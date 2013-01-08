Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd BG A4 60 Assigned Bharath Auto Cars Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 40 Withdrawn Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST fund based-BG A4 15 Assigned Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST fund A4 4.4 Assigned based-Derivative Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd ST-FBL- SLC A4 9 Suspended Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd ST-FBL- Book Debts* A4 10 Suspended *Book Debts is a sub limit of Cash Credit Facilities Gmr Hyderabad International NFBL A3+ 1250 Reaffirmed Airport Ltd Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd BP/BD Limits A4 5 Reaffirmed Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd BG A4 100 Reaffirmed Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed Kalkitech Communication ST Non-FBL A4 30 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd Parakh Agro Industries Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 790 Reaffirmed Rakesh Construction Co BG A4+ 100 Assigned Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees/LC A4 70 Reaffirmed Limits Salasar Stainless Ltd ST non fund based sub A4 100 Reassigned limits (SO) Saurashtra Containers Pvt Ltd BG Limits A4 15 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Containers Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limits A4 2.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 30 Assigned Bapashree Agro Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Assigned Bapashree Agro Pvt Ltd CC (Proposed) B 20 Assigned Bapashree Agro Pvt Ltd TL B 14.4 Assigned Bharath Auto Cars Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 4.0 County Developers Pvt Ltd FB-limits B 50 Assigned County Developers Pvt Ltd Non-FB-limits B 75 Assigned Daya Mk Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB- 250 Suspended Diabetes Thyroid Hormone LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 69 Suspended Research Institute Pvt Ltd Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT fund based-TL B+ 285 Assigned Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC B+ 80 Assigned Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B 60 Suspended Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL B 5.4 Suspended Gmr Hyderabad International TL BBB 13382.5 Reaffirmed Airport Ltd (reduced from 1370.30 Cr) Gmr Hyderabad International FBL BBB 750 Reaffirmed Airport Ltd Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 12 Revised from BB Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 14.4 Revised from BB (enhanced from Rs. 0.70 Crore) Hi-Rise Infrastructure Bk Fac B/ 60 Suspended A4 Kalkitech Communication TL BB- 10 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd Kalkitech Communication LT FBL BB- 45 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd Krn Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B 50 Assigned Krn Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B 60.6 Assigned L.M. Foods TL B+ 11.4 Assigned L.M. Foods FB Fac B+ 230 Assigned L.M. Foods Unallocated B+ 8.6 Assigned Manila Resorts Pvt Ltd TL B 60 Assigned Nav Bharat Rice & General Mills FBL B 60 Assigned Nusun Genetic Research Ltd FBL BBB 1833.4 Suspended Parakh Agro Industries Ltd TL BBB 810 Reaffirmed Parakh Agro Industries Ltd CC BBB 1100 Reaffirmed Prani Auto Plaza Pvt Limite CC B+ 77.5 Assigned Rakesh Construction Co CC Limit BB+ 50 Assigned Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd TL BB- 26.3 Revised from BB Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 320 Revised from BB Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd Working capital TL BB- 123.5 Assigned Salasar Stainless Ltd LT FBL BB(SO) 320 reassigned from BB- enhanced from Rs 20 Crore Saurashtra Containers Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 20 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Containers Pvt Ltd TL B 231 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 15.71 crore Vibha Agrotech Ltd FBL BBB 6236.1 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 