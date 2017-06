Jan 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bait Al Tamur ST NFBL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed (Earlier Rs. 5.00 Crore) Biocon Ltd Fund based A1+ 2030 Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac Coimbatore Marine College B. E. Marine ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Engineering Coimbatore Marine College B.Sc. Nautical ScienceICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Coimbatore Marine College Graduate Marine ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Engineering Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 42.5 Upgraded from D Gs Developers & Contractors Non-FB Fac A4 550 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from A4+ Gujarat Persalts Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 5 Suspended Indian Maritime University Indian Maritime ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned (Mumbai Campus) University Mumbai Campus Kemco Corporation ST BG* A4 50 Assigned *Maximum permissible withdrawal limit for Cash Credit and Bank Guarantee facilities is Rs. 9.25 crore Kemco Corporation ST LOC A4 65 Assigned Mangalore Marine College B.E Marine EngineeringICRA Grade 3 - Assigned Mangalore Marine College Graduate Marine ICRA Grade 3 - Assigned Engineering Mantra Packaging Pvt. Ltd. ST NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Muthoot Vehicle And Asset ST Bk limits A3+ 900* Assigned Finance Ltd * Rs. 90.00 crore bank limits are interchangeable between long term and short term, subject to total utilization not exceeding Rs. 130.00 crore Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3 750 Upgraded from A4+ enhanced from 55.0 cr Nuetech Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 1B - Assigned projects Rockman Industries Ltd Working Capital Fac A1+ 650 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) Rockman Industries Ltd Working Capital Fac A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Roop Technology Pvt. Ltd. ST NFBL A4 230 Reaffirmed Samundra Institute Of Maritime Engine Room Simulator ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies - Operational Level(ERSO) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Engine Room Simulator ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies - Management Level(ERSM) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Oil Tanker ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Familiarization Course(OTFC) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Chemical Tanker ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Familiarization Course(CTFC) Samundra Institute Of Maritime One-year Diploma in ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Nautical Science (DNS) Samundra Institute Of Maritime One-year Graduate ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Marine Engineering (GME) Samundra Institute Of Maritime B. Tech Marine ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Engineering Samundra Institute Of Maritime Fire Prevention and ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Fire Fighting Course (FPFF) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Proficiency in ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Survival Techniques (PST) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Personal Safety and ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Social Responsibility (PSSR) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Elementary First Aid ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies (EFA) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Gas Tanker ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Familiarization Course (GTFC) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Free Fall Life Boat ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies (FFLB) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Specialised Tanker ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Programme in Chemical Tanker Operations (CHEMCO) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Specialised Tanker ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Programme in Oil Tanker Operations (TASCO) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Specialised Tanker ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Programme in Gas Tanker Operations (GASCO) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Advanced Fire ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Fighting Course (AFF) Samundra Institute Of Maritime LPG Tanker Cargo and ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Ballast Handling Simulator (Operational) Samundra Institute Of Maritime LPG Tanker Cargo and ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Ballast Handling Simulator (Management) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Electro-Technical ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Officers Course Samundra Institute Of Maritime Security Officer's ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Course Samundra Institute Of Maritime Refresher Training ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies for FPFF Samundra Institute Of Maritime Refresher Training ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies for PST Samundra Institute Of Maritime Refresher Training ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies for AFF Samundra Institute Of Maritime Electronic Chart ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies Display Information Simulator Course as per IMO Moptionally convertible debentureel Course 1.27 (Re Sea Scan Maritime Foundation Sea Scan Maritime Grade 2 - Assigned Foundation Shakti Polyweave Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 93.1 Suspended Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd ST NFBL A4 60 Suspended Sun Tech Industries off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned projects Tamil Nadu Maritime Academy General Purpose Grade 3 - Assigned Rating Course Tamil Nadu Maritime Academy Personal Survival Grade 3 - Assigned Technique Tamil Nadu Maritime Academy Elementary First Aid Grade 3 - Assigned Tamil Nadu Maritime Academy Personal Safety & Grade 3 - Assigned Social Responsibilities Tamil Nadu Maritime Academy Fire Prevention & Grade 3 - Assigned Fire Fighting Tamil Nadu Maritime Academy Oil Tanker Grade 3 - Assigned Familiarization Torp Systems Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd Non Fund based Bk Fac A3+ 20 Upgraded from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bait Al Tamur LT FBL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed (Earlier Rs. 16.00 Crore) Biocon Ltd FB Fac AA+ 200 Reaffirmed Biocon Ltd Non-FB Fac AA+ 270 Reaffirmed Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 8500 Upgraded from / A2 BBB / A3+ (Enhanced from Rs 650 crore) Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B 57.5 Upgraded from D Enhanced to 10.00 crore Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1500 Assigned Programme (Rs. 115 crore earlier) Gs Developers & Contractors FB Fac BB 200 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB+ Gujarat Persalts Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 102.5 Suspended Kemco Corporation LT CC Facility* B+ 50 Assigned *Maximum permissible withdrawal limit for Cash Credit and Bank Guarantee facilities is Rs. 9.25 crore Mantra Packaging Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B 50 Downgraded from B+ Muthoot Vehicle And Asset LT Bk limits BBB 1300 Assigned Finance Ltd Nakoda India Refinery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 650 Suspended A4+ Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 50 Upgraded from BB+ New Fashion LT Loan B 46 Assigned New Fashion Proposed limits B 17.2 Assigned Raj Cotton Corporation CC B 150 Assigned Rana Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 155 Suspended Rockman Industries Ltd LT Loans AA 63.02 Reaffirmed Rockman Industries Ltd Working Capital Fac AA 400 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) Roop Technology Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B 70 Downgraded from B+ Shakti Polyweave Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 223.8 Suspended Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd LT FBL BB 190 Suspended Sree Siddarameshwara Agro LT FBL BB- 400 Assigned Industries Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB 285.7 Upgraded from BBB- Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB 58 Upgraded from BBB- Village Financial Services Pvt LT Bk lines BB 2000 Withdrawn Ltd ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 