Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Metals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed Asha Cotex ST-FBL- optionally A4 6 Suspended convertible debentureBD Bharat Cottage Industries ST NFBL A4 37 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 0.10 crore Bhavya Cements Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 70 Suspended Dahyabhai B. Patel BG A4 50 Assigned Essel Marketing & Promotions ST, non-fund based - A4 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LOC * * Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit.(enhanced from Rs 0.50 crore) Jkc General Trading Company FBL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Jkc General Trading Company Sub-limit: FBL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 10 Assigned M/S Parishi Diamonds EPC A4 40 Assigned M/S Parishi Diamonds PSC A4 80 Assigned Padham Steel Enterprises Pvt ST Non FBL- LOC A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Paracoat Products Ltd Non FBL - ILC/FLC A3 50 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore Paracoat Products Ltd Non FBL - BG A3 5 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd IPO grading IPO Grade 3 Assigned Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Metals Pvt Ltd TL B+ 58.2 Revised from BB Accent Metals Pvt Ltd FB limits B+ 150 Revised from BB Asha Cotex LT-FBL - CC BB- 80 Suspended Bharat Cottage Industries LT Scale FBL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.7.50 Bharat Cottage Industries TL B+ 18.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.0.39 crore Bhavya Cements Ltd LT FBL BB+ 2410 Suspended Dahyabhai B. Patel CC B+ 40 Assigned Energy Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed / A3 Essel Marketing & Promotions LT, fund based - CC B+ 72 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs 8.50 crore) Guru Kirpa Agro Foods CC BB- 68 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.50 crore) Guru Kirpa Agro Foods TL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Intec Capital Ltd Bk Lines BBB 4700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 220 crore Jabalpur Hospital And Research LT FBL B 81.2 Assigned Centre Jabalpur Hospital And Research Unallocated B 8.8 Assigned Centre Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd TL BBB 1965.3 Downgraded from BBB+ Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd CC Limits BBB 250 Downgraded from BBB+ Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd NFBL BBB 9.7 Downgraded from BBB+ Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd CC Limits/ST Loans^ BBB/ 850 Downgraded A3+ from BBB+/ A2+ ^ Cash Credit limits interchangeable with short term loans and in case the limit is availed as short term loan; the short term rating will be applicable Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd NFBL# BBB/ 50 Downgraded A3+ from BBB+/ A2+ # Non Fund based limits interchangeable and between fund based and non fund based limits and in case the limits is availed as short term limit, the short term rating will be applicable Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Unallocated BBB/ 156.8 Downgraded A3+ from BBB+/ A2+ Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers LT, FB Bk Fac AA 4500 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from Rs. 1,250.0 crore Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers NCD programme AA 8000 Reaffirmed Ltd Matoshree Cotton Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B+ 60 Suspended Padham Steel Enterprises Pvt LT FBL - CC BB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Padham Steel Enterprises Pvt Proposed Limit BB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd / A4+ Paracoat Products Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 79.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 8.10 crore Paracoat Products Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd TL B+ 27 Reaffirmed Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 45 Reaffirmed Subba Microsystem Ltd FBL (TL) D 295.2 Assigned Teesta Rangit Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) D 400 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.