Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 10 & 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airolam Ltd NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Aluminium India LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed Autotech Non Wovens Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 10 Assigned Balarama Krishna Spinning ST non FB Fac A4 28.3 Suspended Mills (P) Ltd Deva Drill Tech (I) Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 110 upgraded from A3 Eastern Infratech Non-FBL - LOC* A4 43.176 Reaffirmed / Assigned *Sub-limit of the fund based facilities,(Enhanced from Rs. 3.60 crore) G.K. Founders Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 78 Assigned Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 10 Assigned (Proposed) K. D. Cements NFBL A4 30 Assigned Kanishk Ferrous And Energy Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 75 Assigned Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A4 70 Revised from limit A4+ Krishna Food Processing Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Reaffirmed Lahmeyer International (India) Non-FBL A1 157 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from 14.18 cr) Manish Agro-Tech Ltd Non-FBL- LC A4 100 Assigned Neelkanth Pulp & Paper Boards BG A4 4 Assigned P A Footwear Pvt Ltd FBL A3+ 190 Assigned P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 104.7 Assigned Par Drugs & Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST NFBL* A4 1 Reaffirmed * sublimit of cash credit Park Controls & Communications ST Non-FBL A4 85 Assigned Pvt Ltd Patco Foods Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 4.7 Reaffirmed Premier Explosives Ltd FB Fac A2+ 20 Assigned Premier Explosives Ltd Non FB Fac A2+ 320 Reaffirmed / Assigned (increased from Rs 23.0 crore) Rathi Super Steel Ltd LC/BG Limits A4+ 93 Downgraded from BBB- Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt ST Non-FBL A2 0.4 Assigned Ltd S.K.T Textile Mills Fund based A4+ 160 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac (ST) Sameep Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Assigned Sameep Fabrics Pvt Ltd Forward Contracts A4 3 Assigned Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 37489 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd CP Programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Shreeji Food Processing Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills ST, Non FB Fac A4 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vilas Transcore Ltd LOC A3 310 Assigned Vilas Transcore Ltd Derivative Contracts A3 18.2 Assigned Vilas Transcore Ltd Bill discounting A3 50 Assigned Walplast Products Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3+ 16.8 Reaffirmed Walplast Products Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adinath Silks Ltd LT FBL BB 160 Reaffirmed Adinath Silks Ltd Proposed LT FBL BB 10 Reaffirmed Agsons Agencies Pvt Ltd FBL and NFBL 500 Suspended BB/ A4 Airolam Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 120 Reaffirmed Airolam Ltd TL B+ 22 Reaffirmed Airolam Ltd Unallocated B+ 8 Reaffirmed Aluminium India CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed Aluminium India BG BB- 100 Reaffirmed Aluminium India Proposed Limits BB- / 80 Reaffirmed A4 Aruna Leasing & Finance Ltd CC B 60 Assigned Asa Agrotech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB-/ 1.5 Assigned A4 Asa Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BB- 18 Assigned Asa Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL BB- 10.5 Assigned Asa Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT FBL - PC BB- 70 Assigned Autotech Non Wovens Pvt Ltd LT loan B+ 96.3 Assigned Autotech Non Wovens Pvt Ltd LT CC Facility B+ 14.3 Assigned B. R. Metallics TL Fac BB- 200 Revised downwards from BB B. R. Metallics CC Fac BB- 250 Revised downwards from BB Balarama Krishna Spinning LT FB Fac B 469.2 Suspended Mills (P) Ltd Cacatte Wines FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Bonds AA 250 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Deva Drill Tech (I) Ltd TL BBB 176 upgraded from BBB+ Deva Drill Tech (I) Ltd FBL BBB / 13 upgraded from A3+ BBB+ Eastern Infratech FBL - TL B 601760 Downgraded from BB- (Enhanced from Rs. 5.82 crore) Eastern Infratech FBL - CC B 20 Downgraded from BB- (Enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore) Eastern Infratech FBL - Stand-by Line B 3 Assigned of Credit Electro-Mech Corporation LOC BB- / 59.2 Suspended A4 G.K. Founders Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 190 Assigned G.K. Founders Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB- / 12 Assigned A4 Gurukrupa Cotton & Oil CC B 95 Assigned Industries Gurukrupa Cotton & Oil TL B 5 Assigned Industries Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BB+ 1630 Assigned Park Khed Pvt Ltd Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BB+ 250 Assigned Park Khed Pvt Ltd Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BB+ 1630 Assigned Park Mahalunge Pvt Ltd Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BB+ 250 Assigned Park Mahalunge Pvt Ltd Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BB+ 1630 Assigned Park Pune Pvt Ltd Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BB+ 250 Assigned Park Pune Pvt Ltd Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BB+ 1630 Assigned Park Pvt Ltd Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BB+ 250 Assigned Park Pvt Ltd Jay Chamunda Cold Storage CC B 22.5 Assigned Jay Chamunda Cold Storage TL B 30 Assigned Jill Mill Non-Woven Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 35.4 Assigned Jill Mill Non-Woven Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 40 Assigned Jogi Food Processing TL B- 51.5 Revised from B+ Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 11.2 Downgraded from BB (Reduced from Rs. 1.60 crore) Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Existing) BB 105 Downgraded from BB Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Proposed) BB 20 Downgraded from BB Jp Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit BB 50 Assigned (Proposed)* * Proposed Packing Credit Facility of Rs.5.00 crore is interchangable with Cash Credit Limit subject to a maximum limit of Rs 17.50 crore Jyoti General Industries FBL- CC B+ 60000 Assigned Jyoti General Industries FBL- TL B+ 12.03 Assigned K. D. Cements TL BB- 95 upgraded from B+ K. D. Cements FBL BB- 10 upgraded from B+ K. D. Iron & Steel Co. TL BB- 200 Revised upwards from B+ K. D. Iron & Steel Co. CC Fac BB- 200 Revised upwards from B+ Kanishk Ferrous And Energy Ltd FB Fac BB- 50 Assigned Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 169.3 Revised from BB+ Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 200 Revised from BB+ Krishna Food Processing TL B- 50 Revised from B+ Lahmeyer International (India) FBL A 171.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from 11.14 cr) Manish Agro-Tech Ltd FBL- CC BB 100 Assigned Manish Agro-Tech Ltd FBL- TL BB 40 Assigned Manish Agro-Tech Ltd FBL- Unallocated BB 10 Assigned Neelkanth Pulp & Paper Boards CC BB- 50 Assigned Neelkanth Pulp & Paper Boards TL BB- 70.9 Assigned Nirmal Seeds Pvt Ltd Long-TL BB 144.5 Reaffirmed ((Enhanced from Rs. 11.32 crore) Nirmal Seeds Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 500 Reaffirmed (enhancement from Rs. 40.00 crore) P A Footwear Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 4.3 Assigned Par Drugs & Chemicals Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 35 Revised from BB Par Drugs & Chemicals Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B+ 241 Revised from BB Paramounta Liberty Shipping FBL - TL B+ 240.5 Downgraded (Hk) Ltd from BB- Park Controls & Communications LT FBL B+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Park Controls & Communications LT FBL (proposed) B+ 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Patco Foods Pvt Ltd CC B- 200 Revised from B+ Patco Foods Pvt Ltd TL B- 85 Revised from B+ Premier Explosives Ltd TL A- 51.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 12.0 crore) Premier Explosives Ltd FB Fac A- 148.5 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 9.85 crore) Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd FBL BB 814 Reaffirmed ((Enhanced from 53.00 crore) Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB 20 Reaffirmed Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB 316 Reaffirmed ((Enhanced from 53.00 crore) Rathi Super Steel Ltd Working Capital Limits BB+ 120 Downgraded from BBB- Rathi Super Steel Ltd TL BB+ 2372.6 Downgraded from BBB- Rathi Super Steel Ltd Unallocated BB+ 194.5 Downgraded from BBB- Regency Gangani Energy Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 477.5 downgraded from B- and upgraded to C Rithwik Power Projects Ltd TL B+ 85.4 Revised from BB- Rithwik Power Projects Ltd Working Capital B+ 55 Revised from BB- Rithwik Power Projects Ltd Unallocated B+ 16.6 Revised from BB- Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt LT FBL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from 9.91 Cr) S&S Infra Management India Pvt LT FBL-TL B 50 Assigned Ltd S&S Infra Management India Pvt LT FBL-CC B 10 Assigned Ltd S.K.T Textile Mills TL Fac (LT) BB+ 176.2 Assigned S.K.T Textile Mills FB Fac (LT) BB+ 160 Assigned Sameep Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL B 7.8 Assigned Sameep Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC B 85 Assigned Shivam Export LT fund based BB 200 Revised from BB+ Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd TL A+ 12723 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd FBL A+ 11850 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NCD Programme A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Shreeji Food Processing TL B- 54 Revised from B+ Snc Foods Pvt Ltd TL B+ 127.5 Revised from BB- Snc Foods Pvt Ltd CC B+ 90 Revised from BB- Sri Sai Saptagiri Sponge Pvt LT - TL Fac D 67.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Sai Saptagiri Sponge Pvt LT - FB Fac D 20.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT, FB Fac B+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT, Proposed FB Fac B+ 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Supreme Electrocast Pvt Ltd LOC and CC Fac B-/ 200 Suspended A4 Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 800 Revised from BB- ((Enhanced from Rs. 39.00 Crore) Teesta Urja Ltd TL BB+ 18600 Reaffirmed Teesta Urja Ltd TL BB+ 18600 Reaffirmed Tripura Ispat FBL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Vanitha Textiles TL Fac (LT) BB+ 33.7 Assigned Vanitha Textiles FB Fac (LT) BB+ 35 Assigned Varad Agri Tech Ltd FBL BB 150 Reaffirmed Varad Agri Tech Ltd NFBL BB 30 Reaffirmed Varad Agri Tech Ltd Unallocated BB 20 Reaffirmed Vilas Transcore Ltd CC BBB- 50 Assigned Vilas Transcore Ltd TL BBB- 84.5 Assigned Walplast Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 175.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)