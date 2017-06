Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coastal Energy Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 8505 Reaffirmed Deepak Builders Non-FB Fac A4 300 Assigned Deepak Singal Engineers & Non-FB Fac A4 80 Assigned Builders Pvt Ltd Diamond Seafood Exports ST - FB Fac A4+ 121.5* Upgraded from A4 *enhanced from revised amount of Rs.9.75 crore Diamond Seafood Exports ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 11.1 Assigned Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 288* Upgraded from A4 *enhanced from revised amount of Rs.25.20 crore Eros For Sanitarywares BG A4 13.5 Assigned Eros For Sanitarywares LOC A4 10 Assigned Eros For Sanitarywares CEL A4 5.3 Assigned Excel Foods Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 5 Assigned Icon Cables Ltd Non-FBL A4 17 Assigned Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST - FB Fac A4+ 240* Upgraded from A4 *enhanced from revised amount of Rs.22.50 crore Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 14.4 Assigned Kapoor Industries Ltd FBL A2 234 Reaffirmed Kapoor Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2 8.5 Reaffirmed KGS Nelsun Paper Mill Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk Fac A4 60 Assigned KGS Nelsun Paper Mill Ltd Proposed Fac A4 600 Assigned Konkan Speciality Poly NFBL A4 102.5 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Mangalam Alloys Ltd LC/BG Limits A4+ 110 Downgraded from A3 Markasia Textiles ST NFBL A4 100 Assigned Marvel Vinyls Ltd NFBL A4 280 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 22.00 crore earlier) Metro Ortem Ltd Packing Credit A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Metro Ortem Ltd NFBL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed Metro Tyres Ltd NFBL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed MGF Metro Mall Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 200 Reaffirmed Navjyot International Trading ST NFBL* (BG/LC) A4 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd * Sub-limit of fund based limits; total exposure not to exceed Rs. 22.00 crore Navsemi Technologies Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned projects Oasis Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed Steckbeck Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-shipment Credit A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Steckbeck Jewelry Pvt Ltd Pre-shipment Credit* A4+ 14 Reaffirmed *Sub limit within Post Shipment Export Credit Theva & Co. ST - FB Fac A4+ 348* Upgraded from A4 *enhanced from revised amount of Rs.29.40 crore Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.5 Assigned Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd LOC A4 1.5 Assigned Vriksh Transworld Holdings Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 151 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coastal Energy Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 2439 Reaffirmed Coastal Energy Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 1 Reaffirmed / A3 Darbari Lal Foundation FBL BB 108 Assigned Educational Society Deepak Builders FB Fac BB- 300 Assigned Deepak Singal Engineers & FB Fac B+ 80 Assigned Builders Pvt Ltd Diamond Seafood Exports LT - TL BB 9.5 Assigned Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 30 Assigned Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac (TL) D 90 Withdrawn Eros For Sanitarywares Working Capital Limits BB 70 Assigned Eros For Sanitarywares TL BB 156.9 Assigned Excel Foods Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 110 Assigned Gian Sagar Educational & TL BB 1210 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Gian Sagar Educational & BG BB 90 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Gian Sagar Educational & Overdraft BB 50 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Icon Cables Ltd FBL B+ 48 Assigned IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A3 B+ 21.8 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 16.4 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 234.8 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Inder Mohan Singh Contractors FB Fac B+ 60 Assigned Kadalkanny Frozen Foods LT - TL BB 31.7 Assigned Kapoor Industries Ltd TL BBB+ 207.5 upgraded from BBB KGS Nelsun Paper Mill Ltd TL B+ 170 Assigned KGS Nelsun Paper Mill Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac B+ 170 Assigned Khaya Solar Projects Pvt Ltd TL B- 542 Assigned Konkan Speciality Poly CC BB- 118 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore) Konkan Speciality Poly TL BB- 85.5 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Konkan Speciality Poly Unallocated BB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd / A4 Mangalam Alloys Ltd Working Capital Limits BB+ 320 Downgraded from BBB- (enhanced from 18.5cr) Mangalam Alloys Ltd TL BB+ 110 Downgraded from BBB- Marvel Vinyls Ltd TL BB 141.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 9.57 crore) Marvel Vinyls Ltd FBL BB 220 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 15.35 crore) Metro Ortem Ltd CC BBB 72 Upgraded from BBB- Metro Ortem Ltd Unallocated BBB 50 Upgraded from BBB- Metro Tyres Ltd CC BBB 1000 Upgraded from BBB- Metro Tyres Ltd Unallocated BBB 150 Upgraded from BBB- Mmc Technica Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B+ 150 Assigned Modern Machinery Store FBL-CC B 77 Assigned Modern Machinery Store FBL-TL B 15 Assigned Modern Machinery Store NFBL- BG* B 3 Assigned *BG:Bank Guarantee Navjyot International Trading LT/ ST FBL ( EPC/PCFC) BB- 220 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB Neumann Components Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Neumann Components Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Oasis Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC BB 75 Reaffirmed Oasis Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac BB 35 Reaffirmed Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 167 Reaffirmed Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 11600 Reaffirmed Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT Stand By Line of BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Credit Steckbeck Jewelry Pvt Ltd Un-allocated amount BB+/ 50 Reaffirmed A4+ Theva & Co. LT - TL BB 57.5* Reaffirmed *enhanced from Rs.0.20 crore Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd CC BB- 40 Assigned Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd TL BB- 52.9 Assigned Vriksh Transworld Holdings Ltd FB Fac BB- 49 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)