Jan 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amul Boards Pvt Ltd Import LOC A4 60 Assigned Amul Boards Pvt Ltd Forward Sale Contract A4 60 Assigned Asia Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd ST Limits A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.89 crore) Benlon India Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 400 Revised from A3 (enhanced from Rs 20.00 crore) Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt ST Scale - FB Fac A4 125 Assigned Ltd Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt ST Scale - Non FB Fac A4 80 Assigned Ltd Dembla Valves Ltd ST FBL A4 95 Upgraded from D (enhanced from Rs. 2.50 Crore) Dembla Valves Ltd ST NFBL A4 150 Upgraded from D enhanced from Rs. 8.00 Crore) East India Pharmaceutical Non-FBL A2 60.5 Reaffirmed Works Ltd Iic Technologies Ltd ST FBL (SLC) A3+ 50 Revised from A2 Iic Technologies Ltd ST FBL (EPC/FBD) A3+ 180 Revised from A2 Iic Technologies Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 120 Revised from A2 Kamal Construction Company Non-FBL A4 26 Reassigned Paramount Rice Pvt Ltd FBL- Packing Credit A4 50 Assigned Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC A4 25 Assigned Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd Forward Sale Contract A4 25 Assigned Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd Bk Gaurantee A4 3 Assigned Purbanchal Veneers LOC A4 100 Assigned Purbanchal Veneers Forward Sale of A4 100 Assigned Contract Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt BG A4 16.5 Assigned Ltd Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt Credit Exposure Limits A4 4 Assigned Ltd Shakti Insulated Wires Pvt Ltd ST, fund based Bk Fac A4 74 Withdrawn Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt ST-FBL - DAUE A4 3.5 Suspended Ltd Shri Krishna Steelage (P) Ltd Non-FBL- LC A4 40 Assigned Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac A4 5 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs.0.00 crore) Synfab Industries Pvt Ltd ST Scale - NFBL- LC A4 10 Reaffirmed (Earlier Rs. 0.50 Crore) Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Floating Rate ST A1+ Reassigned Fund mfs from AAA mfs V-Guard Industries Ltd FB Limits A1 340 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- East India Pharmaceutical Fixed Deposit MA- 27.4 Reaffirmed Works Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd TL programme AA 9000 Assigned (enhanced by Rs. 125 crore) Amritsar Crown Caps Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA]BB+# 186.4 Assigned Amritsar Crown Caps Pvt Ltd TL ICRA]BB+# 270 Assigned Amul Boards Pvt Ltd TL BB- 10.3 Assigned Amul Boards Pvt Ltd TL BB- 25 Assigned Artiz Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT fund based-TL D 36.8 Assigned Artiz Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC D 22.5 Assigned Artiz Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST fund based-BG D 5 Assigned Asia Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd LT Limits B+ 138.9 Revised from BB (enhanced from Rs. 5.4 Crore) Bajrang Steel Sales Corporation FBL BB 169 Reaffirmed Benlon India Ltd FBL BB+ 1350 Revised from BBB- (enhanced from Rs 98.10 crore) Dembla Valves Ltd LT FBL B- 357.5 Upgraded from D (enhanced from Rs. 17.91 Crore) East India Pharmaceutical FBL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Works Ltd Iic Technologies Ltd TL BBB 101.2 Revised from BBB+ Iic Technologies Ltd LT FBL BBB 220 Revised from BBB+ Kamal Construction Company FBL B 40 Reassigned Kirtilal M Shah FBL BB- 1100 Reaffirmed / A4 (enhanced from Rs 81.36 crore Krishna Gems LT Scale - FBL BB- 72 Reaffirmed Mogaveera Vyavasthapaka Mandali TL B+ 100 Assigned Navrathan Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 750 Assigned Navrathan Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FBL (proposed) BB 50 Assigned Paramount Rice Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 80 Assigned Paramount Rice Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B+ 17 Assigned Patikari Power Pvt Ltd FBL-TL D 468.7 Assigned (revised from Rs. 62.50 crore Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd TL B+ 23.5 Assigned Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd CC B+ 67.5 Assigned Purbanchal Veneers CC B+ 10 Assigned Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt TL B 225 Assigned Ltd Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt Working Capital B 60 Assigned Ltd Rudresh Education Society FBL B+ 70 Assigned Rudresh Education Society Unallocated B+ 5 Assigned Seven Eleven Construction Pvt TL D 75 Assigned Ltd Shaktiman Rub Rolls Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 60 Assigned Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt LT-FBL - CC B+ 150 Suspended Ltd Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt LT-FBL - TL B+ 13.5 Suspended Ltd Shri Hari Cotex Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B+ 120 Suspended Shri Hari Cotex Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL B+ 15 Suspended Shri Krishna Steelage (P) Ltd FBL-TL ICRA]B+ 6.7 Assigned Shri Krishna Steelage (P) Ltd FBL-CC ICRA]B+ 100 Assigned Shri Rajal Cotton Industries LT-FBL - CC B+ 70 Suspended Shri Rajal Cotton Industries LT-FBL - TL B+ 8.6 Suspended Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 40 Reaffirmed Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac B 5 Reaffirmed Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B 20 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs.3.00 crore) Sms Infrastructure Ltd Fund based B+ 2442.5 Suspended Sms Infrastructure Ltd non fund based Bk Fac B+ 6830 Suspended Srb Promoters Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) FBL C 1021.8 Upgraded from Ltd D Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) Non- FBL C 20.7 Upgraded from Ltd D Synfab Industries Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - CC BB- 50 Revised from BB (Earlier Rs. 4.00 Crore) Synfab Industries Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - TL BB- 22.7 Revised from BB (Earlier Rs. 3.78 Crore) Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Bk TL D 50000 Withdrawn Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk TL D 50000 Reassigned Distribution Corporation Ltd U.S.Impex FBL B+ 87.5 Assigned V-Guard Industries Ltd TL A+ 275.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 1.5 crore) V-Guard Industries Ltd FB Limits A+ 1400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 120.0 crore) V-Guard Industries Ltd TL A+ 0.4 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)