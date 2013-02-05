Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based BG A4 35 Suspended
Fac
Indian Concast Pvt Ltd LOC A4 50 Assigned
International Wear Solutions ST non-FB Fac A4 12 Assigned
Pvt Ltd (proposed)
Jupitar Spun Pipes & Casting ST, non FB Fac A3 7.6 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Fund based ST limits A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
Srinivasa Civil Works Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 165 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB- 60 Suspended
capital Fac
Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd untied Fac BB- / 5 Suspended
A4
Anrose Pharma Bk Fac BB- 67 Suspended
Bhartiya City Developers Pvt FB Fac BB 5350 Upgraded from
Ltd B+
Gauravh Wines Pvt Ltd FBL B 100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 5.0 cr)
Golawala Diamonds LT - FBL BB* 280 Reaffirmed
*Includes Rs 8.90 crore of Unallocated Limits
Indian Concast Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Assigned
International Wear Solutions LT FB Fac B 6.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
International Wear Solutions LT FB Fac (proposed) B 1.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Jupitar Ispat Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB+ 660 Suspended
Jupitar Spun Pipes & Casting LT loans & working BBB- 849.2 Suspended
Pvt Ltd capital Fac
Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 60 Suspended
Manish Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC FBL B+ 75 Assigned
Manish Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL FBL B+ 33.6 Assigned
Manish Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 16.4 Assigned
A4
Merck Ltd FBL AA 267.5 Reaffirmed
Merck Ltd NFBL AA 47.5 Reaffirmed
Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Fund based LT limits A+ 30 Reaffirmed
Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A+ 90 Reaffirmed
Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 200.9 upgraded from
B
Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd LT NFBL B+ 103.3 upgraded from
B
Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 24.6 upgraded from
B
North Eastern Electric Power NCD AA- 1600 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
North Eastern Electric Power FBL - TL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
North Eastern Electric Power Issuer Rating IrAA- - Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Nuway Organic Naturals India TL B 250 Assigned
Ltd
Nuway Organic Naturals India FB, LT Fac B 33.7 Assigned
Ltd
Radish Technologies FBL (CC) B+ 52.5 Assigned
Radish Technologies FBL (TL) B+ 1 Assigned
Regency Aqua Electro & Motel FB Fac C 343.1 Assigned
Resorts Pvt Ltd
Regency Aqua Electro & Motel Proposed (Unallocated C 1.9 Assigned
Resorts Pvt Ltd Limits)
Regency Yamuna Energy Ltd FB Fac C 250.6 Assigned
Regency Yamuna Energy Ltd Proposed (Unallocated C 9.4 Assigned
Limits)
Reliable Exports FBL - TL B+ 1727.5 Assigned
Reliable Exports NFBL - BG B+ 25 Assigned
Renewable Energy Generation FB Fac BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd (SO)
Renewable Energy Generation Non-FB Fac BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd (SO) /
A3+(SO)
Rudra Techno Feeds LT Debt BB- 100 Assigned
Rudra Techno Feeds FB Fac BB- 65 Assigned
Sai Radha Developers CC B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Sai Radha Developers TL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 6.75 crore)
Sanskar Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 103 Assigned
Shreyans Enterprises FB Limits B+ 100 Assigned
Sree Vishnu Velan Spinning FBL - CC B+ 120 Assigned
Mills Pvt Ltd
Srinivasa Civil Works Pvt Ltd CC B- 20 Assigned
Surjeet Auto Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 65 Suspended
Umak Educational Trust TL BB- 340 Downgraded
from BB
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
