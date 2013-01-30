Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit A4 20 Reaffirmed D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 64 Reaffirmed Diagold Designs Ltd ST FBL A4 250 Reaffirmed Diagold Designs Ltd ST NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Dilipkumar V Lakhi PCFC/ PCRS A1+ 1500 Assigned Incom Cables (P) Ltd NFBL A4 100 Assigned India Today Fashions unallocated Fac A4 2.2 Suspended KRBL Ltd NFBL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed KRBL Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mittal Corp Ltd NFBL A3+ 3440 Ugraded from A3 (enhanced from Rs.180 Cr) Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 430 Reaffirmed Parthsarathi Steel Alloys Pvt ST non-FBL A4 80 Suspended Ltd Premier Exports International FB Fac A4 122.5 Assigned Satish Kumar non-FBL A4 120 Suspended Sterling Tapes Ltd LOC A4 60 Assigned Sterling Tapes Ltd BG (EPCG) A4 3.7 Assigned Subaya Construction Co. Ltd ST, Non fund based A4 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 23 Cr) Tashkent Oil Company Pvt Ltd Inland/Foreign LOC A3 16 Assigned Tashkent Oil Company Pvt Ltd BG A3 5 Assigned Triway Container Freight ST, Non-fund based A4 30 Reaffirmed Station Pvt Ltd Vishindas Holaram PCFC/ PCRS A1+ 1500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu FBL B+ 15 Assigned Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu Unallocated B+ 50 Assigned Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu NFBL B+/ 35 Assigned A4 D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Ltd TL B+ 33.7 Downgraded from BB- D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 60 Downgraded from BB- Engineering Projects (India) NFBL A+/ 8936.4 Reaffirmed Ltd A1+ Incom Cables (P) Ltd FBL BB- 150 Assigned India Today Fashions TL Fac BB- 1.8 Suspended India Today Fashions ST FBL BB- 60 Suspended IRM Ltd TL BBB- 128 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.57 Cr) IRM Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) BBB- 285 Reaffirmed IRM Ltd LT/ST, non FB Fac*(BG) BBB- 65 Reaffirmed / A3 (enhanced from Rs. 4)*Bank Guarantees (BG) will either attract short term or long term rating based on the tenure of usage. As such total utilization of BG should not exceed Rs. 6.5 crore at any point of usage. Kaveri Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC B+ 235 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.45 crore) Kaveri Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 49.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 22.50 crore) KRBL Ltd TL A+ 1169.1 Reaffirmed KRBL Ltd FBL A+ 12000 Reaffirmed KRBL Ltd Unallocated A+ 30.9 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 274.4 Revised from BB (revised from Rs.45.75 crore) Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 912.7 Revised from BB (enhanced from Rs.62.25 crore) Laxmi Balaji Industries Bk Fac B 102.2 Suspended M/S Prudential Group FBL - CC BB+ 50 Assigned Mittal Corp Ltd FBL BBB 1310 upgraded from BBB- (enhanced from Rs.70 Cr) Mittal Corp Ltd TL BBB 1145.8 Upgraded from BBB- (reduced from Rs.125.10 Cr) Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Parthsarathi Steel Alloys Pvt LT fundbased limit BB- 135 Suspended Ltd Parthsarathi Steel Alloys Pvt TL limit BB- 35 Suspended Ltd Parthsarathi Steel Alloys Pvt non-FBL BB- 5 Suspended Ltd Pushpanjli Strips Bk lines B+ 80 Suspended Sanghamithra Rural Financial LT Bk Fac BB 1000 Reaffirmed Services Satish Kumar FB CC limits BB 40 Suspended Shakti Murugan Industries FBL B 98 Assigned Shakti Murugan Industries Unallocated limits B/ 20 Assigned A4 Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw & Bk Fac B+ 250 Suspended Boiled Rice Mill Sterling Tapes Ltd TL C 36.7 Assigned Sterling Tapes Ltd Funded Interest TL C 1.6 Assigned Sterling Tapes Ltd Working Capital TL C 7.9 Assigned Sterling Tapes Ltd CC C 35 Assigned Subaya Construction Co. Ltd LT, TL BB- 61.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.0.13 Cr) Subaya Construction Co. Ltd LT, Fund based BB- 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.11 Cr) Tashkent Oil Company Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 30 Assigned Tashkent Oil Company Pvt Ltd CC - Proposed BBB- 15 Assigned Triway Container Freight LT, TL BB- 236 Reaffirmed Station Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 13.60 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.