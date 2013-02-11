Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL -ST scale A4 0.3 Reaffirmed
Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd Non-FBL A4 361 Reaffirmed
Gayathri Exports ST FBL A4 217.5 Assigned
Namakkal Transport Carriers ST - FB Fac A4+ 40 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from A3
Namakkal Transport Carriers ST - Non FB Fac A4+ 115 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from A3
(enhanced from Rs. 10.75 crore)
Patodia Filaments Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL-BG A4+ 4 Assigned
Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4 5 Assigned
Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 4 Assigned
Ravi Dyeware Co. Ltd FBL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Ravi Dyeware Co. Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Scg Contracts India Pvt Ltd LC/BG Limits A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Sebacic India Ltd ST non-FBL D 14.5 Reaffirmed
Shakti Refoils & Agro Food Non FB Fac A4 Withdrawn
Products Pvt Ltd
(Reduced from Rs. 2.19 crore)
T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Tata Steel Processing And Non-FBL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Distribution Ltd
Vedant Dyestuffs Intermediates Non FB limits A4 6.5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd Non-FBL -ST scale A4 35 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd FB limits - LT scale BB- 125 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.10.5Cr)
Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd TL - LT scale BB- 9.7 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.0.50Cr)
Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd Fund Based BB 190 Upgraded from
BB-
Revised from Rs.25.00Cr
Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd Unallocated BB 29 Upgraded from
BB-
revised from Rs.25.00Cr
Comed Chemicals Ltd CC BBB- 90 Assigned
Gayathri Exports LT FBL BB- 2.5 Assigned
K. D. Cokes CC BBB- 49 Reaffirmed
Kaustubh Construction Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 12 Reaffirmed
Kaustubh Construction Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Limit B+ 88 Reaffirmed
Namakkal Transport Carriers TL BB+ 120.4 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
(enhanced from Rs. 11.05 crore)
Namakkal Transport Carriers LT - FB Fac BB+ 430 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
(enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore)
Namakkal Transport Carriers LT - Proposed Fac BB+ 4.6 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Patodia Filaments Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.9.50 crore)
Patodia Filaments Pvt Ltd LT FBL- TL BB+ 433.5 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.13.14 crore)
Patodia Filaments Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit BB+/ 352.5 Reaffirmed
A4
(Enhanced from Rs.6.96 crore)
Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB 56 Assigned
Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 59 Assigned
Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Proposed BB 12 Assigned
Rishi Aurobindo Educational TL-I B- 49.2 Upgraded from
Society D
Rishi Aurobindo Educational TL-II B- 6.2 Upgraded from
Society D
Rishi Aurobindo Educational Overdraft facility B- 100 Upgraded from
Society D
Rishi Aurobindo Educational Unallocated B- 9.3 Upgraded from
Society D
Rnb International Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 60 Assigned
Scg Contracts India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Sebacic India Ltd TL D 432 Reaffirmed
Shakti Refoils & Agro Food CC BB- 101.5 Reaffirmed
Products Pvt Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore)
Shakti Refoils & Agro Food TL BB- 25.3 Reaffirmed
Products Pvt Ltd
(Reduced from Rs. 4.30 crore)
T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd NCDs AA+ 750 Assigned
T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd TL AA+ 1050 Reaffirmed
T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd FB Fac* ICRA]AA+ / 3750 Reaffirmed
A1+
The limits are 100% interchangeable between Cash Credit and Working capital demand loans; the
ratings at long term / short term scale will apply depending on the usage
T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd Unallocated ICRA]AA+ / 600 Assigned
A1+
Tata Steel Processing And CP/NCD* A1+ 500 Reaffirmed/
Distribution Ltd / AA- Assigned
* Total borrowings under the commercial paper and non convertible debenture programmes are to be
limited to the amount rated (Rs. 50 crore).
Tata Steel Processing And TL AA- 8000 Downgraded
Distribution Ltd from AA
(enhanced from Rs. 170 crore)
Tata Steel Processing And FBL AA- 1700 Downgraded
Distribution Ltd from AA
University Of Petroleum And LT FBL A Upgraded from
Energy Studies A-
Vedant Dyestuffs Intermediates LT Loans BB- 210 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Vedant Dyestuffs Intermediates FB limits BB-/ 83.5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd A4
Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd FB limits - LT scale BB 70 Assigned
Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd TL - LT scale BB 10 Assigned
Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd Unallocated - LT/ ST BB / 25 Assigned
scale A4
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
