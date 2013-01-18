Jan 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Silks FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Tissus Pvt Ltd FBL A4 103 Reaffirmed Casa Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 45 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.35 crore) Casa Tiles Pvt Ltd LC A4 15 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.65 crore) Damodar Industries Ltd ST FBL A4+ 104 Reaffirmed Damodar Industries Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 138.8 Reaffirmed Darshita Exim Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 700 Assigned Development Consultants Pvt Ltd FBL A1 17.5 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 185 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd CP A1 100 Reaffirmed Flemingo Dfs Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund based A2 200 Reaffirmed Ganpati Petrochemicals Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Krishna Alex Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 150 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Reaffirmed Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd CE A4 2.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.20 crore) Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd LC A4 5 Assigned Nezone Industries Ltd Non FBL - BG A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Pinki Traders Packing credit limits A4 60 assigned Pinki Traders Bill discounting A4 90 Assigned limits Plastchem Industries FBL- Bill Discounting A4 400 Reaffirmed Plastchem Industries Non-FBL- BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A4 280 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 24.00 crore Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG & LOC A4 70 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore S. A. Exports FBL - Export Packing A4 85 Reaffirmed Credit S. A. Exports FBL - (FDBP/ FUBP*)# A4 110 Reaffirmed * Foreign Document Bill for Purchase (FDBP); Foreign Usance Bill Discounting (FUBP)/ # includes Rs 5 Cr (enhanced from Rs. 2 crore earlier) order sublimit to FDBP/FUBP S. A. Exports Non FBL - BG A4 3 Reaffirmed Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 12.5 Suspended Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 30 Suspended State Bank Of Patiala CDs programme A1+ 180000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 15,000 crore) Synergy Electric Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 53.5 Reaffirmed Synergy Electric Pvt Ltd ST NFBL* A4 10 Assigned * Sub-Limit of long term fund based limits Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd ST, fund based and A4 120.6 Suspended non FB Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Silks TL B+ 23.3 Reaffirmed Casa Tiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Casa Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B+ 107.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Damodar Industries Ltd TL BB+ 563.3 Reaffirmed Damodar Industries Ltd LT FBL BB+ 480 Reaffirmed Damodar Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - SLC BB+ 30 assigned Development Consultants Pvt Ltd NCD A 200 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd FBL A 70 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd TL A 99.8 Reaffirmed Flemingo Dfs Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ganpati Petrochemicals TL B+ 8 Downgraded from BB Ganpati Petrochemicals FBL B+ 35 Downgraded from BB Ganpati Petrochemicals Proposed Limits B+/ 135 reaffirmed A4 Downgraded from BB Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac D 75 Suspended Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac D 425 Suspended Krishna Alex Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB 310 Suspended capital Fac Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC B 75 Revised from B+ Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL B 102.1 Revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Nezone Industries Ltd FBL - CC BBB 150 Reaffirmed Nezone Industries Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB 34.5 Reaffirmed Credit (SLC)* * Standby Line of Credit may be used either as fund based limits or non-fund based limits Paramount Syncot Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B 30 Assigned Paramount Syncot Pvt Ltd LT, TL B 30 Assigned Plastchem Industries FBL- CC B+ 20 Downgraded from BB Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 30 assigned S. A. Exports FBL - TL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sodexo Food Solutions India CC* BBB+ 400 Assigned India Pvt Ltd * The facilities are interchangeable between Sodexo Facilities Management Services Private Limited and Sodexo Food solutions India Private Limited. Sodexo Food Solutions India BG* BBB+ 100 assigned India Pvt Ltd / A2+ * The facilities are interchangeable between Sodexo Facilities Management Services Private Limited and Sodexo Food solutions India Private Limited. Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 1.5 Suspended Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 120 Suspended Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac B+ 26 Suspended Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular TL B- 340.4 assigned Ropeways Pvt Ltd Synergy Electric Pvt Ltd TL B 317 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8.50 crore) Synergy Electric Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 115.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 2.97 crore) Synergy Electric Pvt Ltd LT NFBL B 21.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 0.18 crore) Teestavalley Power TL BB+ 4800 Reaffirmed Transmission Ltd enhanced from Rs 349 crore Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd Working capital Fac B+ 25 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)