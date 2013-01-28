Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Tele Power Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A Assigned projects Acme Tele Power Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A Assigned projects Aditi Solar Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned projects Advance Stimul Engineering NFBL A4 65 Assigned Pvt Ltd Airier Natura Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 4B Assigned projects Airier Natura Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 4B Assigned projects Angre Port Pvt Ltd LOC* A2+ 1000 (SO)@ *sublimit of term loan facility Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A4 45 Assigned Limits Aster Building Solutions Pvt NFBL A3(SO) 500 Revised from Ltd A2(SO) (Revised from Rs 46 cr) Aster Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 10459 Revised from A (enhanced from Rs 886.74 crore) Bassaiya Steel Corporation non-FBL A4 35 Assigned Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based and A1+ 2680 Reaffirmed Non-FBL Gic Housing Finance Ltd ST Borrowing A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Programme Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Assigned Hykon Solar Energy Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned projects Ipl Products FB Fac -Stand by A4 8 Assigned Line of credit Ipl Products Non-FB Fac-BG A4 37.5 Assigned Ipl Products Non-FB Fac-LOC A4 7.5 Assigned Kunnel Engineers & BG A4 232.5 Reaffirmed Contractors (P) Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 14.25 Cr) Kunnel Engineers & Discounting Fac A4 3 Reaffirmed Contractors (P) Ltd Lavgan Dockyard Pvt Ltd LOC* A2+(SO)1500 Reaffirmed *sublimit of term loan facility Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 15 Assigned Sundaram Ferro Tech Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk A4 97.5 Withdrawn limits Wilbur Smith Associates Pvt NFBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abha Power And Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 30 Assigned Abha Power And Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 60 Assigned Advance Stimul Engineering FBL BB- 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Al-Nasir Agro Foods Unallocated BB- 200 Assigned Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd TL BB- 100 Assigned Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd Working Capital BB- 20 Assigned Limits Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 30 Assigned Angre Port Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A- 1750 (SO)@ Arihant Wheels And Cycles Pvt FBL B- 67.4 Assigned Ltd Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd FB, LT Limits B+ 150 Assigned Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd TL B+ 3.6 Assigned Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 4.4 Assigned A4 Aster Building Solutions Pvt TL BBB- 290 Assigned Ltd (SO) (Revised from Rs 35.24 cr) Aster Building Solutions Pvt Fund Based BBB- 150 Revised from Ltd (SO) BBB+(SO) Aster Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 2000 Revised from BBB+ Balaji Electrical & Hardware FBL B 50 Assigned Bangalore Electricity Supply Issuer rating IrBBB+ Revised from Company Ltd IrA- Bassaiya Steel Corporation LT FBL BB 55 Suspended Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FBL A+ 2300 Reaffirmed Dav College Trust And TL A+ 1380 Assigned Management Society Dav College Trust And Proposed TL A+ 620 Assigned Management Society Gic Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed Gic Housing Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC BB- 32.5 Assigned Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd TL BB- 9.1 Assigned Ipl Products FB Fac-CC B+ 30 Assigned Ipl Products Proposed LT loans B+ 17 Assigned Kunnel Engineers & TL BB 20 Reaffirmed Contractors (P) Ltd Kunnel Engineers & CC BB 144.5 Reaffirmed Contractors (P) Ltd (enhanced from Rs.12.45 Cr) Lavgan Dockyard Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A-(SO) 2440 Reaffirmed Omjyoti Apparels LT FBL BB 66 Suspended Omjyoti Apparels Non-FBL BB 4 Suspended Radheshyam Fibers (Gujarat) CC BB- 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs.11.00 crore) Radheshyam Fibers (Gujarat) TL BB- 12.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Radheshyam Fibers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 320 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.25.00 crore) Raxa Security Services Ltd TL programme BBB(SO)159.1 Withdrawn Raxa Security Services Ltd FBL BBB(SO)35 Withdrawn Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Working Capital B+ 45 Assigned Limits STFC Cv & Tractor Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO)! Reaffirmed D.A. Dec-10 ! indicates that the rating is conditional STFC Vehicle & Ce Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO)! Reaffirmed D.A. Mar-12 ! indicates that the rating is conditional STFC Vehicle & Ce Loan Pool Second Loss Facility BBB(SO)! Reaffirmed D.A. Mar-12 ! indicates that the rating is conditional STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO)! Reaffirmed Nov-10 ! indicates that the rating is conditional STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO)! Reaffirmed Nov-10 ! indicates that the rating is conditional STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Sep-10 I STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed Sep-10 I STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AA(SO)! Reaffirmed Sep-10 III ! indicates that the rating is conditional STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO)! Reaffirmed Sep-10 III ! indicates that the rating is conditional STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AA(SO)! Reaffirmed Sep-10 IV ! indicates that the rating is conditional STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO)! Reaffirmed Sep-10 IV ! indicates that the rating is conditional STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Sep-10 IX STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed Sep-10 IX STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO)! Reaffirmed Sep-10 V ! indicates that the rating is conditional STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO)! Reaffirmed Sep-10 V ! indicates that the rating is conditional STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO)! Reaffirmed Sep-10 VI ! indicates that the rating is conditional STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO)! Reaffirmed Sep-10 VI ! indicates that the rating is conditional STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Sep-10 VIII STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed Sep-10 VIII Sundaram Ferro Tech Pvt Ltd fund based Bk limits BB- 69 Withdrawn Wilbur Smith Associates Pvt FBL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. 