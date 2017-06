(Repeating to add more ratings) Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R Dairy Food Pvt Ltd Non - FB Fac A4 11 Assigned Agc Networks Ltd BG Limits* A1 270 Revised from A1+ Agc Networks Ltd LC Limits A1 90 Revised from A1+ Alamelu Balaji Spinning Mills ST non-FB Fac A4 9 Suspended Pvt Ltd Autometers Alliance Ltd Non-FBL A1 230 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15 crore) Avg Motors Ltd ST: FB Fac A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Avg Motors Ltd ST: Non-fund based A3+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Fac Bhagyanagar Energy & Telecom off-grid solar SP 3B - Suspended Pvt Ltd projects Blue Dart Aviation Ltd Short-TL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed (SO) Blue Dart Express Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 250 Reaffirmed (including CP) Casil Industries Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 31 Reaffirmed Dalmia Bharat Sugar And CP/ ST Debt A1 2000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Non Fund Based Bk A1 2000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Limits Gvmfl Satdev Microfinance Loan PTC Series A1 A1+ Withdrawn Pool Mar-12 (SO) Indian Cables & Electricals ST, Fund Based A4+ 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd (Proposed Indian Potash Ltd non-FB Fac A1 14350 Withdrawn Ismail Enterprises FB Fac A4 63 Assigned Ismail Enterprises Fund based A4 15 Assigned (Sub-limit) Fac Ismail Enterprises Non-FB Fac A4 15 Assigned Ismail Enterprises Proposed limits A4 2 Assigned K. R. Alloys Ltd FB Fac A4 50 Assigned K. R. Alloys Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 60 Assigned Krk Power Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A4 51.5 Reaffirmed Metal Engineering And LOC A3 94.5 Reaffirmed Treatment Company Pvt Ltd New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 67.5 Assigned New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* A4 Assigned *sub-limit of term loan, New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC^ A4 Assigned ^sub-limit of cash credit facility Oil India Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 19020.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1502.03) Oil India Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 50000 Withdrawn Opg Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Perry Impex Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 646 Assigned Perry Impex Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 4 Assigned Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Non-FB Fac A4 122.5 Assigned Co. Ltd Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd LOC A3 27 Assigned Shakti Polytex Pvt Ltd BG Limits A4 4 Assigned Shell - N - Tube Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL - BG A4 60 Assigned Shiva Global Agro Industries ST, non-FBL - BG A4+ 100 Assigned Ltd Shiva Parvati Poultry Feeds ST, FBL A4+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4+ 100 Assigned Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 62.5 Reaffirmed Steel Max Rolling Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 5 Assigned Surana Telecom & Power Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A Assigned project Vijaya Industries off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned project LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R Dairy Food Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 65.5 Assigned A.R Dairy Food Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 77 Assigned Aarti Suitings Pvt Ltd LT - FBL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Abir Infrastructure Pvt Ltd fund based and non-FBL BBB- 5900 Suspended Agc Networks Ltd CC Limits A 190 Revised from AA- Alamelu Balaji Spinning Mills TL Fac BB 94 Suspended Pvt Ltd Alamelu Balaji Spinning Mills LT FB Fac BB 25.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Atul Automotives CC BB+ 70 Assigned Autometers Alliance Ltd LT FBL A- 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 13.40 crore) Avg Motors Ltd LT : TL BBB 27.3 Reaffirmed Avg Motors Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB 34 Reaffirmed Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 22 Assigned Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 38 Assigned Blue Dart Aviation Ltd Long-TL AA Withdrawn (SO) Blue Dart Aviation Ltd FBL AA 60 Reaffirmed (SO) / A1+ (SO) Blue Dart Aviation Ltd NFBL AA 300 Reaffirmed (SO) / A1+ (SO) Blue Dart Express Ltd FBL AA 300 Reaffirmed Blue Dart Express Ltd NFBL AA 61.5 Reaffirmed Bmw Enterprises CC Fac BB- 150 Assigned Casil Industries Ltd LT, TL B 274.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 33.1 crore) Casil Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac B 50 Reaffirmed Dalmia Bharat Sugar And NCD A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Fund Based Bk Limits A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And TL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction LT Bk Lines BBB+ 250 Assigned Co. Ltd Gargya Autocity Pvt Ltd LT loans and working BB 116.2 Suspended capital Fac Ghatprabha Fertilisers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 100 Assigned Guru Nanak Rice Mills FBL B 100 Assigned Health & Education Society LT FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Indian Cables & Electricals LT, FBL - CC BB+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd (Proposed) Ismail Enterprises Fund based B 40 Assigned (Sub-limit) Fac K. R. Alloys Ltd FB Fac B+ 40 Assigned Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd FBL from Bks A(SO) - Withdrawn Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Proposed Bond A+(SO) 3049.5 Reaffirmed Programme Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Proposed Bond A+(SO) 3049.5 Reaffirmed Programme Kirtiman Agrogenetics Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 110 Assigned Kirtiman Agrogenetics Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB 11.7 Assigned Kirtiman Agrogenetics Ltd LT - Unallocated BB 18.3 Assigned Krk Power Pvt Ltd FBL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Mangal & Mangal FB Fac BBB 750 Reaffirmed Metal Engineering And CC BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Treatment Company Pvt Ltd Metal Engineering And Letter of Guarantee BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Treatment Company Pvt Ltd Multi Originator - Ifmr Subordinated A-(SO) Assigned Capital Mosec V Contribution Nageshwar Steels CC BB 80 Assigned New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B 630 Assigned New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 150 Assigned Oil India Ltd LT FB Limits AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Oil India Ltd LT Debt programme AAA 50000 Withdrawn Opg Industries Ltd FB Fac BB+ 50 Reaffirmed R S Spuntex Pvt Ltd LT - FBL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing FB Fac BB- 200 Assigned Co. Ltd Ram Builders FBL B 25 Assigned Ram Builders Non FBL B 50 Assigned Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 10.3 Reaffirmed Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Rohini Industrial Electricals FBL BBB+ 250 Revised from Ltd A Rohini Industrial Electricals NFBL BBB+ 1300 Revised from Ltd / A2+ A / A1 Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 154.3 Assigned Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 12 Assigned Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BBB- 6.7 Assigned Shakti Polytex Pvt Ltd TL(o/s as on 30.11.12) B- 69.4 Assigned Shakti Polytex Pvt Ltd CC Limits B- 70 Assigned Shell - N - Tube Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB- 8 Assigned Shell - N - Tube Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 20 Assigned Shell - N - Tube Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Unallocated BB- 2 Assigned Shiv Shakti Inter Globe FBL BB- 480 Assigned Exports Pvt Ltd Shiva Global Agro Industries LT, FBL -TL BB 10 Assigned Ltd Shiva Global Agro Industries LT, FBL - CC BB 320 Assigned Ltd Shiva Parvati Poultry Feeds LT, FBL - CC BB 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Sita Edibles Pvt Ltd TL BB- 109.5 Assigned Shree Sita Edibles Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 140.5 Assigned Shri Ji Traders FB Fac B 70 Assigned Shri Nath Traders FB Fac B 70 Assigned Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 150 Assigned Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 13.8 Reaffirmed Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Steel Max Rolling Mills Ltd FB Fac B+ 95 Assigned Triton Maritime Pvt Ltd Long-TL BB 140 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)