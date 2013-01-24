Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bgr Energy Systems Ltd Non-FBL A2 450 Downgraded
from A2+
Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A3 30 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit)
Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3 50 Reaffirmed
Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3 3.5 Withdrawn
Cosmo Ceramic BG A4 11.2 Assigned
Dml Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Documentary A4 300 Assigned
Bill
Purchased/Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Purchased
Dml Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* A4 800 Assigned
*- Sub-limit of FDBP/FUDBP
Modern Laminators Ltd Non-fund Based, ST A4+ 60 Assigned
Fac*
* Two-way interchangeability between NFB limits up to Rs. 1 crore
Punjab National Bank Corporate governance CGR2 - Reaffirmed
practices of Punjab
National Bk
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd ST FBL A2 155 assigned
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd ST NFBL A2 152 assigned
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd ST Fund Based & NFBL* A2 640 assigned
*Rs. 64.00 Crore are fungible between fund based and non fund based limits
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd Unallocated Amount A2 146.8 Assigned
Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic ST Non-FBL A2 5 Reaffirmed
Hospital Pvt Ltd
Shreela Diamonds & Jewels Pvt FBL - FDBP/FUDBP* A4 100 Assigned
Ltd
*FDBP - Foreign Discount Bill Purchase; FUDBP - Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase
Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd ST FBL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 5.75 crore
Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 3.5 Assigned
Tiger Steel Engineering ST Non-FBL A4 500.8 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
Reduced from Rs. 56.00 crore
Til Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3 100 Reaffirmed
Til Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 8 Reaffirmed
Veritas (India) Ltd Non-FBL (LC) A3 800 Revised from
A2
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA / 24650 Assigned
A1+
(enhanced from Rs 1,315 cr.)
Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 2470 Downgraded
from BB
Bgr Energy Systems Ltd FBL BBB+ 32370 Downgraded
from A-
Bgr Energy Systems Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 93260 Downgraded
from A-
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 435.3 Upgraded from
B
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac B+ 1.2 Upgraded from
B
Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B+ 63.5 Upgraded from
B
Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 80 Assigned
Chowgule Steamships Ltd FBL BB 20 Revised from
BBB-
Chowgule Steamships Ltd Non-FBL BB 20 Revised from
BBB-
Cosmo Ceramic CC BB- 30 Assigned
Cosmo Ceramic TL BB- 15 Assigned
Dml Exim Pvt Ltd CC* BB 100 Assigned
*- Sub-limit of FDBP/FUDBP
Imprint Vinimay Pvt Ltd FBL (Proposed TL) BB- 225 Assigned
Manglam Cotton Industries CC B 63 Assigned
Manglam Cotton Industries TL B 16 Assigned
Modern Laminators Ltd TL (Incl. Unallocated BB+ 50 Assigned
Limits)
Modern Laminators Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 70 Assigned
Nirmal Seeds Pvt Ltd Long-TL BB 144.5 Reaffirmed
Nirmal Seeds Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 550 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore)
Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic TL BBB 187.5 Reaffirmed
Hospital Pvt Ltd
Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic LT FBL BBB 4 Reaffirmed
Hospital Pvt Ltd
Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd TL FBL BB+ 36.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 8.33 crore
Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd CC FBL BB+* 12.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 0.50 crore) * previously sublimit of short term fund based limits
Tiger Steel Engineering LT FB Limits B+ 160 Revised from
(India) Pvt Ltd B
Reduced from Rs.40.17 crore
Til Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 143 Reaffirmed
Til Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac - proposed BBB- 119 Reaffirmed
Uttam Components Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 50 Withdrawn
Veritas (India) Ltd TL BBB- 60 Revised from
BBB
Veritas (India) Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 200 Revised from
BBB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
