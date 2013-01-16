Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwalla Timbers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 390 Reaffirmed
Akasaka Electronics Ltd ST non-FBL* A2 142 Downgraded
(SO) from
A2+
(SO)
* The credit limits are guaranteed by Mirc Electronics Limited
Altair Electronics Ltd LOC A4 30 Assigned
Altair Electronics Ltd BG A4 20 Assigned
Altair Electronics Ltd Proposed NFBL A4 110 Assigned
Jp Sortex Packing Credit Limit A4 140 Reaffirmed
(Sublimit)
Krishna Tissues Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4+ 80 Suspended
LOC and BG
Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls BG A4 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Reliance Communications Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL A2+ 73140 Assigned
Reliance Communications Ltd CP A2+ 20000 Assigned
Reliance Infratel Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL A2+ 15160 Assigned
Reliance Infratel Ltd ST Debt programme A2+ 10000 Assigned
Reliance Telecom Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL A2+ 7290 Assigned
Reliance Telecom Ltd CP A2+ 5000 Assigned
Rg Buildwell Engineers Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4 100 Revised from
A4
Shivam Iron & Steel Co. Ltd NFBL (Working Capital A4+ 552.8 Reaffirmed /
Fac) Assigned
Enhanced from Rs. 47.00 crore
Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL D 40 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwalla Timbers Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Agarwalla Timbers Pvt Ltd FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Akasaka Electronics Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 25 Downgraded
(SO) from A-
(SO))
Altair Electronics Ltd CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Altair Electronics Ltd TL B+ 21 Reaffirmed
Altair Electronics Ltd Proposed FBL B+ 100 Assigned
Jp Sortex FBL B 280 Reaffirmed
Krishna Tissues Pvt Ltd LT loans and working BB+ 609.3 Suspended
capital Fac
Late. Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu FBL- Over Draft B+ 80 Assigned
Ram Foundation For Science
Research & Social Welfare
Late. Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu FBL- TL B+ 83.7 Assigned
Ram Foundation For Science
Research & Social Welfare
Late. Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu Non-FBL- BG B+ 54 Assigned
Ram Foundation For Science
Research & Social Welfare
Late. Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu Unallocated B+ 1.1 Assigned
Ram Foundation For Science
Research & Social Welfare
Mange Ram Dilbag Singh Bk lines B / 60 Suspended
A4
Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls CC B- 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Paras Foods CC B 60 Assigned
Reliance Communications Ltd NCD BBB+ 50000 Revised from
A-
Reliance Communications Ltd LT Fund Based/Non-FBL BBB+ 281160 Assigned
Reliance Infratel Ltd LT Fund Based / Non BBB+ 10000 Revised from
Fund Based Bk Fac (SO) A- (SO)
Reliance Telecom Ltd LT Fund Based / Non A- 8670 Revised from
Fund Based Bk Fac BBB+
Rg Buildwell Engineers Ltd FB, LT Fac BB 270 Revised from
BB-
(Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Rg Buildwell Engineers Ltd Non-FB, LT Fac BB 400 Revised from
BB-
(Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Shivam Iron & Steel Co. Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 450.7 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 48.75 crore
Shivam Iron & Steel Co. Ltd FBL (Working Capital BB+ 1180 Reaffirmed /
Fac) Assigned
Enhanced from Rs. 62.00 crore
Shree Hans Rice And General TL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Mills
Shree Hans Rice And General FBL B+ / 280 Reaffirmed
Mills A4
Shree Rajeshwar Weaving Mills FBL B 59.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd FBL BB+# 110 Assigned
Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd TL BB+# 273.7 Assigned
Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL (INR) D 492.5 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
