Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bgr Energy Systems Ltd Non-FBL A2 450 Downgraded from A2+ Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A3 30 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3 50 Reaffirmed Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3 3.5 Withdrawn Cosmo Ceramic BG A4 11.2 Assigned Dml Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Documentary A4 300 Assigned Bill Purchased/Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Purchased Dml Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* A4 800 Assigned *- Sub-limit of FDBP/FUDBP Modern Laminators Ltd Non-fund Based, ST A4+ 60 Assigned Fac* * Two-way interchangeability between NFB limits up to Rs. 1 crore Punjab National Bank Corporate governance CGR2 - Reaffirmed practices of Punjab National Bk Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd ST FBL A2 155 assigned Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd ST NFBL A2 152 assigned Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd ST Fund Based & NFBL* A2 640 assigned *Rs. 64.00 Crore are fungible between fund based and non fund based limits Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd Unallocated Amount A2 146.8 Assigned Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic ST Non-FBL A2 5 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd Shreela Diamonds & Jewels Pvt FBL - FDBP/FUDBP* A4 100 Assigned Ltd *FDBP - Foreign Discount Bill Purchase; FUDBP - Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd ST FBL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.75 crore Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 3.5 Assigned Tiger Steel Engineering ST Non-FBL A4 500.8 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Reduced from Rs. 56.00 crore Til Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3 100 Reaffirmed Til Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 8 Reaffirmed Veritas (India) Ltd Non-FBL (LC) A3 800 Revised from A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA / 24650 Assigned A1+ (enhanced from Rs 1,315 cr.) Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 2470 Downgraded from BB Bgr Energy Systems Ltd FBL BBB+ 32370 Downgraded from A- Bgr Energy Systems Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 93260 Downgraded from A- Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 435.3 Upgraded from B Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac B+ 1.2 Upgraded from B Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B+ 63.5 Upgraded from B Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 80 Assigned Chowgule Steamships Ltd FBL BB 20 Revised from BBB- Chowgule Steamships Ltd Non-FBL BB 20 Revised from BBB- Cosmo Ceramic CC BB- 30 Assigned Cosmo Ceramic TL BB- 15 Assigned Dml Exim Pvt Ltd CC* BB 100 Assigned *- Sub-limit of FDBP/FUDBP Imprint Vinimay Pvt Ltd FBL (Proposed TL) BB- 225 Assigned Manglam Cotton Industries CC B 63 Assigned Manglam Cotton Industries TL B 16 Assigned Modern Laminators Ltd TL (Incl. Unallocated BB+ 50 Assigned Limits) Modern Laminators Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 70 Assigned Nirmal Seeds Pvt Ltd Long-TL BB 144.5 Reaffirmed Nirmal Seeds Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore) Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic TL BBB 187.5 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic LT FBL BBB 4 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd TL FBL BB+ 36.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 8.33 crore Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd CC FBL BB+* 12.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.50 crore) * previously sublimit of short term fund based limits Tiger Steel Engineering LT FB Limits B+ 160 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd B Reduced from Rs.40.17 crore Til Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 143 Reaffirmed Til Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac - proposed BBB- 119 Reaffirmed Uttam Components Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 50 Withdrawn Veritas (India) Ltd TL BBB- 60 Revised from BBB Veritas (India) Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 200 Revised from BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)