Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 20 Microns Ltd LOC A4+ 270 Assigned 20 Microns Ltd BG A4+ 20 Assigned 20 Microns Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 24 Assigned Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A4 160 Suspended Gurbaksh Singh B.A. Builders Non-FBL A4 160 Assigned Pvt Ltd Gurbaksh Singh B.A. Builders Unallocated Limits A4 3.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kachchh Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 120 Assigned *Includes cash credit facility of Rs 2.00 crore which have been rated B+ M/S Craftex India FB Fac A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Steelfur System Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 20 Microns Ltd CC BB+ 510 Assigned 20 Microns Ltd Export Packing Credit* BB+ 50 Assigned *Sub-Limit of Cash Credit 20 Microns Ltd Corporate Loan BB+ 51.8 assigned 20 Microns Ltd TL BB+ 881.7 Assigned Abs Mercantiles (P) Ltd Bk Fac BB / 155 Suspended A4 Gurbaksh Singh B.A. Builders TL BB- 16.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Gurbaksh Singh B.A. Builders FBL BB- 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd M/S Craftex India FB Fac BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed M/S Craftex India Proposed Bk Fac BB- 1.1 Reaffirmed Morgan Stanley Gilt Fund Morgan Stanley Gilt AAAmfs - Assigned Fund Next Wave India Bk Fac BBB- 80 Assigned Samal Auto (India) Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 160 Suspended Sri Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain TL B 298.7 Upgraded from Educational & Cultural Society B- Steelfur System Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Assigned Steelfur System Pvt Ltd TL B+ 21 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)