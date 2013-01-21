Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accord Software And Services Non-FBL A3 140 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Instrument
Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Suspended
Aic Iron Industries Pvt Ltd Non- fund based Bk Fac A4 13 Suspended
Aic Steel Pvt Ltd Non- fund based Bk Fac A4 8 Suspended
Apollo International Ltd FB Fac A3 657 Reaffirmed
Benchmark Agencies Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned
projects
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A3+ 35 Reaffirmed
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Ecs Biztech Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based LC A4 80 Reaffirmed
Limits
Ecs Biztech Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based Credit A4 4.4 Reaffirmed
Exposure Limits
Gokul Overseas ST Bk Fac A4+ 1000 Revised from
A3+
(interchangeable between fund based and non-fund based limits)
Graphite India Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd ST IPO Funding A1+ 10000 Withdrawn
Programme
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP A1+ 750 Reaffirmed
K.K. Automotive Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 2.1 Assigned
M R Steel Corporation Unallocated limits A4 30 assigned
Metro Dairy Ltd Proposed FBL A2 upgraded from
A3+
R.D. Tea Ltd NFBL - Letter of A4+ 8.5 Assigned
Guarantee
R.K & Sons ST, NFBL A4+ 120 Assigned
Raman Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac (sublimit) A1 500 assigned
Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A1 620 assigned
(sublimit)
Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd ST - Proposed Fac* A1 300 Assigned
*combined utilisation to be capped to Rs. 30.00 crore
Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 45 Reaffirmed
Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 130 Reaffirmed
Uni Deritend Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A2+ 60 Assigned
Vijay Technologies (I) Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG) A4 15 Assigned
Vijay Technologies (I) Pvt Ltd NFBL (Line of Credit) A4 25 Assigned
Vitesse Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac (Dealer A4+ 150 Revised from
Inventory Funding) A3
VMC Systems Ltd NFBL A4 12700 Revised from
A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accord Software And Services TL BBB- 36.7 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Instrument
Accord Software And Services FBL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Instrument
Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL BB-# 6820 Assigned
Ltd
Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk limits BB 170 Suspended
Aic Casting Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac BB- 95 Suspended
Aic Iron Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB- 116.02 Suspended
Aic Steel Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB- 90 Suspended
Annpoorna Overseas FBL B+ 130 Assigned
Apollo International Ltd Non FB Fac BBB- 1017.5 Reaffirmed
Apollo International Ltd Proposed Fund Based & BBB- 160.5 Reaffirmed
Non FB Fac
Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd FBL- TL D 33.5 Assigned
Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd FBL D 85 Assigned
Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd NFBL D 31.5 Assigned
Concept Images Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 60 assigned
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 35.2 Reaffirmed
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 55 Reaffirmed
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BBB- 32 Reaffirmed
Ecs Biztech Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC Limits BB 420 Reaffirmed
Ecs Biztech Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB 230 Reaffirmed
Graphite India Ltd NCD AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Graphite India Ltd FBL AA+/ 4600 Reaffirmed
A1+
Graphite India Ltd Non-FBL AA+/ 2600 Reaffirmed
A1+
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD (NCD)* AA 700 Reaffirmed
* Outstanding Amount
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd Working Capital Fac AA / 4500 Reaffirmed
A1+
K.K. Automotive Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 60 Assigned
Kk Proteins Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
M R Steel Corporation FBL BB- 50 Assigned
Maben Nidhi Ltd CC Fac BBB- 500 Assigned
Metro Dairy Ltd FBL- TL BBB+ upgraded from
BBB
Metro Dairy Ltd FBL- CC BBB+ 30 upgraded from
BBB
Metro Dairy Ltd Non FBL- BG/ LOC BBB+ 5 upgraded from
BBB
R.D. Tea Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 27.3 assigned
R.D. Tea Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 131.5 assigned
R.K & Sons LT, FBL BB+ 7.5 Assigned
R.K & Sons LT, Proposed FBL BB+ 5 Assigned
Raghunath Agro Tech Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 150 Revised from
B+
Raman Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A 500 assigned
Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac A 300 assigned
Shree Momai Engineering Works CC B+ 50 Assigned
Shree Momai Engineering Works TL B+ 5 Assigned
Silver Fab Suitings Pvt Ltd TL BB- 39.8 Revised from
BB
Silver Fab Suitings Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 55 Revised from
BB
Snn Builders Pvt Ltd CC Facility BBB- 700 Revised from
BBB
Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 3.4 Reaffirmed
Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 170 Reaffirmed
Sri Krishna Nutritions (India) FBL - TL B 78 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sri Krishna Nutritions (India) FBL - CC B 45 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Uni Deritend Ltd LT Fund Based - TL ICRA]A- 580 Reaffirmed
Uni Deritend Ltd LT Fund Based - CC ICRA]A- 220 Reaffirmed
Vijay Technologies (I) Pvt Ltd TL C- 67.4 Assigned
Vijay Technologies (I) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan C- 25 Assigned
Vijay Technologies (I) Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) C- 40 Assigned
Vijay Technologies (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit C- / 27.6 Assigned
A4
Virendra Kumar Singh FBL - CC BB- 40 Assigned
Virendra Kumar Singh NFBL - BG BB- 20 Assigned
Virendra Kumar Singh Proposed Limits BB- 5 Assigned
Vitesse Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) BBB- 150 Withdrawn
Vmc Systems Ltd FBL BB 2450 Revised from
BBB-
Vmc Systems Ltd TL BB 600 Revised from
BBB-
Vmc Systems Ltd NFBL BB 4000 Revised from
BBB-
Vmc Systems Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL* BB / 570 Revised from
A4 BBB-/
A3
*Rated in long term and short term scale
World Resorts Ltd LT FBL-TL B- 536.6 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
