Feb 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd NFBL A4+ 5000 (revised from A3+) Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd NFBL A4+ 5000 (revised from A3+) Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 4150 Downgraded from A2 (enhanced from Rs. 331.50 crore) Dd Industries Ltd LOC A4 200 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd ST non-FB limits A4 100 Revised from D Eltel Power Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 80 assigned (enhanced from Rs.3.00 crore) G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Limits -WCDL A2 200 Downgraded from A2+ Ginza Industries ST, Fund Based A3 150 Reaffirmed Facility Ginza Industries ST, Non Fund Based A3 60 Reaffirmed Facility Life Care Education Society ST FBL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mohan Brothers Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 15 Assigned Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Packing A4 20 Revised from Credit A4+ Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Fund Based-FBP/FBD A4 25 Revised from A4+ Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 10 Revised from A4+ Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Assigned Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Assigned Shruti Timber Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A4 92.5 assigned Sree Lalitha Parameswari FB Fac A4 17.5 upgraded from Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd D (enhanced from Rs. 0.90 crore) Sree Lalitha Parameswari Non FB Fac A4 27.6 upgraded from Sarala Women Welfare Society MFI Grading M3+ - Assigned Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd D (enhanced from Rs. 0.50 crore) Triveni Engineering & NFBL A1 3216 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd enhanced from 241.60 Triveni Engineering & CP/ST Debt Programme A1 2250 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Vhcl Industries Ltd Non- FBL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anuj Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 225 assigned Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd FBL BB+ 1500 (revised from BBB Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd TL BB+ 1546.7 (revised from BBB Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd FBL BB+ 1500 (revised from BBB Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd TL BB+ 1546.7 (revised from BBB Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 300 Downgraded from BBB+ (reduced from Rs. 50.00 crore) Dd Industries Ltd CC B+ 300 Downgraded from BB- Deligent Hotel Corporation Pvt TL BB- 380 Assigned Ltd Deligent Hotel Corporation Pvt BG BB- 50 Assigned Ltd Donear Industries Ltd Long-TL BB- 653.2 Revised from D Donear Industries Ltd LT FB limits BB- 850 Revised from D Eltel Power Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 70 assigned (enhanced from Rs.2.00 crore) Eltel Power Pvt Ltd LT Non-FB Fac B 550 assigned (enhanced from Rs.12.00 crore) G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd FB - CC BBB+ 50 Downgraded from A- G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB- L/C & B/G BBB+ 3000 Downgraded / A2 from A- Ginza Industries TL BBB- 513 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries LT, CC Facility BBB- 525 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB- 26.2 Assigned (SO)! Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 236.1 Assigned (SO)! K.M. Cars Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 30 assigned K.M. Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding B+ 30 assigned K.M. Cars Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+/ 5 assigned A4 Kishan Ginning & Pressing CC Limit B+ 80 assigned Factory Life Care Education Society LT FBL BB+ 179 Reaffirmed Life Care Education Society LT - Unallocated BB+ 1 Reaffirmed M/S.Faiz Industries CC Limit B+ 70 assigned Mohan Brothers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 100 Assigned Mohan Brothers Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated BB- 35 Assigned Parivar Cotton Industries LT fund based-CC B 40 assigned Parivar Cotton Industries LT fund based-TL B 10 assigned Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB 10 Revised from BB+ Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL BB 5.5 Revised from BB+ Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Vehicle BB 1.1 Revised from Loan BB+ Sanghamitra Hospitals Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 110 Assigned Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd TL C 19 Assigned Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd CC C 40 Assigned Sbi Cards & Payments Services Subordinated Bond AAA 1500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Programme Sbi Cards & Payments Services Lower Tier 2/ AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd subordinated debt programme Shree Rupanadham Steel Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned Shree Rupanadham Steel Pvt Ltd TL B+ 37.5 Assigned Shree Rupanadham Steel Pvt Ltd Non- fund based* B+ / 10 Assigned A4 *Rs. 1 crore non fund based limit is a sub limit of the Cash Credit facility. Overall ratings are assigned for Rs. 8.75 crore bank limits only. Shruti Timber Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC) B+ 22.5 assigned Shruti Timber Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 5 Assigned A4 Sree Lalitha Parameswari TL B 292.8 upgraded from Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd D (enhanced from Rs. 10.11 crore) Sree Lalitha Parameswari FB Fac B 150 upgraded from Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd D (enhanced from Rs. 5.50 crore) Sree Lalitha Parameswari Proposed limits B 32.2 assigned Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Sunrise Hygiene Flours Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC B 50 Assigned Sunrise Hygiene Flours Pvt Ltd LT fund based-TL B 21.2 Assigned Sunrise Hygiene Flours Pvt Ltd LT fund based-Pledge B 17.5 Assigned facility Triveni Engineering & NCD Programme A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Triveni Engineering & FBL A+ 10390 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd enhanced from 999.00 cr Triveni Engineering & TL A+ 3851.4 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd enhanced from 245.81 cr Vhcl Industries Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 76 Reaffirmed Vhcl Industries Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.