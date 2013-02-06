Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagga Link Motors Ltd Inventory Funding A4+ 101 Reaffirmed Bagga Link Motors Ltd NFBL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Barbate Automotive India Pvt ST non-fund based A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd facility Desai Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Finestar Jewellery & Diamonds ST FBL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd CP Programme A1+ 3000 Assigned Indo Autotech Ltd Working Capital Fac A2 330 Assigned Rana Motors Pvt Ltd LOC/Letter of A4 100 Assigned Guarantee Raunaq Automotive Components Non-FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Bhargavi Agro Tech Unallocated A4 10 Reaffirmed Varahi Diamonds And Finance Ltd Working capital limits A3 1100 Reaffirmed Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd ST fund based facility A4 20 Suspended Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 50 Assigned Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd NFBL - Line of Credit A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagga Link Motors Ltd CC BB+ 134 Assigned (enhanced from 2.85 crore) Barbate Automotive India Pvt LT FB Fac BB 173.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Desai Electronics Pvt Ltd TL limits BBB 91.1 Reaffirmed Desai Electronics Pvt Ltd CC limits BBB 45 Reaffirmed Genus Apparels Bk Fac B+/ 92.5 Suspended A4 Icici Bank Ltd Unsecured Redeemble AAA 40000 Assigned Bonds Programme Indo Autotech Ltd TL BBB 1050 Assigned Indo Autotech Ltd CC BBB 331 Assigned Jagdamba Sponge Pvt. Ltd FB Limits (CC) B+ 55 Assigned Lalitpur Power Generation Co. FBL BB+ 89360 Reaffirmed Ltd Lalitpur Power Generation Co. NFBL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Radhey Govind Steel & Alloys FB Limits (CC) B+ 55 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Rana Motors Pvt Ltd CC BB- 200 Assigned Rana Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB- 100 Assigned Rana Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac (Inventory BB- 150 Assigned Funding/ Overdraft) Raunaq Automotive Components CC BBB- 110 Retained Ltd Raunaq Automotive Components TL BBB- 176.1 Retained Ltd Sadguru Ispat Pvt. Ltd FB Limits (CC) B+ 55 Assigned Sri Bhargavi Agro Tech FBL B 200 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd TL AA- 128500 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 12,075 crore Value Plus Retail Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 40 Suspended Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 80 Assigned Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd FBL - SLOC B+ 5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)