Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarel Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 900 Reaffirmed Bafna Ginning And Pressing Pvt ST Non FBL A4 8 Assigned Ltd Bajrang Wire Products (India) NFBL A4 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Contrans Logistic Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 17.5 Assigned Digvijay Construction Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed Eastern Comnets Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 350 Reaffirmed Eastern Comnets Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A4 20 Reaffirmed Contract Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 40 Assigned Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FB A3 900 Revised from Fac A3+ Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Forward A4 0.7 Assigned Contract Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC and BG * A4 122.5 Upgraded from D / Assigned * includes bank guarantee of Rs 3.00 crore which is a sublimit of LC,Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore Machine Tools (India) Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4+ 40 Suspended Fac Motherson Sumi Infotech & Standby Line of Credit A1 8 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Motherson Sumi Infotech & Non-FB Fac A1 10 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Neel Auto Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting Fac A2+ 399.8 Revised from A3 Neel Auto Pvt Ltd LOC Fac A2+ 80 Revised from A3 Neptune House Furnishings Pvt BG A4 2.5 Assigned Ltd Rajshree Global Pvt Ltd Non-FBL -ST scale A4 20 Assigned S.C. Shah Enterprises Non- FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And ST, non-fund based Bk A4 70 Suspended Allied Industries Ltd Fac Shakumbhari Expo Impo Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 175 Assigned Shri Ambica Polymer Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 40 Suspended Sk Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 130 Reaffirmed Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits A4 50 Assigned Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Limits A4 100 Assigned Sri Vijayalakshmi Steel Traders Adhoc Limit A4 50 Assigned Universal Petro-Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL A3 107.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarel Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 200 Reaffirmed Abc Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 250 Suspended Arc Lamicraft Pvt Ltd TL D 23.7 Assigned Arc Lamicraft Pvt Ltd CC D 46 Assigned Arc Lamicraft Pvt Ltd *CSLPS - Corporate D 10 Assigned Loan * CSLPS-Corporation SME Liquid plus Scheme Avadh Cotton Industries LT FB Fac B 95 Suspended Bafna Ginning And Pressing Pvt LT FBL B+ 200^ Assigned Ltd ^ Long term fund based limits of Rs.20.0 crore can be availed as EPC/PCFC to the extent of Rs.9.0 crore and FBD/EBR to the extent of Rs.9.0 crore and in such a case short term rating will be applicable. However, total fund based exposure not to exceed Rs.20.0 crore Bajrang Wire Products (India) FBL BB 220 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bajrang Wire Products (India) Unallocated BB 11.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 95 Assigned Chaitanya Chemicals LT FBL BB- 57 Reaffirmed Contrans Logistic Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 170 Assigned Digvijay Construction Pvt Ltd FBL BB 240 Reaffirmed Eastern Comnets Ltd FBL - CC BB- 150 Revised downwards from BB Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 65 Assigned Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac BB- 1 Assigned Hansa Metallics Ltd Working Capital Limits BB 770 Assigned Hansa Metallics Ltd TL BB 150 Assigned Hansa Metallics Ltd Unallocated BB 100 Assigned Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based BBB- 200 Revised from (sub-limit) facility BBB Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd FBL - TL C 364.8 Upgraded from D Reduced from Rs. 45.80 crore Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital C 135.2 Assigned TL Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd FBL - Funded Interest C 108.6 Assigned TL Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd FBL - CC C 159.3 Upgraded from D/ Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore Kaneria Silico Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 99 Suspended Kilburn Engineering Ltd CC BB+ 300 Revised from BBB Kilburn Engineering Ltd Bk BB+ 1000 Revised from BBB M/S Deep Motors FBL-CC BB- 65 Assigned Machine Tools (India) Ltd LT, FBL BB+ 50 Suspended Motherson Sumi Infotech & TL A- 2.5 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Motherson Sumi Infotech & Export Packing A- 70 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Credit/CC Fac Motherson Sumi Infotech & Proposed Fund Based A- / 24.5 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd and Non-FB Fac A1 Moti Industries CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed Moti Industries CC (Proposed) B+ 25 Reaffirmed Neel Auto Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 502.6 Revised from BBB- Neel Auto Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac BBB+ 20 Revised from BBB- Neel Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 376 Revised from BBB- Neel Auto Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 113.3 Revised from BBB- Neptune House Furnishings Pvt TL B 100 Assigned Ltd Neptune House Furnishings Pvt CC B 35 Assigned Ltd Odisha Television Ltd TL BBB 87.5 Upgraded from BBB- Odisha Television Ltd LT fund based Bk BBB 50 Upgraded from limits BBB- Om Shakti Agros Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 110 Assigned P. C. Chandra (Jewellers) Pvt TL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Rajshree Global Pvt Ltd FB limits - LT scale B 40 Assigned Rajshree Global Pvt Ltd TL - LT scale B 53 Assigned S.C. Shah Enterprises FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And FBL C 80 Suspended Allied Industries Ltd Shri Ambica Polymer Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 387.7 Suspended Sk Systems Pvt Ltd FB Limits - CC BB 55 Reaffirmed Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd TL B 1180 Assigned Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits B 300 Assigned Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Non FB Limits B 270 Assigned Sri Vijayalakshmi Cement CC B+ 70 Assigned Traders Sri Vijayalakshmi Steel Traders CC B 300 Assigned Universal Petro-Chemicals Ltd FBL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Veltech Forging Pvt Ltd FB limits B+ 60 Reaffirmed Veltech Forging Pvt Ltd TL B+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Zee News Ltd Long-TL A+ 170 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 38.75 crore Zee News Ltd LT, FB Fac A+ 600 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 61.25 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)