Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Armani Exports ST FB Fac A4+ 115 Assigned Armani Exports ST FB Fac - A4+ 50 Assigned Unallocated Limits Emerald Jewel Industry India ST scale: FBL A2 350 Downgraded Ltd from A2+ Emerald Jewel Industry India ST scale: NFBL A2 900 Downgraded Ltd from A2+ Emerald Jewel Industry India ST scale: Sub-limits A2 2300 Downgraded Ltd of FBL (Gold metal from A2+ loans) Emerald Jewel Industry India ST scale: Sub-limits A2 290 Downgraded Ltd of FBL (Export from A2+ packing credit) Emerald Jewel Industry India ST scale: Sub-limits A2 550 Downgraded Ltd of FBL (Working from A2+ capital demand loan) Emerald Jewel Industry India ST scale: Sub-limits A2 65 Downgraded Ltd of FBL (FDBN) from A2+ Emerald Jewel Industry India ST scale: Sub-limits A2 700 Downgraded Ltd of Non-FBL from A2+ Kalyani Carpenter Special FBL* A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Steels Ltd * Short term fund based limit are sublimit to the long term fund based limits Kalyani Carpenter Special Non FBL A1+ 3150 Reaffirmed Steels Ltd Kalyani Carpenter Special CP/ST Debt A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Steels Ltd Morakhia Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC)* A4 225 Assigned *Completely interchangeable with the Fund-Based limits of Rs. 22.50 crore Morakhia Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A4 60 Assigned Palla Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Fund A4 10 Reaffirmed Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd ST Fund based and Non A2 1237.2 Reaffirmed Fund based Saptarishi Hotels Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 200 Reaffirmed Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd CP A2+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Emerald Jewel Industry India LT scale: TL BBB 148 Downgraded Ltd from BBB+ Emerald Jewel Industry India LT scale: CC BBB 4800 Downgraded Ltd from BBB+ Emerald Jewel Industry India LT scale: Sub-limits BBB 50 Downgraded Ltd of FBL (CC) from BBB+ HK Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 5550 Assigned Jewel Classic Hotels Pvt Ltd TL B+ 518.5 Assigned Jewel Classic Hotels Pvt Ltd CC B+ 9.3 Assigned Jewel Classic Hotels Pvt Ltd BG B+ 20 Assigned Jewel Classic Hotels Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 2.2 Assigned Kalyani Carpenter Special LT Loan A+ 500 Reaffirmed Steels Ltd Kalyani Carpenter Special FBL* A+ 850 Reaffirmed Steels Ltd * Short term fund based limit are sublimit to the long term fund based limits M&M Chocolates LT FBL B- 136 Upgraded from D Morakhia Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL B 36.5 Assigned Morakhia Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd FB limits B 405 Assigned NHPC Ltd non convertible AAA 15000 Reaffirmed redeemable Q-Series bonds programme NHPC Ltd non convertible AAA 15000 Assigned Taxable R-Series bonds programme including Green Shoe Option P.M. Granite Export Pvt Ltd CC D 7.5 Assigned P.M. Granite Export Pvt Ltd TL D 46.5 Assigned P.M. Granite Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit D 50 Assigned Palla Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 110 Assigned Palla Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Fund B+ 160 Reaffirmed Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd LT- Fund based BBB+ 6000 Reaffirmed R.J. Agro Industries FBL B 60 Assigned Rayban Feeds & Hatcheries Pvt TL B 140 Assigned Ltd Rayban Feeds & Hatcheries Pvt CC B 60 Assigned Ltd Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd TL B+ 50 Assigned Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned Saptarishi Hotels Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 1500 Reaffirmed Shri Sai Buildinfra Pvt Ltd TL B+ 100 Assigned Snowtemp Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 59.5 Downgraded from BB- Snowtemp Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL (Untied) B+ 40.5 Downgraded from BB- Snowtemp Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- - Withdrawn Southern Agencies CC B 100 Assigned Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 2960 Reaffirmed / Assigned Enhanced from 198.00 CR Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB+ 5500 Reaffirmed / Assigned Enhanced from 490.37 CR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)