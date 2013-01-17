Jan 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bindal Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 12.3 Assigned Dymes Pharmachem Ltd non FB Fac A4 12.5 Suspended Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt ST Non-FBL * A2 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd *FDSPL's non-fund based limits are interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposure such that total non-fund limits should not exceed Rs. 100.0 crores. General Import Company Non fund based ST Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Hemera Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A2 A3+(SO) Withdrawn Jsk Industries Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based* A3+ 2260 Reaffirmed *long term non fund based facilities are fully interchangeable with short term non fund based facilities Micron Electricals Non-FBL A2+ 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 80 crore) Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+(SO)95.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.40 cr) Nile Ltd ST FBL A3+ 50 upgraded from A3 Nile Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 75 upgraded from A3 Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd FBL A4 180 Assigned North Eastern Tubes Ltd Non FBL - BG A3 35 Reaffirmed Premium Tools Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.85 crore) Premium Tools Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 2.5 Withdrawn Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 55.0 crore) S.R.S. Exports Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL - A4 220 Assigned Inland/Foreign LOC Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 275.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12.54 cr) Visuell Creations ST NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bindal Exports Pvt Ltd FBL BB 130 Assigned Dymes Pharmachem Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB 38.1 Suspended Dymes Pharmachem Ltd unallocated limits BB 9.4 Suspended Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt LT FBL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt LT Non-FBL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd IFMR Capital Mosec IX PTC Series A1 A+(SO) Withdrawn Indus Westside Healthcare TL D 230 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Jolly Agri Exim Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB- 200 Suspended Jsk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BBB 440 Reaffirmed Jsk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based* BBB 2040 Reaffirmed *long term non fund based facilities are fully interchangeable with short term non fund based facilities Kmc Constructions Ltd fund based/non-FB Fac C 5610.7 Suspended Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd TL BBB+(S56.2 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 10.88 crore) Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+(S195 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 14.72 cr) Nile Ltd TL BBB 90 upgraded from BBB- (revised from Rs 12.88 crore) Nile Ltd LT FBL BBB 375 upgraded from BBB- (revised from Rs. 50.00 crore) Nile Ltd LT NFBL BBB 50 upgraded from BBB- North Eastern Tubes Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed North Eastern Tubes Ltd FBL - Standby Line BBB- 20 Reaffirmed of Credit (SLC)* * SLC may be used either as a fund based limit or a non-fund based limit Premium Tools Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 27.5 revised from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 0.9 crore) Premium Tools Pvt Ltd Unallocated / B 14 Assigned Proposed Premium Tools Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB- 11.5 Withdrawn Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd TL BB+ 96.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 13.0 crore) Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd FB limits BB+ 300 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 35.0 crore) S.R.S. Exports Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B+ 20 Assigned Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC Facility* D 62.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 4.25 crore) *Includes Rs. 2.00 crore, short-term, non-fund based limit as sublimit of cash credit facility Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL D 39.6 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 10.49 crore Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 4.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 0.30 crore Suntana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based - CCs B 105 Assigned Suntana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B/ 9 Assigned A4 Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 114.8 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 17.47 crore) Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 34.5 cr) U.B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 42.5 Assigned U.B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL - CCs D 34 Assigned U.B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG D 1.1 Assigned Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd FBL B+ 256.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.13.49 Crore) Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd Non-FBL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Visuell Creations LT FBL B- 40 downgraded from B (reduced from Rs. 5.50 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.