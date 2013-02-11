Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL -ST scale A4 0.3 Reaffirmed Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd Non-FBL A4 361 Reaffirmed Gayathri Exports ST FBL A4 217.5 Assigned Namakkal Transport Carriers ST - FB Fac A4+ 40 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from A3 Namakkal Transport Carriers ST - Non FB Fac A4+ 115 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from A3 (enhanced from Rs. 10.75 crore) Patodia Filaments Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL-BG A4+ 4 Assigned Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4 5 Assigned Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 4 Assigned Ravi Dyeware Co. Ltd FBL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Ravi Dyeware Co. Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Scg Contracts India Pvt Ltd LC/BG Limits A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Sebacic India Ltd ST non-FBL D 14.5 Reaffirmed Shakti Refoils & Agro Food Non FB Fac A4 Withdrawn Products Pvt Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 2.19 crore) T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Processing And Non-FBL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd Vedant Dyestuffs Intermediates Non FB limits A4 6.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd Non-FBL -ST scale A4 35 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd FB limits - LT scale BB- 125 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.5Cr) Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd TL - LT scale BB- 9.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.0.50Cr) Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd Fund Based BB 190 Upgraded from BB- Revised from Rs.25.00Cr Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd Unallocated BB 29 Upgraded from BB- revised from Rs.25.00Cr Comed Chemicals Ltd CC BBB- 90 Assigned Gayathri Exports LT FBL BB- 2.5 Assigned K. D. Cokes CC BBB- 49 Reaffirmed Kaustubh Construction Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Kaustubh Construction Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Limit B+ 88 Reaffirmed Namakkal Transport Carriers TL BB+ 120.4 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 11.05 crore) Namakkal Transport Carriers LT - FB Fac BB+ 430 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore) Namakkal Transport Carriers LT - Proposed Fac BB+ 4.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Patodia Filaments Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC BB+ 160 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.9.50 crore) Patodia Filaments Pvt Ltd LT FBL- TL BB+ 433.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.13.14 crore) Patodia Filaments Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit BB+/ 352.5 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from Rs.6.96 crore) Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB 56 Assigned Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 59 Assigned Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Proposed BB 12 Assigned Rishi Aurobindo Educational TL-I B- 49.2 Upgraded from Society D Rishi Aurobindo Educational TL-II B- 6.2 Upgraded from Society D Rishi Aurobindo Educational Overdraft facility B- 100 Upgraded from Society D Rishi Aurobindo Educational Unallocated B- 9.3 Upgraded from Society D Rnb International Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 60 Assigned Scg Contracts India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 30 Reaffirmed Sebacic India Ltd TL D 432 Reaffirmed Shakti Refoils & Agro Food CC BB- 101.5 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Shakti Refoils & Agro Food TL BB- 25.3 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 4.30 crore) T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd NCDs AA+ 750 Assigned T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd TL AA+ 1050 Reaffirmed T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd FB Fac* ICRA]AA+ / 3750 Reaffirmed A1+ The limits are 100% interchangeable between Cash Credit and Working capital demand loans; the ratings at long term / short term scale will apply depending on the usage T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd Unallocated ICRA]AA+ / 600 Assigned A1+ Tata Steel Processing And CP/NCD* A1+ 500 Reaffirmed/ Distribution Ltd / AA- Assigned * Total borrowings under the commercial paper and non convertible debenture programmes are to be limited to the amount rated (Rs. 50 crore). Tata Steel Processing And TL AA- 8000 Downgraded Distribution Ltd from AA (enhanced from Rs. 170 crore) Tata Steel Processing And FBL AA- 1700 Downgraded Distribution Ltd from AA University Of Petroleum And LT FBL A Upgraded from Energy Studies A- Vedant Dyestuffs Intermediates LT Loans BB- 210 Suspended Pvt Ltd Vedant Dyestuffs Intermediates FB limits BB-/ 83.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd FB limits - LT scale BB 70 Assigned Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd TL - LT scale BB 10 Assigned Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd Unallocated - LT/ ST BB / 25 Assigned scale A4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.