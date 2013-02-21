Feb 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk Fac A4+ 17.8 Revised from A3 Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Fund Based Facility A1 60 Assigned Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Fund Based A1 60 Assigned Facility - Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Non Fund Based A1 40 Assigned Facility Ishwar Metal Industries NFBL- BG A4 120 Assigned Optima Cube Inframaterials Pvt ST non FB Fac A4 90 Suspended Ltd Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 50 assigned* * Subject to total outstanding against the rated facilities not to exceed 17.0 crore Sanghvi Bothra Engineering Co ST non-FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 9.25 crore The Andhra Sugars Ltd NFBL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Treadsdirect Ltd ST-Fund Based Facility A1 10 Assigned Treadsdirect Ltd ST-Non Fund Based A1 75 Assigned Facility Vitarag Export Industries BG facility A4 2.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) BB+ 1046.1 Revised from BBB- Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Income Fund AAA Assigned mfs Caddie Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 5000 Reaffirmed *includes unallocated limits of Rs. 5.4 crore Celsia Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB- 521.6 Withdrawn (SO) Conglome Technoconstructions TL D 100 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB- Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Fund Based A 40 Assigned Facility Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB- 920 Withdrawn (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 A- 257 Assigned Ltd-Elpis IFMR Capital 2013 (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A2 BBB- 28.6 Assigned Ltd-Elpis IFMR Capital 2013 (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Ishwar Metal Industries FBL-CC BB- 80 Assigned Kamala Board Box Pvt. Ltd. CC B+ 68.5 Assigned Kamala Board Box Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 11.5 Assigned Mittal Construction Unit FBL BB 110 Assigned Mittal Construction Unit NFBL BB 90 Assigned Mizoram Rural Bank LT FBL BB- 300 Assigned Optima Cube Inframaterials Pvt LT FB Fac BB- 159.5 Suspended Ltd Optima Cube Inframaterials Pvt LT non FB Fac BB- 50 Suspended Ltd Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd FBL B- 170* assigned * Subject to total outstanding against the rated facilities not to exceed 17.0 crore Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd TL B- 140 assigned Punjab Retail Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 420 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification LT Borrowing AAA 360000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Programme FY 2013 (enhanced from Rs 30,000 crore) Sanghvi Bothra Engineering Co LT FBL BB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shanders Properties Pvt Ltd NCD BB- 350 Assigned Soham Mannapitlu Power Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) B+ 544 reassigned from B Soham Renewable Energy India LT FBL (TL) B 387 Assigned Pvt Ltd Spank Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB+/ 880 Withdrawn A4+ Sspdl Ltd FB Fac D 90 Reaffirmed Sspdl Ltd Non-FB Fac D 90 Reaffirmed Status Clothing Co. Ltd LT, FB Fac - TL B+ 65.1 Assigned Status Clothing Co. Ltd LT, FB Fac - CC B+ 75.7 Assigned Status Clothing Co. Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 4.2 Assigned The Andhra Sugars Ltd Bk TL A 78.2 Upgraded from A- The Andhra Sugars Ltd FBL A 1954 Upgraded from A- The Andhra Sugars Ltd Unallocated amount A 235.5 Upgraded from A- Treadsdirect Ltd LT- Fund Based A 10 Assigned Facility * * Sub Limit of short term fund based facility Vitarag Export Industries CC Facility B+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.50 crore) Vitarag Export Industries TL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Whitegold Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL D 36.5 Assigned Whitegold Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC D 20 Assigned Whitegold Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG D 4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)