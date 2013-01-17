Jan 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bindal Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 12.3 Assigned
Dymes Pharmachem Ltd non FB Fac A4 12.5 Suspended
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt ST Non-FBL * A2 1000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*FDSPL's non-fund based limits are interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposure
such that total non-fund limits should not exceed Rs. 100.0 crores.
General Import Company Non fund based ST Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
Hemera Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A2 A3+(SO) Withdrawn
Jsk Industries Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based* A3+ 2260 Reaffirmed
*long term non fund based facilities are fully interchangeable with short term non fund based
facilities
Micron Electricals Non-FBL A2+ 1500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 80 crore)
Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+(SO)95.7 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8.40 cr)
Nile Ltd ST FBL A3+ 50 upgraded
from A3
Nile Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 75 upgraded
from A3
Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd FBL A4 180 Assigned
North Eastern Tubes Ltd Non FBL - BG A3 35 Reaffirmed
Premium Tools Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 2.85 crore)
Premium Tools Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 2.5 Withdrawn
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 55.0 crore)
S.R.S. Exports Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL - A4 220 Assigned
Inland/Foreign LOC
Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 275.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 12.54 cr)
Visuell Creations ST NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bindal Exports Pvt Ltd FBL BB 130 Assigned
Dymes Pharmachem Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB 38.1 Suspended
Dymes Pharmachem Ltd unallocated limits BB 9.4 Suspended
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt LT FBL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt LT Non-FBL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
IFMR Capital Mosec IX PTC Series A1 A+(SO) Withdrawn
Indus Westside Healthcare TL D 230 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd.
Jolly Agri Exim Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB- 200 Suspended
Jsk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BBB 440 Reaffirmed
Jsk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based* BBB 2040 Reaffirmed
*long term non fund based facilities are fully interchangeable with short term non fund based
facilities
Kmc Constructions Ltd fund based/non-FB Fac C 5610.7 Suspended
Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd TL BBB+(S56.2 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs. 10.88 crore)
Mpp Technologies Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+(S195 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 14.72 cr)
Nile Ltd TL BBB 90 upgraded
from
BBB-
(revised from Rs 12.88 crore)
Nile Ltd LT FBL BBB 375 upgraded
from
BBB-
(revised from Rs. 50.00 crore)
Nile Ltd LT NFBL BBB 50 upgraded
from
BBB-
North Eastern Tubes Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
North Eastern Tubes Ltd FBL - Standby Line BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
of Credit (SLC)*
* SLC may be used either as a fund based limit or a non-fund based limit
Premium Tools Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 27.5 revised from
BB-
(enhanced from Rs. 0.9 crore)
Premium Tools Pvt Ltd Unallocated / B 14 Assigned
Proposed
Premium Tools Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB- 11.5 Withdrawn
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd TL BB+ 96.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 13.0 crore)
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd FB limits BB+ 300 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 35.0 crore)
S.R.S. Exports Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B+ 20 Assigned
Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC Facility* D 62.5 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 4.25 crore)
*Includes Rs. 2.00 crore, short-term, non-fund based limit as sublimit of cash credit facility
Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL D 39.6 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 10.49 crore
Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 4.5 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 0.30 crore
Suntana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based - CCs B 105 Assigned
Suntana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B/ 9 Assigned
A4
Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 114.8 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs. 17.47 crore)
Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 34.5 cr)
U.B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 42.5 Assigned
U.B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL - CCs D 34 Assigned
U.B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG D 1.1 Assigned
Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd FBL B+ 256.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.13.49 Crore)
Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd Non-FBL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Visuell Creations LT FBL B- 40 downgraded
from B
(reduced from Rs. 5.50 crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
