Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LC/BG Limits A2+ 307.5* Reaffirmed
*includes Rs. 12.50 crore interchangeable limits between short term non fund based limits and
working capital limits
Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A1 8849 Revised from
Limits A2+
Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd ST Debt A1 3000 Revised from
A2+
(Enhanced from Rs. 295 crore)
Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd CP / ST Debt Programme A1 2500 Revised from
A2+
Emarald Constructions ST, non-FB Fac A4 20 Assigned
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Jpm Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (Export Packing A4 50 Reaffirmed
Credit)
Jpm Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (Foreign Bill A4 70 Reaffirmed
Negotiation)
Jpm Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (Foreign Bill A4 10 Reaffirmed
Purchase)*
* The foreign bill purchase limit is a sub limit of the foreign bill negotiation limit.
Medreich Ltd FB Fac A2+ 1700 Upgraded from
A2
(enhanced from Rs. 146.2 crore)
Medreich Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 250 Upgraded from
A2
(reduced from Rs.27.0 crore)
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Non-FBL A3 30 Downgraded
from A3+
Savex Computers Ltd ST Non-Fund Based * A2+ Assigned
*Short term facilties are a sub limit of long term facilties
Shobitha Electronics off-grid solar SP 3B* - Assigned
(Manufacturers) Pvt Ltd projects.
V. K. Jewellery ST Scale - FBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Vvf (India) Ltd Non-FBL A4 9600 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Alpha Tocol Engineering FBL B+ 17.5 assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Alpha Tocol Engineering TL B+ 46 assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB+ 1530* Reaffirmed
*includes Rs. 12.50 crore interchangeable limits between short term non fund based limits and
working capital limits
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 579.5 Reaffirmed
Anand Silk Mills FBL BB 140 Withdrawn
Bericap India Pvt Ltd TL BB 19 Reaffirmed
Bericap India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non Fund BB 239 Reaffirmed
Based# / A4
#interchangeable with CC/PC/LC limits
Bharat Motors Ltd FBL - TL - I BB+ 8.4 Reaffirmed
Bharat Motors Ltd FBL - TL - II BB+ 67.4 Reaffirmed
Bharat Motors Ltd FBL - TL - III BB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
Bharat Motors Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 170 Reaffirmed
Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd FB, LT Limits A 10780 Revised from
A-
Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd TL # (Incl. A 3886 Revised from
Unallocated Limits)& A-
(Reduced from Rs. 403.60 crore)
# Include USD 34 million and JPY 0.41 billion foreign currency term loans; Exchange Rate of Rs.
55/USD and JPY 86.14/USD as on December 31, 2012
& - Unallocated limits are interchangeable with short-term limits; ratings for the unallocated
limits have been revised to A (Stable) / A1 from A- (Stable) / A2+
Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd LT Debt Programme A 100 Revised from
A-
Emarald Constructions LT, FB Fac BB- 40 Assigned
Faithful Commercial Ltd LT FBL B- 100 Assigned
Faithful Commercial Ltd TL B- 67.5 Assigned
Genovo Development Services Ltd TL BBB+ 52 Upgraded from
(SO) BBB
(SO) (Stable)
Globus Housing Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB 180 Assigned
Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam TL BBB+; 3080.5 Revised from
Expressways Pvt Ltd AA
Gmr Tuni Anakapalli TL BBB+ 2380 Revised from
Expressways Pvt Ltd AA
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd FBL BB- 270 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCD AA 40000 ReAssigned
Jpm Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 3.647 Reaffirmed
Jpm Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) B+ 2 Reaffirmed
Kanak Agro Pipes Pvt Ltd TL B 50 Assigned
Kanak Agro Pipes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B 40 Assigned
Kohinoor Ctnl Infrastructure TL B+ 9360 Revised from
Company Pvt Ltd BB+
M/S Amar Hatcheries FBL-TL B 50.3 Assigned
M/S Amar Hatcheries FBL-CC B 19.6 Assigned
Mahima Shankar Processed Foods FB Fac B+ 188.3 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
( Enhanced from 17.83 cr)
Mahima Shankar Processed Foods Non-FB Fac B+ 5.6 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Medreich Ltd Proposed TL BBB+ 1400 Upgraded from
BBB
Medreich Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 50 Upgraded from
BBB
(enhanced from Rs.3.8 crore)
Medreich Ltd Proposed FB Fac BBB+ 70 Upgraded from
BBB
(enhanced from Rs. 0.0 crore)
Navkar Tex Creations FBL B 55 Assigned
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd FBL BBB- 210 downgraded
from
BBB
Reliable Paper Company FBL - CC BB- 200 Assigned
Sai Swarnamandir Jewellers Pvt FB Fac BB+ 300 Revised from
Ltd BBB-
Savex Computers Ltd LT Fund Based A- 3915 Assigned
Shree Shivam Cotton Industries TL B 12.3 Assigned
Shree Shivam Cotton Industries CC B 40 Assigned
Sundaram Finance Ltd CV Pool D.A. Mar-08 AAA Retained
(SO)
Sundaram Finance Ltd CV Pool D.A. Feb-09 AAA Retained
(SO)
Sundaram Finance Ltd CV Pool D.A. Feb-09 II AAA Retained
(SO)
Sundaram Finance Ltd CV Pool D.A. Mar-09 AAA Retained
(SO)
Sundaram Finance Ltd CV Pool D.A. Mar-09 II AAA Retained
(SO)
Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained
Pool D.A. Mar -10 (SO)
Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained
Pool D.A. Jan -11 (SO)
Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained
Pool D.A. Mar -11 (SO)
Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained
Pool D.A. Dec-11 (SO)
Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained
Pool D.A. Feb-12 (SO)
Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained
Pool D.A. Feb-12 (SO)
Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained
Pool D.A. Feb-12 II (SO)
Sundaram Finance Ltd SFL Trust 2012 PTC AAA Revised from
Series A Second Loss (SO) BBB(SO)
Facility
Sundaram Finance Ltd CV & Tractor Loan AAA Retained
Pool D.A. Mar-12 (SO)
Sundaram Finance Ltd Series A PTCs AAA 5000 Assigned
(SO)!
! Indicates that the rating is conditional
Topcem India TL BBB- 930 Reaffirmed
Vvf (India) Ltd TL BB 3100 Assigned
Vvf (India) Ltd FBL BB 2500 Assigned
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
