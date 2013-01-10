(Refiling to add more ratings as of 8 Jan 2013)
Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acva Solar Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned
projects
Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 100 Assigned
Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 454 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 35 crore)
Bharat Metal Fabricators Non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned
Bhuwania Associates Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC D 11 Downgraded
from A4
Choice Solutions Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Reaffirmed
projects
Cinemax India Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1 118 Assigned
Daman Polythread Ltd NFBL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Daman Polythread Ltd Fund- based limits A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Daman Polythread Ltd Fund- based limits A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Daman Polythread Ltd Non FB limits A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd ST NFBL A4 89.6 Reaffirmed
F Harley & Company Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A3 110 Suspended
LOC, BG and bill
discounting Fac
Fatehpuria Transformers And Non-FB Fac A4 380 Assigned
Switchgears Pvt Ltd
M/S Bhansali Diamonds ST, FBL A4 75 Assigned
Mars Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 5 Reaffirmed
Midco Ltd Non-FBL A3 150 Reaffirmed
(decreased from 16.0cr)
Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 210 Reaffirmed
Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sublimit) A4 50 Reaffirmed
Pragya Securities Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 275 Reaffirmed
Fac
Quality Engineering And FB Fac (Sub Limit) A1 300 Reaffirmed
Software Technologies Pvt Ltd
Quality Engineering And Non FB Fac (Sub Limit) A1 10 Reaffirmed
Software Technologies Pvt Ltd
Skylark Precitech Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended
Suprajit Engineering Ltd FB Fac A1 210 Reaffirmed
Suprajit Engineering Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 22.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 40 Assigned
Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAA - Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented mfs (SO)
Fund - Series 5
Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 10 Assigned
/ A3
Bharat Metal Fabricators FB Fac B 25 Assigned
Bharti Airtel Ltd TL AA+ 46000 Assigned
Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital Limits AA+ 22500 Assigned
Bhuwania Associates Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 195.2 Downgraded
from BB
Bhuwania Associates Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 128 Downgraded
from BB
Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Liquid Fund AAA - Assigned
Pvt Ltd mfs
Cinemax India Ltd LT, TL A 1064 Assigned
Cinemax India Ltd LT, FB Fac A 250 Assigned
Daman Polythread Ltd FBL -TL BB+ 83.95 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 7.196 crore
Daman Polythread Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Daman Polythread Ltd Buyers credit** BB+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
** Sublimit within Term Loan facility
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd TL BB- 58 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs. 8.27 crore
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd LT FBL BB- 322 Reaffirmed
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 24.8 Reaffirmed
A4
Energy Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LT and ST) BBB- 150 Revised from
/ A3 BBB /
A3+
F Harley & Company Pvt Ltd LT loans and working BBB- 94 Suspended
capital Fac
Fatehpuria Transformers And FB Fac B+ 130 Assigned
Switchgears Pvt Ltd
Girijashankar Cotton Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Girijashankar Cotton Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Hero Motocorp Ltd NCD programme AAA 150 Reaffirmed
Hero Motocorp Ltd Bk Fac AAA / 11000 Reaffirmed
A1+
Hero Motocorp Ltd issuer rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed
Intell Educational Society FBL D 90 Downgraded
from BB
Kamineni Hospitals Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 990 Revised from
BBB
Kamineni Hospitals Pvt Ltd NFBL BB+ 95 Assigned
Kamineni Hospitals Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ 5 Assigned
M/S Parikh Constructions Pvt FBL D 80 Revised from
Ltd BB
M/S Parikh Constructions Pvt Non-FBL D 30 Revised from
Ltd BB
Mars Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (TL) BBB- 155 Reaffirmed
Mars Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (CC) BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Midco Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB- 140 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 5.0cr)
Midco Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 430 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 23.2cr)
Nap Construction Pvt Ltd CC BB 195 Assigned
Nap Construction Pvt Ltd BG BB 30 Assigned
Parasrampuria Synthetics Ltd NCD D 573 Withdrawn
Parasrampuria Synthetics Ltd CCPSs D 387.7 Withdrawn
Pil Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Pil Industries Ltd Long-TL BBB- 4814 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 612.0 crore)
Quality Engineering And FB Fac A 300 Upgraded from
Software Technologies Pvt Ltd A-
Quality Engineering And Non FB Fac A 10 Upgraded from
Software Technologies Pvt Ltd A-
R.B. Rice Industries FBL B 120 Downgraded
from B+
(enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore)
Rk Infracorp Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed
Rk Infracorp Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB+ / 720 Reaffirmed
A4+
Rk Infracorp Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
/ A4+
Saraswati Rice & Gen. Mill FBL B 55 Assigned
Satish Sugars Ltd LT- Fund based BB 1800 Reaffirmed
Sb Petroleum (Port Terminals) PCD Programme D 42 Withdrawn
Ltd
Skylark Precitech Pvt Ltd LT loans and working BB 150 Suspended
capital Fac
Sri Krishnadevaraya FBL D 90 Downgraded
Educational Society from BB-
Srinivasa Hair Industries FBL BB+ 145 Assigned
Suprajit Engineering Ltd TL A 500 Upgraded from
A-
Suprajit Engineering Ltd FB Fac A 522.5 Upgraded from
A-
Synergy Shakti Renewable TL BB- 350 Revised from
Energy Ltd D
Synergy Shakti Renewable FBL BB- 40 Revised from
Energy Ltd D
Ya Ali Moula Educational FBL D 60 Downgraded
Society from BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)