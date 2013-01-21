Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Software And Services Non-FBL A3 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Instrument Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Suspended Aic Iron Industries Pvt Ltd Non- fund based Bk Fac A4 13 Suspended Aic Steel Pvt Ltd Non- fund based Bk Fac A4 8 Suspended Apollo International Ltd FB Fac A3 657 Reaffirmed Benchmark Agencies Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned projects Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Ecs Biztech Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based LC A4 80 Reaffirmed Limits Ecs Biztech Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based Credit A4 4.4 Reaffirmed Exposure Limits Gokul Overseas ST Bk Fac A4+ 1000 Revised from A3+ (interchangeable between fund based and non-fund based limits) Graphite India Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 700 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd ST IPO Funding A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Programme Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP A1+ 750 Reaffirmed K.K. Automotive Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 2.1 Assigned M R Steel Corporation Unallocated limits A4 30 assigned Metro Dairy Ltd Proposed FBL A2 upgraded from A3+ R.D. Tea Ltd NFBL - Letter of A4+ 8.5 Assigned Guarantee R.K & Sons ST, NFBL A4+ 120 Assigned Raman Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac (sublimit) A1 500 assigned Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A1 620 assigned (sublimit) Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd ST - Proposed Fac* A1 300 Assigned *combined utilisation to be capped to Rs. 30.00 crore Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 45 Reaffirmed Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 130 Reaffirmed Uni Deritend Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A2+ 60 Assigned Vijay Technologies (I) Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG) A4 15 Assigned Vijay Technologies (I) Pvt Ltd NFBL (Line of Credit) A4 25 Assigned Vitesse Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac (Dealer A4+ 150 Revised from Inventory Funding) A3 VMC Systems Ltd NFBL A4 12700 Revised from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Software And Services TL BBB- 36.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Instrument Accord Software And Services FBL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Instrument Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL BB-# 6820 Assigned Ltd Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk limits BB 170 Suspended Aic Casting Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac BB- 95 Suspended Aic Iron Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB- 116.02 Suspended Aic Steel Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB- 90 Suspended Annpoorna Overseas FBL B+ 130 Assigned Apollo International Ltd Non FB Fac BBB- 1017.5 Reaffirmed Apollo International Ltd Proposed Fund Based & BBB- 160.5 Reaffirmed Non FB Fac Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd FBL- TL D 33.5 Assigned Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd FBL D 85 Assigned Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd NFBL D 31.5 Assigned Concept Images Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 60 assigned Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 35.2 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BBB- 32 Reaffirmed Ecs Biztech Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC Limits BB 420 Reaffirmed Ecs Biztech Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB 230 Reaffirmed Graphite India Ltd NCD AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Graphite India Ltd FBL AA+/ 4600 Reaffirmed A1+ Graphite India Ltd Non-FBL AA+/ 2600 Reaffirmed A1+ Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD (NCD)* AA 700 Reaffirmed * Outstanding Amount Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd Working Capital Fac AA / 4500 Reaffirmed A1+ K.K. Automotive Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 60 Assigned Kk Proteins Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed M R Steel Corporation FBL BB- 50 Assigned Maben Nidhi Ltd CC Fac BBB- 500 Assigned Metro Dairy Ltd FBL- TL BBB+ upgraded from BBB Metro Dairy Ltd FBL- CC BBB+ 30 upgraded from BBB Metro Dairy Ltd Non FBL- BG/ LOC BBB+ 5 upgraded from BBB R.D. Tea Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 27.3 assigned R.D. Tea Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 131.5 assigned R.K & Sons LT, FBL BB+ 7.5 Assigned R.K & Sons LT, Proposed FBL BB+ 5 Assigned Raghunath Agro Tech Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 150 Revised from B+ Raman Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A 500 assigned Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac A 300 assigned Shree Momai Engineering Works CC B+ 50 Assigned Shree Momai Engineering Works TL B+ 5 Assigned Silver Fab Suitings Pvt Ltd TL BB- 39.8 Revised from BB Silver Fab Suitings Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 55 Revised from BB Snn Builders Pvt Ltd CC Facility BBB- 700 Revised from BBB Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 3.4 Reaffirmed Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 170 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Nutritions (India) FBL - TL B 78 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Krishna Nutritions (India) FBL - CC B 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd Uni Deritend Ltd LT Fund Based - TL ICRA]A- 580 Reaffirmed Uni Deritend Ltd LT Fund Based - CC ICRA]A- 220 Reaffirmed Vijay Technologies (I) Pvt Ltd TL C- 67.4 Assigned Vijay Technologies (I) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan C- 25 Assigned Vijay Technologies (I) Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) C- 40 Assigned Vijay Technologies (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit C- / 27.6 Assigned A4 Virendra Kumar Singh FBL - CC BB- 40 Assigned Virendra Kumar Singh NFBL - BG BB- 20 Assigned Virendra Kumar Singh Proposed Limits BB- 5 Assigned Vitesse Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) BBB- 150 Withdrawn Vmc Systems Ltd FBL BB 2450 Revised from BBB- Vmc Systems Ltd TL BB 600 Revised from BBB- Vmc Systems Ltd NFBL BB 4000 Revised from BBB- Vmc Systems Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL* BB / 570 Revised from A4 BBB-/ A3 *Rated in long term and short term scale World Resorts Ltd LT FBL-TL B- 536.6 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)