Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 1000 Assigned
Bharat Industrial Corporation Fund based and NFBL A4 68 Reaffirmed
Bsl Engineering Services Ltd non FB Fac A4 40 Suspended
Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd Non FBL- LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed
Kanwarji Construction Company Non Fund Based-BG A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Mecon Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 450 Reaffirmed
Octamec Engineering Ltd Non Fund Based A4 850 Revised from
A3
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 15 Upgraded from
D
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 23.3 Upgraded from
D
Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1 495 Withdrawn
(SO)
Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Enhanced from Rs. 130.0 crore
Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 150 Withdrawn
(SO)
Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 5 Reaffirmed
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac A3+ 500 Reaffirmed
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk Fac A3+ 15300 Reaffirmed
(LC)
Rikon Ceramics BG A4 8 Assigned
Samalpatti Power Company Pvt Non-FBL A2+ 445 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Satyam Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A4 138.4 Assigned
Sendoz Commercials Pvt Ltd NFBL- BG A4 70 Reaffirmed
Tata Business Support Services ST, non-FB Fac A1 350 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tinna Viterra Trade Pvt Ltd ST Loans A3 650 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB- 480 Assigned
Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 250 Assigned
Bharat Industrial Corporation FBL B+ 32 Reaffirmed
Bsl Engineering Services Ltd FB Fac B+ 10 Suspended
Cyberabad Citizens Health TL B+ 650 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Daiwik Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 149.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 24.50 crore)
Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 50 Assigned
(enhanced to Rs. 40.0 from Rs. 35.0 crore)
Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Kanwarji Construction Company FBL-optionally BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
convertible
debenture BD
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 409.4 Assigned
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 247.5 Assigned
Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - B+ 10 Assigned
LOC/BG
Mecon Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A- 2500 Reaffirmed
Mecon Ltd TL Fac A- 300 Reaffirmed
Mecon Ltd GoI guaranteed bond AAA 1420 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Mini Construction Working Capital B+ 8 Assigned
Mini Construction BG B+ / 65 Assigned
A4
Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB 281.6 Reaffirmed
Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd LT Working Capital Fac BBB 195.1 Reaffirmed
Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd LT Fac (Unallocated) BBB 23.3 Reaffirmed
Octamec Engineering Ltd Fund Based BB- 1700 Revised from
BBB-
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 153.9 Upgraded from
D
(reduced from Rs. 18.22 crore)
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 135 Upgraded from
D
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd Proposed limits B+ 118.3 Assigned
Power Research And Development Fund based and NFBL BB- 70 Assigned
Consultants Pvt Ltd
Ramco Systems Ltd LT Loans / FB Fac A- 500 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Enhanced from Rs. 20.0 crore
Ramco Systems Ltd LT / ST NonFB Fac A- 105 Reaffirmed
(SO) /
A1 (SO)
Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd FBLEPC / FCPC/ FBP/ B+ 87.5 Reaffirmed
FBD / FCBD
Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd FBL-Export Gold Card B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd TL BBB 287.6 Withdrawn
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd TL BBB 750 Reaffirmed
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac BBB 4000 Reaffirmed
Rikon Ceramics TL I B+ 12.9 Assigned
Rikon Ceramics TL II B+ 15 Assigned
Rikon Ceramics CC B+ 20 Assigned
Samalpatti Power Company Pvt FBL A- 700 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Satyam Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B+ 46 Assigned
Sendoz Commercials Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB- 160 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 13.0 crore)
Srinagar Banihal Expressway Ltd Senior Debt BBB- 12800 Reaffirmed
Srinagar Banihal Expressway Ltd Subordinated Debt BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed
Sutech Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 70 Suspended
Tata Business Support Services LT, FB Fac A 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tinna Viterra Trade Pvt Ltd Fund Based / NFBL BBB- 350 Assigned
/ A3
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
