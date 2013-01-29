Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Appl Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2 100 Reaffirmed Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC A4 9 Assigned Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 2.3 Assigned Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 270 Reaffirmed Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL (Line of Credit) A4 90 Assigned Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed - NFBL A4 60 Assigned Puran Chand Rice Mills fund based and non FB A4 202 Suspended Fac Saboo Engineers Pvt Ltd ST fund based Bk A4+ 65 Suspended Limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aparna Infra Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 150 Suspended Aparna Infra Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BB+ 233.5 Suspended Aparna Infra Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 366.5 Suspended Appl Industries Ltd TL BBB 156.5 Reaffirmed Appl Industries Ltd CC Fac BBB 260 Reaffirmed Appl Industries Ltd Proposed FB Fac BBB 163.5 Reaffirmed Appl Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB / 120 Reaffirmed A2 Aurora Sri Venkateswara Swamy Bk Fac ICRA]B+ 123 Suspended Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd TL B+ 22.2 Assigned Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd CC B+ 26 Assigned Gmr Highways Ltd NCD I BBB 1250 Revised from BBB+ Gmr Highways Ltd NCD II BBB+ 3750 Withdrawn (SO)! !conditional rating Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 3790 Reaffirmed Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Keystone Infracon India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 700 Suspended Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd TL BBB 305.9 Reaffirmed Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd CC Fac BBB 300 Reaffirmed Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 60 Assigned Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed - FBL BB- 20 Assigned Para Products Pvt Ltd CC B+ 92 Revised from BB- Para Products Pvt Ltd CC cum LOC B+/ 100 Revised from A4 from BB-/ Reaffirmed Rajhans Enterprises Fund Based BB 32 Reaffirmed Rajhans Enterprises TL BB 132.5 Reaffirmed Rajhans Enterprises Non Fund Based BB 32 Reaffirmed Saboo Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 20 Suspended Shree Bharat Motors Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Narmada Architectural LT FB Fac BB- 375 Suspended Systems Ltd Shree Narmada Architectural LT non FB Fac BB- 25 Suspended Systems Ltd Srinivasa Enterprises Bk Fac BB / 115 Suspended A4 Venus Lifestyles Ltd Fund based and non FB BB+ / 534.4 Suspended Fac A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)