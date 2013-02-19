Feb 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 18, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd NFBL A4+ 5000 (revised from
A3+)
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd NFBL A4+ 5000 (revised from
A3+)
Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 4150 Downgraded
from A2
(enhanced from Rs. 331.50 crore)
Dd Industries Ltd LOC A4 200 Reaffirmed
Donear Industries Ltd ST non-FB limits A4 100 Revised from
D
Eltel Power Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 80 assigned
(enhanced from Rs.3.00 crore)
G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Limits -WCDL A2 200 Downgraded
from
A2+
Ginza Industries ST, Fund Based A3 150 Reaffirmed
Facility
Ginza Industries ST, Non Fund Based A3 60 Reaffirmed
Facility
Life Care Education Society ST FBL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Mohan Brothers Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 15 Assigned
Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Packing A4 20 Revised from
Credit A4+
Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Fund Based-FBP/FBD A4 25 Revised from
A4+
Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 10 Revised from
A4+
Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Assigned
Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Assigned
Shruti Timber Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A4 92.5 assigned
Sree Lalitha Parameswari FB Fac A4 17.5 upgraded from
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd D
(enhanced from Rs. 0.90 crore)
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Non FB Fac A4 27.6 upgraded from
Sarala Women Welfare Society MFI Grading M3+ - Assigned
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd D
(enhanced from Rs. 0.50 crore)
Triveni Engineering & NFBL A1 3216 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
enhanced from 241.60
Triveni Engineering & CP/ST Debt Programme A1 2250 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Vhcl Industries Ltd Non- FBL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anuj Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 225 assigned
Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd FBL BB+ 1500 (revised from
BBB
Brahmaputra Infraproject Ltd TL BB+ 1546.7 (revised from
BBB
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd FBL BB+ 1500 (revised from
BBB
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd TL BB+ 1546.7 (revised from
BBB
Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 300 Downgraded
from
BBB+
(reduced from Rs. 50.00 crore)
Dd Industries Ltd CC B+ 300 Downgraded
from
BB-
Deligent Hotel Corporation Pvt TL BB- 380 Assigned
Ltd
Deligent Hotel Corporation Pvt BG BB- 50 Assigned
Ltd
Donear Industries Ltd Long-TL BB- 653.2 Revised from
D
Donear Industries Ltd LT FB limits BB- 850 Revised from
D
Eltel Power Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 70 assigned
(enhanced from Rs.2.00 crore)
Eltel Power Pvt Ltd LT Non-FB Fac B 550 assigned
(enhanced from Rs.12.00 crore)
G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd FB - CC BBB+ 50 Downgraded
from A-
G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB- L/C & B/G BBB+ 3000 Downgraded
/ A2 from A-
Ginza Industries TL BBB- 513 Reaffirmed
Ginza Industries LT, CC Facility BBB- 525 Reaffirmed
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB- 26.2 Assigned
(SO)!
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 236.1 Assigned
(SO)!
K.M. Cars Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 30 assigned
K.M. Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding B+ 30 assigned
K.M. Cars Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+/ 5 assigned
A4
Kishan Ginning & Pressing CC Limit B+ 80 assigned
Factory
Life Care Education Society LT FBL BB+ 179 Reaffirmed
Life Care Education Society LT - Unallocated BB+ 1 Reaffirmed
M/S.Faiz Industries CC Limit B+ 70 assigned
Mohan Brothers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 100 Assigned
Mohan Brothers Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated BB- 35 Assigned
Parivar Cotton Industries LT fund based-CC B 40 assigned
Parivar Cotton Industries LT fund based-TL B 10 assigned
Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB 10 Revised from
BB+
Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL BB 5.5 Revised from
BB+
Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Vehicle BB 1.1 Revised from
Loan BB+
Sanghamitra Hospitals Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 110 Assigned
Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd TL C 19 Assigned
Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd CC C 40 Assigned
Sbi Cards & Payments Services Subordinated Bond AAA 1500 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Programme
Sbi Cards & Payments Services Lower Tier 2/ AAA 2250 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd subordinated debt
programme
Shree Rupanadham Steel Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned
Shree Rupanadham Steel Pvt Ltd TL B+ 37.5 Assigned
Shree Rupanadham Steel Pvt Ltd Non- fund based* B+ / 10 Assigned
A4
*Rs. 1 crore non fund based limit is a sub limit of the Cash Credit facility. Overall ratings
are assigned for Rs. 8.75 crore bank limits only.
Shruti Timber Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC) B+ 22.5 assigned
Shruti Timber Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 5 Assigned
A4
Sree Lalitha Parameswari TL B 292.8 upgraded from
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd D
(enhanced from Rs. 10.11 crore)
Sree Lalitha Parameswari FB Fac B 150 upgraded from
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd D
(enhanced from Rs. 5.50 crore)
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Proposed limits B 32.2 assigned
Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd
Sunrise Hygiene Flours Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC B 50 Assigned
Sunrise Hygiene Flours Pvt Ltd LT fund based-TL B 21.2 Assigned
Sunrise Hygiene Flours Pvt Ltd LT fund based-Pledge B 17.5 Assigned
facility
Triveni Engineering & NCD Programme A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Triveni Engineering & FBL A+ 10390 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
enhanced from 999.00 cr
Triveni Engineering & TL A+ 3851.4 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
enhanced from 245.81 cr
Vhcl Industries Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 76 Reaffirmed
Vhcl Industries Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
