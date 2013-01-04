Jan 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd FBL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd NFBL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit D 100 Revised from A4 and simultaneously reassigned to A4 Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 383 Revised from A4 and simultaneously reassigned to A4 Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST non-FB Fac - sub D 121 Revised from limit A4 and simultaneously reassigned to A4 Hsil Ltd NFBL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed (Revised from 145.00 crore) Hsil Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Lalsons Jewellers Ltd ST FBL* A4+ 370 Reaffirmed *Includes cash credit limit of Rs. 2.5 crore which is rated on long term scale at BB+ (Stable) Lalsons Jewellers Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 859 Reaffirmed Lok Raj Saini Constructions non-FBL A4 70 Suspended Madurai Power Corporation Pvt Non-FBL A2+ 800 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 60.00 crore) Mahindra Intertrade Ltd ST non-FB Fac A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed Natco Pharma Ltd Working Capital Fac A1+ 264 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) (enhanced from 25.90 crore) Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL (LOC) A2 10 Assigned Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL (BG) A2 10 Assigned Thermax Ltd ST Non-FBL,(BG & LOC)# A1+ 44500 Reaffirmed # - The non fund based facilities are interchangeable between short term and long term as such the total utilization shall not exceed Rs. 4450 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Haranai Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB 320 Reaffirmed Haranai Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd LT FBL-CC BB 35.5 Reaffirmed Hinduja Foundries Ltd TL D 1850 Revised from B+ and simultaneously reassigned to B Hinduja Foundries Ltd LT FB Fac D 1500# Revised from B+ and simultaneously reassigned to B # - Of this, the entire Rs.150.00 crore can be utilized as either long-term or short term facilities. In case these are utilised as short-term facilities, the short-term rating shall apply accordingly. Hsil Ltd Fund Based Working A+ 2300 Reaffirmed Capital Fac (enhanced from 200.00 crore) Hsil Ltd TL A+ 250 Reaffirmed (Revised from 97.00 crore) Hsil Ltd ECB Loans A+ 5175.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 223.47 crore) Lok Raj Saini Constructions FB limits B+ 180 Suspended Madurai Power Corporation Pvt TL BBB+ 770 Assigned Ltd Madurai Power Corporation Pvt FBL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Maharashtra Shetkari Sugar Ltd TL D 1395 Revised from BB- Maharashtra Shetkari Sugar Ltd CC D 105 Revised from BB- Mahindra Intertrade Ltd LT FB Fac AA 250 Reaffirmed Mynah Industries Ltd LT BB+ 1620 Suspended Natco Pharma Ltd LT Loans A+ 2310 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 213.32 crore) Natco Pharma Ltd Working Capital Fac A+ 1750 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) (enhanced from 105 crore) Nishant Construction Pvt Ltd proposed TL fund BB+ 340 Withdrawn based Bk limits Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd LT CC Facility BBB 100 Assigned Ridhi Sidhi Tobacco Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Swaraj Suiting Pvt Ltd CC limits B 60 Suspended Swaraj Sulz Pvt Ltd FB limits B+ 126.7 Suspended Thermax Ltd FB Limits (CC) AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Thermax Ltd LT Non-FBL,(BG & LOC) AA+ 44500 Reaffirmed # # - The non fund based facilities are interchangeable between short term and long term as such the total utilization shall not exceed Rs. 4450 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.