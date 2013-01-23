Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 1000 Assigned Bharat Industrial Corporation Fund based and NFBL A4 68 Reaffirmed Bsl Engineering Services Ltd non FB Fac A4 40 Suspended Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd Non FBL- LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed Kanwarji Construction Company Non Fund Based-BG A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Mecon Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 450 Reaffirmed Octamec Engineering Ltd Non Fund Based A4 850 Revised from A3 Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 15 Upgraded from D Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 23.3 Upgraded from D Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1 495 Withdrawn (SO) Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed (SO) Enhanced from Rs. 130.0 crore Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 150 Withdrawn (SO) Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 5 Reaffirmed Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk Fac A3+ 15300 Reaffirmed (LC) Rikon Ceramics BG A4 8 Assigned Samalpatti Power Company Pvt Non-FBL A2+ 445 Reaffirmed Ltd Satyam Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A4 138.4 Assigned Sendoz Commercials Pvt Ltd NFBL- BG A4 70 Reaffirmed Tata Business Support Services ST, non-FB Fac A1 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Tinna Viterra Trade Pvt Ltd ST Loans A3 650 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB- 480 Assigned Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 250 Assigned Bharat Industrial Corporation FBL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Bsl Engineering Services Ltd FB Fac B+ 10 Suspended Cyberabad Citizens Health TL B+ 650 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Daiwik Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 149.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 24.50 crore) Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 50 Assigned (enhanced to Rs. 40.0 from Rs. 35.0 crore) Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Kanwarji Construction Company FBL-optionally BB+ 60 Reaffirmed convertible debenture BD Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 409.4 Assigned Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 247.5 Assigned Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - B+ 10 Assigned LOC/BG Mecon Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A- 2500 Reaffirmed Mecon Ltd TL Fac A- 300 Reaffirmed Mecon Ltd GoI guaranteed bond AAA 1420 Reaffirmed (SO) Mini Construction Working Capital B+ 8 Assigned Mini Construction BG B+ / 65 Assigned A4 Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB 281.6 Reaffirmed Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd LT Working Capital Fac BBB 195.1 Reaffirmed Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd LT Fac (Unallocated) BBB 23.3 Reaffirmed Octamec Engineering Ltd Fund Based BB- 1700 Revised from BBB- Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 153.9 Upgraded from D (reduced from Rs. 18.22 crore) Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 135 Upgraded from D Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd Proposed limits B+ 118.3 Assigned Power Research And Development Fund based and NFBL BB- 70 Assigned Consultants Pvt Ltd Ramco Systems Ltd LT Loans / FB Fac A- 500 Reaffirmed (SO) Enhanced from Rs. 20.0 crore Ramco Systems Ltd LT / ST NonFB Fac A- 105 Reaffirmed (SO) / A1 (SO) Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd FBLEPC / FCPC/ FBP/ B+ 87.5 Reaffirmed FBD / FCBD Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd FBL-Export Gold Card B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd TL BBB 287.6 Withdrawn Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd TL BBB 750 Reaffirmed Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac BBB 4000 Reaffirmed Rikon Ceramics TL I B+ 12.9 Assigned Rikon Ceramics TL II B+ 15 Assigned Rikon Ceramics CC B+ 20 Assigned Samalpatti Power Company Pvt FBL A- 700 Reaffirmed Ltd Satyam Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B+ 46 Assigned Sendoz Commercials Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB- 160 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 13.0 crore) Srinagar Banihal Expressway Ltd Senior Debt BBB- 12800 Reaffirmed Srinagar Banihal Expressway Ltd Subordinated Debt BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed Sutech Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 70 Suspended Tata Business Support Services LT, FB Fac A 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Tinna Viterra Trade Pvt Ltd Fund Based / NFBL BBB- 350 Assigned / A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.