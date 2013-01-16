Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Timbers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 390 Reaffirmed Akasaka Electronics Ltd ST non-FBL* A2 142 Downgraded (SO) from A2+ (SO) * The credit limits are guaranteed by Mirc Electronics Limited Altair Electronics Ltd LOC A4 30 Assigned Altair Electronics Ltd BG A4 20 Assigned Altair Electronics Ltd Proposed NFBL A4 110 Assigned Jp Sortex Packing Credit Limit A4 140 Reaffirmed (Sublimit) Krishna Tissues Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4+ 80 Suspended LOC and BG Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls BG A4 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Reliance Communications Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL A2+ 73140 Assigned Reliance Communications Ltd CP A2+ 20000 Assigned Reliance Infratel Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL A2+ 15160 Assigned Reliance Infratel Ltd ST Debt programme A2+ 10000 Assigned Reliance Telecom Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL A2+ 7290 Assigned Reliance Telecom Ltd CP A2+ 5000 Assigned Rg Buildwell Engineers Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4 100 Revised from A4 Shivam Iron & Steel Co. Ltd NFBL (Working Capital A4+ 552.8 Reaffirmed / Fac) Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 47.00 crore Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL D 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Timbers Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BB 45 Reaffirmed Agarwalla Timbers Pvt Ltd FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed Akasaka Electronics Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 25 Downgraded (SO) from A- (SO)) Altair Electronics Ltd CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Altair Electronics Ltd TL B+ 21 Reaffirmed Altair Electronics Ltd Proposed FBL B+ 100 Assigned Jp Sortex FBL B 280 Reaffirmed Krishna Tissues Pvt Ltd LT loans and working BB+ 609.3 Suspended capital Fac Late. Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu FBL- Over Draft B+ 80 Assigned Ram Foundation For Science Research & Social Welfare Late. Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu FBL- TL B+ 83.7 Assigned Ram Foundation For Science Research & Social Welfare Late. Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu Non-FBL- BG B+ 54 Assigned Ram Foundation For Science Research & Social Welfare Late. Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu Unallocated B+ 1.1 Assigned Ram Foundation For Science Research & Social Welfare Mange Ram Dilbag Singh Bk lines B / 60 Suspended A4 Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls CC B- 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Paras Foods CC B 60 Assigned Reliance Communications Ltd NCD BBB+ 50000 Revised from A- Reliance Communications Ltd LT Fund Based/Non-FBL BBB+ 281160 Assigned Reliance Infratel Ltd LT Fund Based / Non BBB+ 10000 Revised from Fund Based Bk Fac (SO) A- (SO) Reliance Telecom Ltd LT Fund Based / Non A- 8670 Revised from Fund Based Bk Fac BBB+ Rg Buildwell Engineers Ltd FB, LT Fac BB 270 Revised from BB- (Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Rg Buildwell Engineers Ltd Non-FB, LT Fac BB 400 Revised from BB- (Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Shivam Iron & Steel Co. Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 450.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 48.75 crore Shivam Iron & Steel Co. Ltd FBL (Working Capital BB+ 1180 Reaffirmed / Fac) Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 62.00 crore Shree Hans Rice And General TL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Mills Shree Hans Rice And General FBL B+ / 280 Reaffirmed Mills A4 Shree Rajeshwar Weaving Mills FBL B 59.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd FBL BB+# 110 Assigned Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd TL BB+# 273.7 Assigned Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL (INR) D 492.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.