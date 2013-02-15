Feb 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 17000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 500 crore) Indraprastha Gas Ltd Fund Based ST Limits** A1+ 500 Reaffirmed **Proposed/unallocated limit Indraprastha Gas Ltd Non Fund Based ST A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Limits Microtex Energy Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund based A4 100 Revised from A4+ Nestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac (PC/FBP) A4 375 Reaffirmed Nestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non FB Fac (LC/BG) A4 160 Reaffirmed Suncorp Lifestyles Ltd ST FBL A4+ 50 Upgraded from A4 (reduced from 6.45 cr earlier) Sunjewels International Pvt Ltd ST - FBL A3 70 Reaffirmed Sunjewels International Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL A3 1.4 Withdrawn Traditional Gallery Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 35 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baroda Agro Chemicals Ltd CC BB 25 Assigned Baroda Agro Chemicals Ltd Working Capital TL BB 20 Assigned Baroda Agro Chemicals Ltd TL BB 34.4 Assigned Harish Chand Maina Devi Bk Fac B+ 165.5 Assigned Memorial Trust Society Indraprastha Gas Ltd TL* AAA 8500 Reaffirmed (rupee or foreign currency) * Includes unallocated loans of Rs. 412.50 crore Kymore Engineering LT FBL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Kymore Engineering LT Non-FBL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Microtex Energy Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BB 284.4 Revised from BB+ Nestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac (CC) B 215 Revised from B+ P.A.S Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL D 164.6 Reaffirmed P.A.S Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 50 Reaffirmed P.A.S Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac D 17.5 Reaffirmed Radhe Corporation TL BB- 60 Assigned Radhe Residency FBL B 80 Assigned S. R. R. Jewels ST FB Fac D 300 Suspended Sah Polymers Ltd FB, LT Limits BB+ 48 Reaffirmed Sah Polymers Ltd TL BB+ 49.8 Reaffirmed Sah Polymers Ltd Unallocated Limits# BB+ / 12.2 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ # Unallocated limits are interchangeable between long-term and short-term limits and are assigned ratings of BB+ (Stable) / A4+ Suncorp Lifestyles Ltd LT FBL BB+ 880 Upgraded from BB (enhanced from 55.12 CR earlier) Suncorp Lifestyles Ltd LT NFBL BB+ 20 Upgraded from BB( Techpark Hotels Pvt Ltd FB- Limits* BBB- 1750 Reaffirmed *includes unallocated limits of Rs. 6.42 crore Traditional Gallery Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 60 Assigned Traditional Gallery Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac BB 9.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)