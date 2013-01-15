Jan 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 14, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amul Boards Pvt Ltd Import LOC A4 60 Assigned
Amul Boards Pvt Ltd Forward Sale Contract A4 60 Assigned
Asia Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd ST Limits A4 150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 6.89 crore)
Benlon India Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 400 Revised from
A3
(enhanced from Rs 20.00 crore)
Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt ST Scale - FB Fac A4 125 Assigned
Ltd
Britto Sea Foods Exports Pvt ST Scale - Non FB Fac A4 80 Assigned
Ltd
Dembla Valves Ltd ST FBL A4 95 Upgraded from
D
(enhanced from Rs. 2.50 Crore)
Dembla Valves Ltd ST NFBL A4 150 Upgraded from
D
enhanced from Rs. 8.00 Crore)
East India Pharmaceutical Non-FBL A2 60.5 Reaffirmed
Works Ltd
Iic Technologies Ltd ST FBL (SLC) A3+ 50 Revised from
A2
Iic Technologies Ltd ST FBL (EPC/FBD) A3+ 180 Revised from
A2
Iic Technologies Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 120 Revised from
A2
Kamal Construction Company Non-FBL A4 26 Reassigned
Paramount Rice Pvt Ltd FBL- Packing Credit A4 50 Assigned
Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC A4 25 Assigned
Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd Forward Sale Contract A4 25 Assigned
Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd Bk Gaurantee A4 3 Assigned
Purbanchal Veneers LOC A4 100 Assigned
Purbanchal Veneers Forward Sale of A4 100 Assigned
Contract
Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt BG A4 16.5 Assigned
Ltd
Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt Credit Exposure Limits A4 4 Assigned
Ltd
Shakti Insulated Wires Pvt Ltd ST, fund based Bk Fac A4 74 Withdrawn
Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt ST-FBL - DAUE A4 3.5 Suspended
Ltd
Shri Krishna Steelage (P) Ltd Non-FBL- LC A4 40 Assigned
Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed
Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac A4 5 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs.0.00 crore)
Synfab Industries Pvt Ltd ST Scale - NFBL- LC A4 10 Reaffirmed
(Earlier Rs. 0.50 Crore)
Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Floating Rate ST A1+ Reassigned
Fund mfs from
AAA mfs
V-Guard Industries Ltd FB Limits A1 340 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
East India Pharmaceutical Fixed Deposit MA- 27.4 Reaffirmed
Works Ltd Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd TL programme AA 9000 Assigned
(enhanced by Rs. 125 crore)
Amritsar Crown Caps Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA]BB+# 186.4 Assigned
Amritsar Crown Caps Pvt Ltd TL ICRA]BB+# 270 Assigned
Amul Boards Pvt Ltd TL BB- 10.3 Assigned
Amul Boards Pvt Ltd TL BB- 25 Assigned
Artiz Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT fund based-TL D 36.8 Assigned
Artiz Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC D 22.5 Assigned
Artiz Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST fund based-BG D 5 Assigned
Asia Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd LT Limits B+ 138.9 Revised from
BB
(enhanced from Rs. 5.4 Crore)
Bajrang Steel Sales Corporation FBL BB 169 Reaffirmed
Benlon India Ltd FBL BB+ 1350 Revised from
BBB-
(enhanced from Rs 98.10 crore)
Dembla Valves Ltd LT FBL B- 357.5 Upgraded from
D
(enhanced from Rs. 17.91 Crore)
East India Pharmaceutical FBL BBB 170 Reaffirmed
Works Ltd
Iic Technologies Ltd TL BBB 101.2 Revised from
BBB+
Iic Technologies Ltd LT FBL BBB 220 Revised from
BBB+
Kamal Construction Company FBL B 40 Reassigned
Kirtilal M Shah FBL BB- 1100 Reaffirmed
/ A4
(enhanced from Rs 81.36 crore
Krishna Gems LT Scale - FBL BB- 72 Reaffirmed
Mogaveera Vyavasthapaka Mandali TL B+ 100 Assigned
Navrathan Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 750 Assigned
Navrathan Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FBL (proposed) BB 50 Assigned
Paramount Rice Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 80 Assigned
Paramount Rice Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B+ 17 Assigned
Patikari Power Pvt Ltd FBL-TL D 468.7 Assigned
(revised from Rs. 62.50 crore
Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd TL B+ 23.5 Assigned
Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd CC B+ 67.5 Assigned
Purbanchal Veneers CC B+ 10 Assigned
Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt TL B 225 Assigned
Ltd
Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt Working Capital B 60 Assigned
Ltd
Rudresh Education Society FBL B+ 70 Assigned
Rudresh Education Society Unallocated B+ 5 Assigned
Seven Eleven Construction Pvt TL D 75 Assigned
Ltd
Shaktiman Rub Rolls Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 60 Assigned
Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt LT-FBL - CC B+ 150 Suspended
Ltd
Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt LT-FBL - TL B+ 13.5 Suspended
Ltd
Shri Hari Cotex Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B+ 120 Suspended
Shri Hari Cotex Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL B+ 15 Suspended
Shri Krishna Steelage (P) Ltd FBL-TL ICRA]B+ 6.7 Assigned
Shri Krishna Steelage (P) Ltd FBL-CC ICRA]B+ 100 Assigned
Shri Rajal Cotton Industries LT-FBL - CC B+ 70 Suspended
Shri Rajal Cotton Industries LT-FBL - TL B+ 8.6 Suspended
Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 40 Reaffirmed
Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac B 5 Reaffirmed
Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B 20 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs.3.00 crore)
Sms Infrastructure Ltd Fund based B+ 2442.5 Suspended
Sms Infrastructure Ltd non fund based Bk Fac B+ 6830 Suspended
Srb Promoters Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) FBL C 1021.8 Upgraded from
Ltd D
Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) Non- FBL C 20.7 Upgraded from
Ltd D
Synfab Industries Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - CC BB- 50 Revised from
BB
(Earlier Rs. 4.00 Crore)
Synfab Industries Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - TL BB- 22.7 Revised from
BB
(Earlier Rs. 3.78 Crore)
Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Bk TL D 50000 Withdrawn
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk TL D 50000 Reassigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
U.S.Impex FBL B+ 87.5 Assigned
V-Guard Industries Ltd TL A+ 275.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 1.5 crore)
V-Guard Industries Ltd FB Limits A+ 1400 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 120.0 crore)
V-Guard Industries Ltd TL A+ 0.4 Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)