US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials stumble, oil drops
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 20 Microns Ltd LOC A4+ 270 Assigned 20 Microns Ltd BG A4+ 20 Assigned 20 Microns Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 24 Assigned Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A4 160 Suspended Gurbaksh Singh B.A. Builders Non-FBL A4 160 Assigned Pvt Ltd Gurbaksh Singh B.A. Builders Unallocated Limits A4 3.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kachchh Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 120 Assigned *Includes cash credit facility of Rs 2.00 crore which have been rated B+ M/S Craftex India FB Fac A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Steelfur System Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 20 Microns Ltd CC BB+ 510 Assigned 20 Microns Ltd Export Packing Credit* BB+ 50 Assigned *Sub-Limit of Cash Credit 20 Microns Ltd Corporate Loan BB+ 51.8 assigned 20 Microns Ltd TL BB+ 881.7 Assigned Abs Mercantiles (P) Ltd Bk Fac BB / 155 Suspended A4 Gurbaksh Singh B.A. Builders TL BB- 16.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Gurbaksh Singh B.A. Builders FBL BB- 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd M/S Craftex India FB Fac BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed M/S Craftex India Proposed Bk Fac BB- 1.1 Reaffirmed Morgan Stanley Gilt Fund Morgan Stanley Gilt AAAmfs - Assigned Fund Next Wave India Bk Fac BBB- 80 Assigned Samal Auto (India) Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 160 Suspended Sri Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain TL B 298.7 Upgraded from Educational & Cultural Society B- Steelfur System Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Assigned Steelfur System Pvt Ltd TL B+ 21 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds quote, updates prices)