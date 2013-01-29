Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Appl Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC A4 9 Assigned
Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 2.3 Assigned
Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 270 Reaffirmed
Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL (Line of Credit) A4 90 Assigned
Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed - NFBL A4 60 Assigned
Puran Chand Rice Mills fund based and non FB A4 202 Suspended
Fac
Saboo Engineers Pvt Ltd ST fund based Bk A4+ 65 Suspended
Limits
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aparna Infra Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 150 Suspended
Aparna Infra Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BB+ 233.5 Suspended
Aparna Infra Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 366.5 Suspended
Appl Industries Ltd TL BBB 156.5 Reaffirmed
Appl Industries Ltd CC Fac BBB 260 Reaffirmed
Appl Industries Ltd Proposed FB Fac BBB 163.5 Reaffirmed
Appl Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB / 120 Reaffirmed
A2
Aurora Sri Venkateswara Swamy Bk Fac ICRA]B+ 123 Suspended
Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd
Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd TL B+ 22.2 Assigned
Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd CC B+ 26 Assigned
Gmr Highways Ltd NCD I BBB 1250 Revised from
BBB+
Gmr Highways Ltd NCD II BBB+ 3750 Withdrawn
(SO)!
!conditional rating
Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 3790 Reaffirmed
Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits BBB- 280 Reaffirmed
Keystone Infracon India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 700 Suspended
Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd TL BBB 305.9 Reaffirmed
Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd CC Fac BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 60 Assigned
Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed - FBL BB- 20 Assigned
Para Products Pvt Ltd CC B+ 92 Revised from
BB-
Para Products Pvt Ltd CC cum LOC B+/ 100 Revised from
A4 from
BB-/
Reaffirmed
Rajhans Enterprises Fund Based BB 32 Reaffirmed
Rajhans Enterprises TL BB 132.5 Reaffirmed
Rajhans Enterprises Non Fund Based BB 32 Reaffirmed
Saboo Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 20 Suspended
Shree Bharat Motors Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Shree Narmada Architectural LT FB Fac BB- 375 Suspended
Systems Ltd
Shree Narmada Architectural LT non FB Fac BB- 25 Suspended
Systems Ltd
Srinivasa Enterprises Bk Fac BB / 115 Suspended
A4
Venus Lifestyles Ltd Fund based and non FB BB+ / 534.4 Suspended
Fac A4+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
