Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acme Tele Power Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A Assigned
projects
Acme Tele Power Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A Assigned
projects
Aditi Solar Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned
projects
Advance Stimul Engineering NFBL A4 65 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Airier Natura Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 4B Assigned
projects
Airier Natura Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 4B Assigned
projects
Angre Port Pvt Ltd LOC* A2+ 1000
(SO)@
*sublimit of term loan facility
Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A4 45 Assigned
Limits
Aster Building Solutions Pvt NFBL A3(SO) 500 Revised from
Ltd A2(SO)
(Revised from Rs 46 cr)
Aster Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 10459 Revised from
A
(enhanced from Rs 886.74 crore)
Bassaiya Steel Corporation non-FBL A4 35 Assigned
Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based and A1+ 2680 Reaffirmed
Non-FBL
Gic Housing Finance Ltd ST Borrowing A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Assigned
Hykon Solar Energy Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned
projects
Ipl Products FB Fac -Stand by A4 8 Assigned
Line of credit
Ipl Products Non-FB Fac-BG A4 37.5 Assigned
Ipl Products Non-FB Fac-LOC A4 7.5 Assigned
Kunnel Engineers & BG A4 232.5 Reaffirmed
Contractors (P) Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 14.25 Cr)
Kunnel Engineers & Discounting Fac A4 3 Reaffirmed
Contractors (P) Ltd
Lavgan Dockyard Pvt Ltd LOC* A2+(SO)1500 Reaffirmed
*sublimit of term loan facility
Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 15 Assigned
Sundaram Ferro Tech Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk A4 97.5 Withdrawn
limits
Wilbur Smith Associates Pvt NFBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abha Power And Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 30 Assigned
Abha Power And Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 60 Assigned
Advance Stimul Engineering FBL BB- 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Al-Nasir Agro Foods Unallocated BB- 200 Assigned
Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd TL BB- 100 Assigned
Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd Working Capital BB- 20 Assigned
Limits
Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 30 Assigned
Angre Port Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A- 1750
(SO)@
Arihant Wheels And Cycles Pvt FBL B- 67.4 Assigned
Ltd
Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd FB, LT Limits B+ 150 Assigned
Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd TL B+ 3.6 Assigned
Aromatics (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 4.4 Assigned
A4
Aster Building Solutions Pvt TL BBB- 290 Assigned
Ltd (SO)
(Revised from Rs 35.24 cr)
Aster Building Solutions Pvt Fund Based BBB- 150 Revised from
Ltd (SO) BBB+(SO)
Aster Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 2000 Revised from
BBB+
Balaji Electrical & Hardware FBL B 50 Assigned
Bangalore Electricity Supply Issuer rating IrBBB+ Revised from
Company Ltd IrA-
Bassaiya Steel Corporation LT FBL BB 55 Suspended
Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FBL A+ 2300 Reaffirmed
Dav College Trust And TL A+ 1380 Assigned
Management Society
Dav College Trust And Proposed TL A+ 620 Assigned
Management Society
Gic Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed
Gic Housing Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC BB- 32.5 Assigned
Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd TL BB- 9.1 Assigned
Ipl Products FB Fac-CC B+ 30 Assigned
Ipl Products Proposed LT loans B+ 17 Assigned
Kunnel Engineers & TL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Contractors (P) Ltd
Kunnel Engineers & CC BB 144.5 Reaffirmed
Contractors (P) Ltd
(enhanced from Rs.12.45 Cr)
Lavgan Dockyard Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A-(SO) 2440 Reaffirmed
Omjyoti Apparels LT FBL BB 66 Suspended
Omjyoti Apparels Non-FBL BB 4 Suspended
Radheshyam Fibers (Gujarat) CC BB- 150 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs.11.00 crore)
Radheshyam Fibers (Gujarat) TL BB- 12.4 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Radheshyam Fibers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 320 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.25.00 crore)
Raxa Security Services Ltd TL programme BBB(SO)159.1 Withdrawn
Raxa Security Services Ltd FBL BBB(SO)35 Withdrawn
Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Working Capital B+ 45 Assigned
Limits
STFC Cv & Tractor Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO)! Reaffirmed
D.A. Dec-10
! indicates that the rating is conditional
STFC Vehicle & Ce Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO)! Reaffirmed
D.A. Mar-12
! indicates that the rating is conditional
STFC Vehicle & Ce Loan Pool Second Loss Facility BBB(SO)! Reaffirmed
D.A. Mar-12
! indicates that the rating is conditional
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO)! Reaffirmed
Nov-10
! indicates that the rating is conditional
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO)! Reaffirmed
Nov-10
! indicates that the rating is conditional
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed
Sep-10 I
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed
Sep-10 I
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AA(SO)! Reaffirmed
Sep-10 III
! indicates that the rating is conditional
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO)! Reaffirmed
Sep-10 III
! indicates that the rating is conditional
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AA(SO)! Reaffirmed
Sep-10 IV
! indicates that the rating is conditional
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO)! Reaffirmed
Sep-10 IV
! indicates that the rating is conditional
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed
Sep-10 IX
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed
Sep-10 IX
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO)! Reaffirmed
Sep-10 V
! indicates that the rating is conditional
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO)! Reaffirmed
Sep-10 V
! indicates that the rating is conditional
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO)! Reaffirmed
Sep-10 VI
! indicates that the rating is conditional
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO)! Reaffirmed
Sep-10 VI
! indicates that the rating is conditional
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA(SO) Reaffirmed
Sep-10 VIII
STFC Vehicle Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB(SO) Reaffirmed
Sep-10 VIII
Sundaram Ferro Tech Pvt Ltd fund based Bk limits BB- 69 Withdrawn
Wilbur Smith Associates Pvt FBL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
