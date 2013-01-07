Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adventura Technologies (India) ST FB Fac A4 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 122.6 Upgraded from A4 Reduced to Rs. 7.30 crores Chemrow India Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A4 140 Assigned Dinesh Oils Ltd Non Fund Based, ST Fac A4 1300 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 111.00 crore) Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 75 Assigned Il&Fs Transportation Networks CP A1 4000 Assigned Ltd Kalpesh Corporation Export Packing Credit A4 75 Assigned Kiran Agencies ST non FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd FB Fac A2 460 revised from A1 Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd Foreign Discount Bill A4 100 Assigned Purchase/ Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase (FDBP/FUDBP) Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit* A4 45 Assigned *-sub limit of FDBP/FUDBP Raymond Uco Denim Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 780 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.63.00 crore Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, FB Fac A2+ 450 revised from A1 Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 3650* revised from A1 *Out of the Rs. 365 crore non-fund based facilities, Rs. 350 crore short term non-fund based facilities are sub-limit to the Rs. 615.35 crore term loan facilities. Skm Animal Feeds And Foods FBL A3+ 395 revised from (India) Ltd A2 Skm Animal Feeds And Foods Non-FBL A3+ 95 revised from (India) Ltd A2 The Kothari Wheels ST, FB Fac A4 120 Assigned The Kothari Wheels ST, non-FB Fac A4 30 Assigned V.K. Sood Engineer & Non Fund Based - Bk A4 60 Assigned Contractor Dds Jv Unit Iii LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adventura Technologies (India) TL Fac B 31.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Adventura Technologies (India) TL Fac (proposed) B 60.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Avinash Ispat Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB- 85.5 Suspended Brg Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac D 626.2 Assigned Brg Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac D 150 Assigned Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL BB 277.4 Reaffirmed Reduced to Rs.11.92 crores Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits BB 400 Reaffirmed Increased to Rs. 50.00 crores Chemrow India Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 40 Assigned Dev Coal Corporation CC B 50 Assigned Dinesh Oils Ltd TL BB 58.3 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 5.33 crore) Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT Lines of Credit BBB- 2350 Assigned from Bks (Enhanced from Rs. 185.00 crore) Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 135 Assigned Gulf Ashley Motor Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Guranditta Mal Mohan Lal FB Fac B 122 Assigned Guranditta Mal Mohan Lal Proposed (Unallocated B 28 Assigned Limits) Hari Enterprise CC BB 60 Assigned Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential AAAmfs REassigned Management Company Pvt Ltd Blended Plan B Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 556.5 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 A- 98.2 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCD A 10000 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 200 crore) Jagrut Motors LT, FBL - TL BB- 8.6 Assigned Jagrut Motors LT, FBL - CC BB- 70 Assigned Jay Polypack Pvt Ltd TL B- 38 Assigned Jay Polypack Pvt Ltd CC facility B- 15 Assigned Kalpesh Corporation CC ICRA]B+ 30 Assigned Kalpesh Corporation TL ICRA]B+ 15 Assigned Kalpesh Corporation Stand by Limit ICRA]B+ 15 Assigned Kdj Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL D 100 Assigned Kiran Agencies LT fund based facility B- 150 Revised from B (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Koppal Green Power Ltd TL B+ 10 Revised from BB Koppal Green Power Ltd CC B+ 50 Revised from BB Koppal Green Power Ltd NFBL B+ 10.2 Revised from BB M/S Deep Automobiles FBL BB- 112 Assigned Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) BBB+ 1200 revised from A- Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Long-TL BBB+ 533.2 revised from A- Phoenix International Ltd LT: FBL BB- 630 Upgraded from B+ Pret Study By Janak Fashions LT: FBL BB / 200^ Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd CC* B+ 20 Assigned *-sub limit of FDBP/FUDBP Raymond Uco Denim Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB- 1953.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.116.39 crore Raymond Uco Denim Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 1800 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.165.00 crore Reliable Polyester Pvt Ltd LT loan BB- 5 Assigned Reliable Polyester Pvt Ltd LT CC Facility BB- 55 Assigned Ridhi Sidhi Overseas FB Fac B 76.5 Assigned Sanghvi Movers Ltd TL A 6153.5 revised from A+ Sanghvi Movers Ltd Fund based, CC Fac A 1000 revised from A+ Shankar Rice & Gen. Mills CC B 140 Assigned Shanthi Hospital & Research TL BB- 101.8 Revised from Centre Pvt Ltd BB- (reduced from Rs. 10.20 crore) Shikshayatan Foundation LT-TL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Swastik Trading Co CC B+ 97.5 Assigned The Kothari Wheels CC BB 50 Assigned Trident Corporation Ltd LT Funds Based Limits BB- 13510 Assigned V.K. Sood Engineer & TL C 40 Assigned Contractor Dds Jv Unit Iii V.K. Sood Engineer & Fund Based - CC C 28.7 Assigned Contractor Dds Jv Unit Iii V.K. Sood Engineer & Unallocated C 1.3 Assigned Contractor Dds Jv Unit Iii -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)