Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infrastructure And Non Fund Based - BG A4 70 Assigned Buildcon Ltd Acer India Pvt Ltd FBL A1 50 Retained Deekay Trexim India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 7.7 Assigned Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A - Assigned projects Helious Clean Energy Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned projects Jsk Industries Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based (LC) A3+ 2710 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 226.00 crore) Maestro Fashions ST -FB Fac A4+ 90 Suspended Maestro Fashions Non-FB Fac A4+ 5 Suspended Mira Exim Ltd FBL A4+ 280 Revised from A4 Mira Exim Ltd NFBL A4+ 5 Revised from A4 Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST FBL-EPC/PCFC A4 132.5 Reaffirmed Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - Unallocated A4 15.4 Reaffirmed Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST NFBL- LC/ BG/ A4 87.1 Reaffirmed Forward Contract Ongc Videsh Ltd ST Debt/CP A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed Ongc Videsh Ltd FBL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ongc Videsh Ltd NFBL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Oxford Tanners Packing Credit A4 40 Assigned Oxford Tanners FOBP/FOBNLC/FOUBP A4 40 Assigned Oxford Tanners Foreign LOC A4 20 Assigned Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - ST A3 200 Reaffirmed Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 - Withdrawn (Reduced from 3.00cr) Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A2 790 Revised from (LOC / BG) A2+ Satish Chand Rajesh Kumar Pvt Non FBL- Letter of A4 40 Assigned Ltd Guarantee Shri Balaji Packaging Non FB Limits A4 7.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infrastructure And Fund Based - CC BB- 50 Assigned Buildcon Ltd Aarti Infrastructure And Unallocated BB- 100 Assigned Buildcon Ltd / A4 Acer India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A 2850 Retained (earlier Rs 257.5 crore) Ashok Distillers & Chemicals TL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ashok Distillers & Chemicals FBL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ashok Distillers & Chemicals Unallocated Limits* BBB-/ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A3 * Previously, Rs. 7.00 crore non fund based limits were rated, which have now been surrendered by the company and are reflected as unallocated limits Chairman Processors Ltd Bk Fac B+ 150 Suspended D.B. Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit B+ 25 Assigned D.B. Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign Documentary B+ 55 Assigned Bills Purchase Deekay Trexim India Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 85 Assigned Ess Aar Automotive Pvt Ltd FBL B 50 Assigned Garg Agri Foods Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 90.6 Assigned Garg Agri Foods Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 4.9 Assigned Harman Cottex LT FB Fac B+ 140 Assigned Innova Children'S Heart TL D 121.4 Revised from Hospital Pvt Ltd B+ Innova Children'S Heart CC D 23.4 Revised from Hospital Pvt Ltd B+ Innova Children'S Heart Unallocated Limits D 5.2 Revised from Hospital Pvt Ltd B+ Jsk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based (TL) BBB 64.4 Assigned (Enhanced Limit) Jsk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based (CC) BBB 620 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 44.00 crore) Jsk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based (BG) BBB 2680 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 204.00 crore) Maestro Fashions TL Fac BB+ 15 Suspended Mira Exim Ltd NFBL BB+ 5 Revised from BB Mount Clothing Ltd LT FBL D 80 Downgraded from B+/ Suspended Nevatia Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC B- 5 Revised from B+ Ongc Videsh Ltd LT Bond Programme AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.48cr) Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - LT BBB- 247 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 26.08cr) Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd LT fund based (CC) BBB+ 220 Revised from A- Rana Polycot Ltd TL D 1376 Reaffirmed Rana Polycot Ltd FBL D 1694 Reaffirmed Rana Polycot Ltd Non-FBL D 630 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Chemicals & FBL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Fertlizers Ltd Rashtriya Chemicals & TL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Fertlizers Ltd Satish Chand Rajesh Kumar Pvt FBL- Overdraft BB- 21.5 Assigned Ltd Shri Balaji Packaging FB Limits ICRA]B+ 115 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.