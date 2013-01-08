Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd BG A4 60 Assigned
Bharath Auto Cars Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 40 Withdrawn
Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST fund based-BG A4 15 Assigned
Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST fund A4 4.4 Assigned
based-Derivative
Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd ST-FBL- SLC A4 9 Suspended
Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd ST-FBL- Book Debts* A4 10 Suspended
*Book Debts is a sub limit of Cash Credit Facilities
Gmr Hyderabad International NFBL A3+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Airport Ltd
Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd BP/BD Limits A4 5 Reaffirmed
Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd BG A4 100 Reaffirmed
Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed
Kalkitech Communication ST Non-FBL A4 30 Assigned
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Parakh Agro Industries Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 790 Reaffirmed
Rakesh Construction Co BG A4+ 100 Assigned
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees/LC A4 70 Reaffirmed
Limits
Salasar Stainless Ltd ST non fund based sub A4 100 Reassigned
limits (SO)
Saurashtra Containers Pvt Ltd BG Limits A4 15 Reaffirmed
Saurashtra Containers Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limits A4 2.4 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 30 Assigned
Bapashree Agro Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Assigned
Bapashree Agro Pvt Ltd CC (Proposed) B 20 Assigned
Bapashree Agro Pvt Ltd TL B 14.4 Assigned
Bharath Auto Cars Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 4.0
County Developers Pvt Ltd FB-limits B 50 Assigned
County Developers Pvt Ltd Non-FB-limits B 75 Assigned
Daya Mk Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB- 250 Suspended
Diabetes Thyroid Hormone LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 69 Suspended
Research Institute Pvt Ltd
Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT fund based-TL B+ 285 Assigned
Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC B+ 80 Assigned
Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B 60 Suspended
Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL B 5.4 Suspended
Gmr Hyderabad International TL BBB 13382.5 Reaffirmed
Airport Ltd
(reduced from 1370.30 Cr)
Gmr Hyderabad International FBL BBB 750 Reaffirmed
Airport Ltd
Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 12 Revised from
BB
Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 14.4 Revised from
BB
(enhanced from Rs. 0.70 Crore)
Hi-Rise Infrastructure Bk Fac B/ 60 Suspended
A4
Kalkitech Communication TL BB- 10 Assigned
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Kalkitech Communication LT FBL BB- 45 Assigned
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Krn Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B 50 Assigned
Krn Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B 60.6 Assigned
L.M. Foods TL B+ 11.4 Assigned
L.M. Foods FB Fac B+ 230 Assigned
L.M. Foods Unallocated B+ 8.6 Assigned
Manila Resorts Pvt Ltd TL B 60 Assigned
Nav Bharat Rice & General Mills FBL B 60 Assigned
Nusun Genetic Research Ltd FBL BBB 1833.4 Suspended
Parakh Agro Industries Ltd TL BBB 810 Reaffirmed
Parakh Agro Industries Ltd CC BBB 1100 Reaffirmed
Prani Auto Plaza Pvt Limite CC B+ 77.5 Assigned
Rakesh Construction Co CC Limit BB+ 50 Assigned
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd TL BB- 26.3 Revised from
BB
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 320 Revised from
BB
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd Working capital TL BB- 123.5 Assigned
Salasar Stainless Ltd LT FBL BB(SO) 320 reassigned
from BB-
enhanced from Rs 20 Crore
Saurashtra Containers Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 20 Reaffirmed
Saurashtra Containers Pvt Ltd TL B 231 Assigned
Enhanced from Rs. 15.71 crore
Vibha Agrotech Ltd FBL BBB 6236.1 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
