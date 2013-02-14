Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd ST FB limits A4 77.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.8.00 crore Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.2.25 crore Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC A4 200 Assigned Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd BG A4 50 Assigned Niraj Overseas LOC Facility A4 200 Reaffirmed Sai Regency Power Corporation Non-FBL A2+ 115 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd A2 Sigma Vibracoustic (India) Pvt Non-FB Fac A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd LOC Facility A4 40 Reaffirmed Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd BG Facility A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Vsa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LC A4 80 Assigned Vsa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG A4 170 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atharva Metalcraft Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B 37.5 Assigned Atharva Metalcraft Pvt Ltd TL B 8.4 Assigned Atharva Metalcraft Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 14.1 Assigned Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Equity Linked PP-MLD 5000 Assigned Debenture Programme AA+ Davariya Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL- TL BBB- 30.7 Assigned Davariya Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL - PC/PCFC/PSC/REBA BBB- 1729.5 Reaffirmed / A3 (enhanced from Rs 160.00 crore) Firma Cotton Industries LT fund based-CC B 80 Assigned Firma Cotton Industries LT fund based-TL B 1.4 Assigned Jrk Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B- 63.5 Assigned Jrk Industries Pvt Ltd TL B- 8.4 Assigned Jrk Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- 8.1 Assigned Maa Gauri Poultry Pvt Ltd Long-TL B 49 Assigned Maa Gauri Poultry Pvt Ltd LT, FB working B 41 Assigned capital Fac Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB 5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.1.00 crore Naga Hanuman Solvent Oils Pvt CC BB- 130 Assigned Ltd Naga Hanuman Solvent Oils Pvt TL BB- 54.3 Assigned Ltd Naga Hanuman Solvent Oils Pvt Unallocated BB- 15.7 Assigned Ltd Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd CC BB- 380 Assigned Niraj Overseas CC* B 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3.00 crore) *sublimit of total limit of Rs. 20.00 crore R. S. Kalyaani Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 35 Suspended Repco Home Finance Ltd TL from Bks A+ 2974.8 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd TL from Bks A+ 292.1 Withdrawn Sai Regency Power Corporation TL A- 1311.9 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd BBB+ Sai Regency Power Corporation FBL A- 135 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd BBB+ Sai Regency Power Corporation Unallocated A- / 189.8 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd A2+ BBB+ / A2 Sardhana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 22 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 10.53 crore to Rs. 12.73 crore) Sigma Freudenberg Nok Pvt Ltd Fund based working A+/ 350 Revised capital Fac A1 from A/ Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 33 Crore Sigma Vibracoustic (India) Pvt Unallocated A+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Sigma Vibracoustic (India) Pvt Fund based working A+ / 170 Reaffirmed Ltd capital Fac A1+ Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd CC Facility ICRA]B+ 75 Revised from B Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd TL ICRA]B+ 24 Revised from B Teja Times CC B+ 70 Assigned Teja Times TL B+ 3 Assigned Teja Times Unallocated B+/ 27 Assigned A4 Vsa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.