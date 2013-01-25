Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allmineral Asia Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 100 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M2 - Assigned Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 30 Suspended facility Eltel Engineers ST Non-FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 85 Reaffirmed Kawarlal And Company Non-FB Fac A4 100 Assigned Kay Bouvet Engineering Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A3+ 2850 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 120.23 crore) Kenersys India Pvt Ltd Bk lines (FB)# A4 250 Reaffirmed # Short term fund based limits are sublimit to the cash credit facilities Kenersys India Pvt Ltd Bk lines (non-FB) A4 850 Reaffirmed Madras Medical Mission ST loan Fac A4 140 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 10.00 crore) Madras Medical Mission Non-FB Fac A4 135.6 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 13.35 crore) Ocean Sparkle Ltd NFBL A1 400 Assigned Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd LOC A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd proposed Initial IPO Grade 2 - Assigned Public Offering Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd ST Non Fund based A3 283.5 Reaffirmed Sparkle Port Services Ltd Non Fund Based Bk ICRA]A1 (SO) 200 Reaffirmed Limits* *based on guarantee from Ocean Sparkle Limited Terra Energy Ltd ST Non Fund based A3 110 Reaffirmed Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 70 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- Sublimit A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adilabad Expressway Pvt Ltd FBL- TL BBB- 3500 Reaffirmed Allmineral Asia Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 29.6 Assigned Ashok Handlooms Factory Pvt Ltd CC B 56 Reaffirmed B.R. Arora & Associates Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 80 Assigned B.R. Arora & Associates Pvt Ltd LT NFBL B 65 Assigned B.R. Arora & Associates Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated B 1.5 Assigned Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB Fac* B+/A4 492.5 Revised from BB *Interchangeable Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd fund based facility, BB+ 100 Suspended Eltel Engineers LT FB Fac B+ 15 Downgraded from BB- Eltel Engineers LT Non-FB Fac B+ 135 Downgraded from BB- Enviro Buildmate Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 150 Assigned (Proposed) Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 177.5 Reaffirmed Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 272.5 Reaffirmed Kawarlal And Company FB Fac B 50 Assigned Kay Bouvet Engineering Pvt Ltd CC and overdraft Fac BBB 650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 28.77 crore) Kenersys India Pvt Ltd Bk lines ICRA]B- 1050 Revised from (cash-credit)# C #: Short term fund based limits are sublimit to the cash credit facilities Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated debt AA+ 2000 Assigned programme Madras Medical Mission TL Fac B+ 237.2 Downgraded from BB- (reduced from Rs. 30.71 crore) Madras Medical Mission FB Fac B+ 30 Downgraded from BB- Ocean Sparkle Ltd TL A+ 4610.9 Reaffirmed Ocean Sparkle Ltd CC Limits A+ 150 Reaffirmed Ocean Sparkle Ltd Unallocated Limits A+ / 17.9 Reaffirmed A1 Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd TL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd CC BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd BG BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Ravi Raj Ginning Pressing & CC B 150 Assigned Oil Industries Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd LT- Fund based BBB- 4216.5 Reaffirmed Shreejikrupa Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC D 30 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 7.00 crore Shreejikrupa Buildcon Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL D 35 Reaffirmed Shreejikrupa Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG D 20 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 6.00 crore Shri Malaprabha Sahakari basal dose loan, BB 80 Suspended Sakkare Karkhane Niyamitha Shri Malaprabha Sahakari TL BB 72 Suspended Sakkare Karkhane Niyamitha Shri Malaprabha Sahakari pledge loan facility BB 400 Suspended Sakkare Karkhane Niyamitha Shriram Properties Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1000 Assigned Smart Lights TL B+ 38.9 Assigned Smart Lights CC/LOC B+ / 81.1 Assigned A4 Sparkle Port Services Ltd TL* A+ 494.5 Reaffirmed (SO) *based on guarantee from Ocean Sparkle Limited Terra Energy Ltd LT- Fund based BBB- 390 Reaffirmed Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd working capital Fac B+ 30 Suspended Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Downgraded from BB- Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B+ 70 Downgraded from BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.