.47 crore)
Lok Raj Saini Constructions FB limits B+ 180 Suspended
Madurai Power Corporation Pvt TL BBB+ 770 Assigned
Ltd
Madurai Power Corporation Pvt FBL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Maharashtra Shetkari Sugar Ltd TL D 1395 Revised from
BB-
Maharashtra Shetkari Sugar Ltd CC D 105 Revised from
BB-
Mahindra Intertrade Ltd LT FB Fac AA 250 Reaffirmed
Mynah Industries Ltd LT BB+ 1620 Suspended
Natco Pharma Ltd LT Loans A+ 2310 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 213.32 crore)
Natco Pharma Ltd Working Capital Fac A+ 1750 Reaffirmed
(Fund Based)
(enhanced from 105 crore)
Nishant Construction Pvt Ltd proposed TL fund BB+ 340 Withdrawn
based Bk limits
Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd LT CC Facility BBB 100 Assigned
Ridhi Sidhi Tobacco Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 50 Reaffirmed
Swaraj Suiting Pvt Ltd CC limits B 60 Suspended
Swaraj Sulz Pvt Ltd FB limits B+ 126.7 Suspended
Thermax Ltd FB Limits (CC) AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Thermax Ltd LT Non-FBL,(BG & LOC) AA+ 44500 Reaffirmed
#
# - The non fund based facilities are interchangeable between short term and long term as such
the total utilization shall not exceed Rs. 4450 crore
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
