Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based BG A4 35 Suspended Fac Indian Concast Pvt Ltd LOC A4 50 Assigned International Wear Solutions ST non-FB Fac A4 12 Assigned Pvt Ltd (proposed) Jupitar Spun Pipes & Casting ST, non FB Fac A3 7.6 Suspended Pvt Ltd Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Fund based ST limits A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Civil Works Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 165 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB- 60 Suspended capital Fac Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd untied Fac BB- / 5 Suspended A4 Anrose Pharma Bk Fac BB- 67 Suspended Bhartiya City Developers Pvt FB Fac BB 5350 Upgraded from Ltd B+ Gauravh Wines Pvt Ltd FBL B 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 5.0 cr) Golawala Diamonds LT - FBL BB* 280 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs 8.90 crore of Unallocated Limits Indian Concast Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Assigned International Wear Solutions LT FB Fac B 6.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd International Wear Solutions LT FB Fac (proposed) B 1.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jupitar Ispat Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB+ 660 Suspended Jupitar Spun Pipes & Casting LT loans & working BBB- 849.2 Suspended Pvt Ltd capital Fac Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 60 Suspended Manish Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC FBL B+ 75 Assigned Manish Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL FBL B+ 33.6 Assigned Manish Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 16.4 Assigned A4 Merck Ltd FBL AA 267.5 Reaffirmed Merck Ltd NFBL AA 47.5 Reaffirmed Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Fund based LT limits A+ 30 Reaffirmed Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A+ 90 Reaffirmed Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 200.9 upgraded from B Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd LT NFBL B+ 103.3 upgraded from B Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 24.6 upgraded from B North Eastern Electric Power NCD AA- 1600 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power FBL - TL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power Issuer Rating IrAA- - Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Nuway Organic Naturals India TL B 250 Assigned Ltd Nuway Organic Naturals India FB, LT Fac B 33.7 Assigned Ltd Radish Technologies FBL (CC) B+ 52.5 Assigned Radish Technologies FBL (TL) B+ 1 Assigned Regency Aqua Electro & Motel FB Fac C 343.1 Assigned Resorts Pvt Ltd Regency Aqua Electro & Motel Proposed (Unallocated C 1.9 Assigned Resorts Pvt Ltd Limits) Regency Yamuna Energy Ltd FB Fac C 250.6 Assigned Regency Yamuna Energy Ltd Proposed (Unallocated C 9.4 Assigned Limits) Reliable Exports FBL - TL B+ 1727.5 Assigned Reliable Exports NFBL - BG B+ 25 Assigned Renewable Energy Generation FB Fac BBB 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (SO) Renewable Energy Generation Non-FB Fac BBB 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (SO) / A3+(SO) Rudra Techno Feeds LT Debt BB- 100 Assigned Rudra Techno Feeds FB Fac BB- 65 Assigned Sai Radha Developers CC B+ 110 Reaffirmed Sai Radha Developers TL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 6.75 crore) Sanskar Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 103 Assigned Shreyans Enterprises FB Limits B+ 100 Assigned Sree Vishnu Velan Spinning FBL - CC B+ 120 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Srinivasa Civil Works Pvt Ltd CC B- 20 Assigned Surjeet Auto Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 65 Suspended Umak Educational Trust TL BB- 340 Downgraded from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.