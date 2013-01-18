Jan 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Silks FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Bharat Tissus Pvt Ltd FBL A4 103 Reaffirmed
Casa Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 45 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 3.35 crore)
Casa Tiles Pvt Ltd LC A4 15 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 1.65 crore)
Damodar Industries Ltd ST FBL A4+ 104 Reaffirmed
Damodar Industries Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 138.8 Reaffirmed
Darshita Exim Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 700 Assigned
Development Consultants Pvt Ltd FBL A1 17.5 Reaffirmed
Development Consultants Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 185 Reaffirmed
Development Consultants Pvt Ltd CP A1 100 Reaffirmed
Flemingo Dfs Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund based A2 200 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Petrochemicals Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Krishna Alex Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 150 Suspended
LOC and BG Fac
Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Reaffirmed
Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd CE A4 2.8 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.20 crore)
Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd LC A4 5 Assigned
Nezone Industries Ltd Non FBL - BG A3+ 80 Reaffirmed
Pinki Traders Packing credit limits A4 60 assigned
Pinki Traders Bill discounting A4 90 Assigned
limits
Plastchem Industries FBL- Bill Discounting A4 400 Reaffirmed
Plastchem Industries Non-FBL- BG A4 10 Reaffirmed
Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A4 280 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 24.00 crore
Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG & LOC A4 70 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore
S. A. Exports FBL - Export Packing A4 85 Reaffirmed
Credit
S. A. Exports FBL - (FDBP/ FUBP*)# A4 110 Reaffirmed
* Foreign Document Bill for Purchase (FDBP); Foreign Usance Bill Discounting (FUBP)/ # includes
Rs 5 Cr (enhanced from Rs. 2 crore earlier) order sublimit to FDBP/FUBP
S. A. Exports Non FBL - BG A4 3 Reaffirmed
Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 12.5 Suspended
Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 30 Suspended
State Bank Of Patiala CDs programme A1+ 180000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 15,000 crore)
Synergy Electric Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 53.5 Reaffirmed
Synergy Electric Pvt Ltd ST NFBL* A4 10 Assigned
* Sub-Limit of long term fund based limits
Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd ST, fund based and A4 120.6 Suspended
non FB Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Silks TL B+ 23.3 Reaffirmed
Casa Tiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 130 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Casa Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B+ 107.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore)
Damodar Industries Ltd TL BB+ 563.3 Reaffirmed
Damodar Industries Ltd LT FBL BB+ 480 Reaffirmed
Damodar Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - SLC BB+ 30 assigned
Development Consultants Pvt Ltd NCD A 200 Reaffirmed
Development Consultants Pvt Ltd FBL A 70 Reaffirmed
Development Consultants Pvt Ltd TL A 99.8 Reaffirmed
Flemingo Dfs Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Petrochemicals TL B+ 8 Downgraded
from BB
Ganpati Petrochemicals FBL B+ 35 Downgraded
from BB
Ganpati Petrochemicals Proposed Limits B+/ 135 reaffirmed
A4 Downgraded
from BB
Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac D 75 Suspended
Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac D 425 Suspended
Krishna Alex Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB 310 Suspended
capital Fac
Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC B 75 Revised from
B+
Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL B 102.1 Revised from
B+
(enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Nezone Industries Ltd FBL - CC BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Nezone Industries Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB 34.5 Reaffirmed
Credit (SLC)*
* Standby Line of Credit may be used either as fund based limits or non-fund based limits
Paramount Syncot Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B 30 Assigned
Paramount Syncot Pvt Ltd LT, TL B 30 Assigned
Plastchem Industries FBL- CC B+ 20 Downgraded
from BB
Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 30 assigned
S. A. Exports FBL - TL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Sodexo Food Solutions India CC* BBB+ 400 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
* The facilities are interchangeable between Sodexo Facilities Management Services Private
Limited and Sodexo Food solutions India Private Limited.
Sodexo Food Solutions India BG* BBB+ 100 assigned
India Pvt Ltd / A2+
* The facilities are interchangeable between Sodexo Facilities Management Services Private
Limited and Sodexo Food solutions India Private Limited.
Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 1.5 Suspended
Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 120 Suspended
Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac B+ 26 Suspended
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular TL B- 340.4 assigned
Ropeways Pvt Ltd
Synergy Electric Pvt Ltd TL B 317 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 8.50 crore)
Synergy Electric Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 115.9 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs 2.97 crore)
Synergy Electric Pvt Ltd LT NFBL B 21.8 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs 0.18 crore)
Teestavalley Power TL BB+ 4800 Reaffirmed
Transmission Ltd
enhanced from Rs 349 crore
Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd Working capital Fac B+ 25 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
