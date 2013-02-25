US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
Feb 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andritz Hydro Pvt Ltd NFBL A1+ 8161.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 748.67cr) Bajari Filaments Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac ( Inland A4 5 Assigned Guarantee) Ganpati Investments ST non-fund based Bk A4 200 Assigned lines JBM Auto Ltd Non FBLed A4+ 1025 Reaffirmed M/S. Omexo Tiles BG A4 7.5 Assigned Mobis India Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 2738.8* ReAssigned (SO) from A1 *Enhanced from Rs.80.41 Crore Novatech Projects (India) Pvt ST, fund based and A4 240 Suspended Ltd non FB Fac P.R Stampings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Rai Metal Works Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- LOC A4 500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 40.00 crore) Rai Metal Works Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 11.4 Reaffirmed Credit Exposure Limit* * Sublimit of Letter of Credit / (Enhanced from Rs. 0.90 crore) RMS Construction Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 250 Reaffirmed Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based D 115 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Royal Energy Ltd ST, non fund based D 100 Suspended LOC and BG Fac RRC International Freight TL D 223.3 Downgraded Services Ltd from A4+ RRC International Freight FBL - CC D 100 Downgraded Services Ltd from A4+ RRC International Freight Non-FBL - BG D 150 Downgraded Services Ltd from A4+ Shivam Steels And Tubes Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL Enhanced A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 12.50 crore Shivam Steels And Tubes Pvt Ltd ST FBL* A4+ 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangibility between letters of credit, cash credit and buyers credit limit, sub limit of the letter of credit facility/Enhanced from Rs. 12.50 crore Shri Rathi Agro Industries Forward Contract Limit A4 0.4 Assigned Smilax Laboratories Ltd FB Limits (ST Scale)^ D 255 Reaffirmed ^ SLL's working capital facilities to the extent of Rs. 38.50 crore comprising of Fund-Based Limits of Rs. 23.50 crore, Non-Fund Based Limits of Rs. 5.00 crore and Facilities (under proposal) of Rs. 10.00 crore are either sub-limits or interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures. Smilax Laboratories Ltd Non-FBL (ST Scale) D 180 Reaffirmed Vikrant Extrusions Non-FBL- LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andritz Hydro Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 2680 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 183.00cr) Bajari Filaments Pvt Ltd Fund based facility B 23.2 Assigned (TL) Bajari Filaments Pvt Ltd Fund based facility B 52.5 Assigned (CC) Bajari Filaments Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 11.3 Assigned A4 Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 210 Suspended Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd proposed Fac BB- 70 Suspended Devang Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Devang Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 65 Assigned JBM Auto Ltd TL- ING Vysya Bk BB+ 144 Reaffirmed JBM Auto Ltd CC BB+ 515 Reaffirmed JBM Auto Ltd Unallocated BB+ 107.41 Reaffirmed JBM Auto Ltd Fund Based and Non-FBL BB+ / 412.5 Reaffirmed A4+ JBM Auto Ltd TL- Central Bk of ICRA]BB+ 190.1 Upgraded from India D JBM MA Automotive Pvt Ltd TL BB+/ 531.3 Reaffirmed JBM MA Automotive Pvt Ltd CC/WCDL BB+/ 475 Reaffirmed A4+ JBM MA Automotive Pvt Ltd LC/BG BB+/ 190 Reaffirmed A4+ JBM MA Automotive Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+/ 243.7 Reaffirmed A4+ M. R. Chains Pvt Ltd FBL B- 500 Assigned M/S. Omexo Tiles CC Limit B 20 Assigned M/S. Omexo Tiles TL Limit B 40.5 Assigned Mobis India Ltd Long -term proposed A- 1476 Withdrawn limits Mobis India Ltd TL facility A+ 642.3 Withdrawn (SO) Mobis India Ltd TL facility AA- 547.7 Upgraded from (SO) A+(SO) Mobis India Ltd TL facility AA- 1095.5 Assigned (SO) Novatech Projects (India) Pvt LT loans & working BB 180 Suspended Ltd capital Fac P.R Stampings Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 40 Assigned Rai Metal Works Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB 70 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 Cr) Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd LT loans & working D 250 Suspended capital Fac Royal Energy Ltd LT working capital Fac D 260 Suspended Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd LT loan B 62.5 Assigned Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B 27.5 Assigned Shivam Steels And Tubes Pvt Ltd LT FB limits* BB+ 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangibility between letters of credit, cash credit and buyers credit limit, sub limit of the letter of credit facility / (Enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Shree Sita Refiners Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB+ 70 Assigned Shri Rathi Agro Industries CC Limit B 80 Assigned Shri Rathi Agro Industries TL Limit B 23.5 Assigned Smilax Laboratories Ltd TL (LT Scale) D 409 Reaffirmed Smilax Laboratories Ltd FB Limits (LT Scale) D 310 Reaffirmed Smilax Laboratories Ltd Non-FBL (LT/ST Scale)^ D 50 Reaffirmed ^ SLL's working capital facilities to the extent of Rs. 38.50 crore comprising of Fund-Based Limits of Rs. 23.50 crore, Non-Fund Based Limits of Rs. 5.00 crore and Facilities (under proposal) of Rs. 10.00 crore are either sub-limits or interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures. Smilax Laboratories Ltd Working Capital Fac D 100 Reaffirmed -Under Proposal (LT/ST Scale)^ ^ SLL's working capital facilities to the extent of Rs. 38.50 crore comprising of Fund-Based Limits of Rs. 23.50 crore, Non-Fund Based Limits of Rs. 5.00 crore and Facilities (under proposal) of Rs. 10.00 crore are either sub-limits or interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures. Sree Metaliks Ltd LT loans & working D 2093.3 Suspended capital Fac Sree Metaliks Ltd stand-by line of D 310 Suspended credit, non fund based LOC and BG Fac Sunshine Agency LT, FB working BB 54.2 Assigned capital Fac Trim Plastics Ltd TL B+ 40 Withdrawn Trim Plastics Ltd working capital Fac B+ 40 Withdrawn Vikrant Extrusions FBL- CC BB 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4.00 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.