(Refiling to add more ratings as of 8 Jan 2013) Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acva Solar Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 100 Assigned Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 454 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 35 crore) Bharat Metal Fabricators Non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Bhuwania Associates Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC D 11 Downgraded from A4 Choice Solutions Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Reaffirmed projects Cinemax India Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1 118 Assigned Daman Polythread Ltd NFBL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Daman Polythread Ltd Fund- based limits A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Daman Polythread Ltd Fund- based limits A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Daman Polythread Ltd Non FB limits A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd ST NFBL A4 89.6 Reaffirmed F Harley & Company Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A3 110 Suspended LOC, BG and bill discounting Fac Fatehpuria Transformers And Non-FB Fac A4 380 Assigned Switchgears Pvt Ltd M/S Bhansali Diamonds ST, FBL A4 75 Assigned Mars Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 5 Reaffirmed Midco Ltd Non-FBL A3 150 Reaffirmed (decreased from 16.0cr) Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 210 Reaffirmed Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sublimit) A4 50 Reaffirmed Pragya Securities Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 275 Reaffirmed Fac Quality Engineering And FB Fac (Sub Limit) A1 300 Reaffirmed Software Technologies Pvt Ltd Quality Engineering And Non FB Fac (Sub Limit) A1 10 Reaffirmed Software Technologies Pvt Ltd Skylark Precitech Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Suprajit Engineering Ltd FB Fac A1 210 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 22.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 40 Assigned Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 5 Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ayyappa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 10 Assigned / A3 Bharat Metal Fabricators FB Fac B 25 Assigned Bharti Airtel Ltd TL AA+ 46000 Assigned Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital Limits AA+ 22500 Assigned Bhuwania Associates Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 195.2 Downgraded from BB Bhuwania Associates Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 128 Downgraded from BB Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Liquid Fund AAA - Assigned Pvt Ltd mfs Cinemax India Ltd LT, TL A 1064 Assigned Cinemax India Ltd LT, FB Fac A 250 Assigned Daman Polythread Ltd FBL -TL BB+ 83.95 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 7.196 crore Daman Polythread Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Daman Polythread Ltd Buyers credit** BB+ 32.5 Reaffirmed ** Sublimit within Term Loan facility Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd TL BB- 58 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 8.27 crore Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd LT FBL BB- 322 Reaffirmed Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 24.8 Reaffirmed A4 Energy Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LT and ST) BBB- 150 Revised from / A3 BBB / A3+ F Harley & Company Pvt Ltd LT loans and working BBB- 94 Suspended capital Fac Fatehpuria Transformers And FB Fac B+ 130 Assigned Switchgears Pvt Ltd Girijashankar Cotton Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Girijashankar Cotton Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ 10 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd NCD programme AAA 150 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd Bk Fac AAA / 11000 Reaffirmed A1+ Hero Motocorp Ltd issuer rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed Intell Educational Society FBL D 90 Downgraded from BB Kamineni Hospitals Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 990 Revised from BBB Kamineni Hospitals Pvt Ltd NFBL BB+ 95 Assigned Kamineni Hospitals Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ 5 Assigned M/S Parikh Constructions Pvt FBL D 80 Revised from Ltd BB M/S Parikh Constructions Pvt Non-FBL D 30 Revised from Ltd BB Mars Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (TL) BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Mars Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (CC) BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Midco Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB- 140 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.0cr) Midco Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 430 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 23.2cr) Nap Construction Pvt Ltd CC BB 195 Assigned Nap Construction Pvt Ltd BG BB 30 Assigned Parasrampuria Synthetics Ltd NCD D 573 Withdrawn Parasrampuria Synthetics Ltd CCPSs D 387.7 Withdrawn Pil Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Pil Industries Ltd Long-TL BBB- 4814 Reaffirmed (reduced from 612.0 crore) Quality Engineering And FB Fac A 300 Upgraded from Software Technologies Pvt Ltd A- Quality Engineering And Non FB Fac A 10 Upgraded from Software Technologies Pvt Ltd A- R.B. Rice Industries FBL B 120 Downgraded from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Rk Infracorp Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Rk Infracorp Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB+ / 720 Reaffirmed A4+ Rk Infracorp Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ 30 Reaffirmed / A4+ Saraswati Rice & Gen. Mill FBL B 55 Assigned Satish Sugars Ltd LT- Fund based BB 1800 Reaffirmed Sb Petroleum (Port Terminals) PCD Programme D 42 Withdrawn Ltd Skylark Precitech Pvt Ltd LT loans and working BB 150 Suspended capital Fac Sri Krishnadevaraya FBL D 90 Downgraded Educational Society from BB- Srinivasa Hair Industries FBL BB+ 145 Assigned Suprajit Engineering Ltd TL A 500 Upgraded from A- Suprajit Engineering Ltd FB Fac A 522.5 Upgraded from A- Synergy Shakti Renewable TL BB- 350 Revised from Energy Ltd D Synergy Shakti Renewable FBL BB- 40 Revised from Energy Ltd D Ya Ali Moula Educational FBL D 60 Downgraded Society from BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.