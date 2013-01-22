Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accent Metals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Asha Cotex ST-FBL- optionally A4 6 Suspended
convertible
debentureBD
Bharat Cottage Industries ST NFBL A4 37 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 0.10 crore
Bhavya Cements Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 70 Suspended
Dahyabhai B. Patel BG A4 50 Assigned
Essel Marketing & Promotions ST, non-fund based - A4 25 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd LOC *
* Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit.(enhanced from Rs 0.50 crore)
Jkc General Trading Company FBL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Jkc General Trading Company Sub-limit: FBL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 10 Assigned
M/S Parishi Diamonds EPC A4 40 Assigned
M/S Parishi Diamonds PSC A4 80 Assigned
Padham Steel Enterprises Pvt ST Non FBL- LOC A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Paracoat Products Ltd Non FBL - ILC/FLC A3 50 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore
Paracoat Products Ltd Non FBL - BG A3 5 Reaffirmed
Repco Home Finance Ltd IPO grading IPO Grade 3 Assigned
Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 25 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accent Metals Pvt Ltd TL B+ 58.2 Revised from
BB
Accent Metals Pvt Ltd FB limits B+ 150 Revised from
BB
Asha Cotex LT-FBL - CC BB- 80 Suspended
Bharat Cottage Industries LT Scale FBL B+ 85 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.7.50
Bharat Cottage Industries TL B+ 18.9 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.0.39 crore
Bhavya Cements Ltd LT FBL BB+ 2410 Suspended
Dahyabhai B. Patel CC B+ 40 Assigned
Energy Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
/ A3
Essel Marketing & Promotions LT, fund based - CC B+ 72 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from Rs 8.50 crore)
Guru Kirpa Agro Foods CC BB- 68 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 5.50 crore)
Guru Kirpa Agro Foods TL BB- 2 Reaffirmed
Intec Capital Ltd Bk Lines BBB 4700 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 220 crore
Jabalpur Hospital And Research LT FBL B 81.2 Assigned
Centre
Jabalpur Hospital And Research Unallocated B 8.8 Assigned
Centre
Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned
Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd TL BBB 1965.3 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd CC Limits BBB 250 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd NFBL BBB 9.7 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd CC Limits/ST Loans^ BBB/ 850 Downgraded
A3+ from
BBB+/
A2+
^ Cash Credit limits interchangeable with short term loans and in case the limit is availed as
short term loan; the short term rating will be applicable
Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd NFBL# BBB/ 50 Downgraded
A3+ from
BBB+/
A2+
# Non Fund based limits interchangeable and between fund based and non fund based limits and in
case the limits is availed as short term limit, the short term rating will be applicable
Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Unallocated BBB/ 156.8 Downgraded
A3+ from
BBB+/
A2+
Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers LT, FB Bk Fac AA 4500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Reduced from Rs. 1,250.0 crore
Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers NCD programme AA 8000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Matoshree Cotton Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B+ 60 Suspended
Padham Steel Enterprises Pvt LT FBL - CC BB 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Padham Steel Enterprises Pvt Proposed Limit BB 150 Reaffirmed
Ltd / A4+
Paracoat Products Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 79.7 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 8.10 crore
Paracoat Products Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore
Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd TL B+ 27 Reaffirmed
Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Subba Microsystem Ltd FBL (TL) D 295.2 Assigned
Teesta Rangit Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) D 400 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)