Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LC/BG Limits A2+ 307.5* Reaffirmed *includes Rs. 12.50 crore interchangeable limits between short term non fund based limits and working capital limits Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A1 8849 Revised from Limits A2+ Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd ST Debt A1 3000 Revised from A2+ (Enhanced from Rs. 295 crore) Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd CP / ST Debt Programme A1 2500 Revised from A2+ Emarald Constructions ST, non-FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Hisar Metal Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Jpm Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (Export Packing A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit) Jpm Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (Foreign Bill A4 70 Reaffirmed Negotiation) Jpm Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (Foreign Bill A4 10 Reaffirmed Purchase)* * The foreign bill purchase limit is a sub limit of the foreign bill negotiation limit. Medreich Ltd FB Fac A2+ 1700 Upgraded from A2 (enhanced from Rs. 146.2 crore) Medreich Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 250 Upgraded from A2 (reduced from Rs.27.0 crore) Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Non-FBL A3 30 Downgraded from A3+ Savex Computers Ltd ST Non-Fund Based * A2+ Assigned *Short term facilties are a sub limit of long term facilties Shobitha Electronics off-grid solar SP 3B* - Assigned (Manufacturers) Pvt Ltd projects. V. K. Jewellery ST Scale - FBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Vvf (India) Ltd Non-FBL A4 9600 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Tocol Engineering FBL B+ 17.5 assigned Services Pvt Ltd Alpha Tocol Engineering TL B+ 46 assigned Services Pvt Ltd Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB+ 1530* Reaffirmed *includes Rs. 12.50 crore interchangeable limits between short term non fund based limits and working capital limits Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 579.5 Reaffirmed Anand Silk Mills FBL BB 140 Withdrawn Bericap India Pvt Ltd TL BB 19 Reaffirmed Bericap India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non Fund BB 239 Reaffirmed Based# / A4 #interchangeable with CC/PC/LC limits Bharat Motors Ltd FBL - TL - I BB+ 8.4 Reaffirmed Bharat Motors Ltd FBL - TL - II BB+ 67.4 Reaffirmed Bharat Motors Ltd FBL - TL - III BB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Motors Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd FB, LT Limits A 10780 Revised from A- Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd TL # (Incl. A 3886 Revised from Unallocated Limits)& A- (Reduced from Rs. 403.60 crore) # Include USD 34 million and JPY 0.41 billion foreign currency term loans; Exchange Rate of Rs. 55/USD and JPY 86.14/USD as on December 31, 2012 & - Unallocated limits are interchangeable with short-term limits; ratings for the unallocated limits have been revised to A (Stable) / A1 from A- (Stable) / A2+ Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd LT Debt Programme A 100 Revised from A- Emarald Constructions LT, FB Fac BB- 40 Assigned Faithful Commercial Ltd LT FBL B- 100 Assigned Faithful Commercial Ltd TL B- 67.5 Assigned Genovo Development Services Ltd TL BBB+ 52 Upgraded from (SO) BBB (SO) (Stable) Globus Housing Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB 180 Assigned Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam TL BBB+; 3080.5 Revised from Expressways Pvt Ltd AA Gmr Tuni Anakapalli TL BBB+ 2380 Revised from Expressways Pvt Ltd AA Hisar Metal Industries Ltd FBL BB- 270 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCD AA 40000 ReAssigned Jpm Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 3.647 Reaffirmed Jpm Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) B+ 2 Reaffirmed Kanak Agro Pipes Pvt Ltd TL B 50 Assigned Kanak Agro Pipes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B 40 Assigned Kohinoor Ctnl Infrastructure TL B+ 9360 Revised from Company Pvt Ltd BB+ M/S Amar Hatcheries FBL-TL B 50.3 Assigned M/S Amar Hatcheries FBL-CC B 19.6 Assigned Mahima Shankar Processed Foods FB Fac B+ 188.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd ( Enhanced from 17.83 cr) Mahima Shankar Processed Foods Non-FB Fac B+ 5.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Medreich Ltd Proposed TL BBB+ 1400 Upgraded from BBB Medreich Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 50 Upgraded from BBB (enhanced from Rs.3.8 crore) Medreich Ltd Proposed FB Fac BBB+ 70 Upgraded from BBB (enhanced from Rs. 0.0 crore) Navkar Tex Creations FBL B 55 Assigned Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd FBL BBB- 210 downgraded from BBB Reliable Paper Company FBL - CC BB- 200 Assigned Sai Swarnamandir Jewellers Pvt FB Fac BB+ 300 Revised from Ltd BBB- Savex Computers Ltd LT Fund Based A- 3915 Assigned Shree Shivam Cotton Industries TL B 12.3 Assigned Shree Shivam Cotton Industries CC B 40 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd CV Pool D.A. Mar-08 AAA Retained (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd CV Pool D.A. Feb-09 AAA Retained (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd CV Pool D.A. Feb-09 II AAA Retained (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd CV Pool D.A. Mar-09 AAA Retained (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd CV Pool D.A. Mar-09 II AAA Retained (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained Pool D.A. Mar -10 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained Pool D.A. Jan -11 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained Pool D.A. Mar -11 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained Pool D.A. Dec-11 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained Pool D.A. Feb-12 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained Pool D.A. Feb-12 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained Pool D.A. Feb-12 II (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd SFL Trust 2012 PTC AAA Revised from Series A Second Loss (SO) BBB(SO) Facility Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained Pool D.A. Mar-12 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Series A PTCs AAA 5000 Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating is conditional Topcem India TL BBB- 930 Reaffirmed Vvf (India) Ltd TL BB 3100 Assigned Vvf (India) Ltd FBL BB 2500 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)