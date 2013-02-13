Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auctus Pharma Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 86.5 Assigned Grover Impex Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 65 Assigned Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd Non-fund Based A3+# 4050 Working Capital Limits Kikani Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 1950 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 90.00 crore) Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limits A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.0 crores) Million Traders Bhopal Pvt. Non-FB limits A4 150 Reaffirmed Ltd. (enhanced from Rs. 11.0 crores) Neelkanth Pulp & Paper Boards LOC A4 70 Assigned Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 165 Upgraded from A4 Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac A4+ 165 Upgraded from A4 Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt Ltd ST, FBL* A4 20 Assigned * Sub-limit of Cash credit limit of Rs 3.00 crore Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 0.25 crore Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd NFBL - Revolving LOC* A3 20 Upgraded from A4+ * The limits can be used either as Letter of Credit or Revolving Letter of Credit Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A3 10 Upgraded from A4+ Shraddha Synthetics Pvt Ltd Fund Based ST Limits A4 65 Assigned Shraddha Synthetics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based ST A4 41 Assigned Limits Specific Ceramics Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 27 Suspended limits Suryakiran International Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd FB Fac A3 80 Reaffirmed Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Non FB Fac A3 400 Reaffirmed Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Assigned Tej Shoe Tech non fund based LOC Fac A3 15 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acpl Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ankleshwar Rotary Education TL facility BB- 75 Suspended Society Auctus Pharma Ltd FBL BB+ 313.5 Assigned Epic Software Pvt Ltd working capital Fac B 80 Suspended Grover Impex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 20 Assigned Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd TL BBB # 1000 Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd Fund Based Working BBB # 950 Capital Limits Gunjan Exports FB Fac BBB 620 Suspended / A3+ Kesar Cotton Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B 40 Suspended Kesar Cotton Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL B 6.6 Suspended Kesar Cotton Pvt Ltd LT-FBL- NBHC B 30 Suspended Khed Economic Infrastructure LT - TL BB+ 6110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt. Ltd. FBL B+ 100 Assigned/ Upgraded from B ( enhanced from Rs. 4.0 CR) Media Content & Communication TL BBB+ 400 Upgraded from Services (India) Pvt Ltd BBB- (Enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore) Media Content & Communication CC BBB+ 180 Upgraded from Services (India) Pvt Ltd BBB- (Reduced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Media Content & Communication Unallocated BBB+ 320 Upgraded from Services (India) Pvt Ltd BBB- (Reduced from Rs. 59.00 crore) Million Traders Bhopal Pvt. FBL B+ 100 Assigned/ Ltd. Upgraded from B ( enhanced from Rs. 4.0) Modern Chemicals Bk limits BB- / 175 Suspended A4 Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 12.5 Upgraded from BB- Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BB+ 80 Upgraded from BB- ( Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 20 Upgraded from BB- (enhanced from Rs.1.50 crore) Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt Ltd TL Limits B+ 122.1 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 15.84 crore Paswara Chemicals Ltd Bk limits BB 150 Suspended Paswara Impex Ltd. Bk limits BB 39.8 Suspended Paswara Papers Ltd. Bk limits BB / 101.4 Suspended A4 Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BBB- 120 Upgraded from BB+ Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 30 Upgraded from BB+ SBPHFL Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. SBPHFL Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Reaffirmed Feb-11 (SO) Shankar Rice & General Mills FB Fac B 95.5 Upgraded from B- Shankar Rice & General Mills Proposed limits B 2.1 Upgraded from B- SHFL Housing Finance Trust PTC Series A1 AAA - Reaffirmed Aug-04 (SO) Shiv Vegpro Pvt Ltd FB, LT Limits ICRA]BB+ 300 Upgraded from BB (Enhanced from Rs. 19.50 crore) Shraddha Synthetics Pvt Ltd Fund Based LT Limits B 55 Assigned Specific Ceramics Ltd LT fund based Bk BB+ 250.3 Suspended limits Suryakiran International Ltd TL BB+ 108.5 Reaffirmed Suryakiran International Ltd FB Fac BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd TL BBB- 2173.6 Reaffirmed Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1312 Reaffirmed Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 27.5 Assigned Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL Limit B 50 Assigned Tej Shoe Tech working capital Fac BBB- 155 Suspended Udayanath Educational & TL D 64.8 Assigned Charitable Trust 