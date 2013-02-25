Feb 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andritz Hydro Pvt Ltd NFBL A1+ 8161.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 748.67cr) Bajari Filaments Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac ( Inland A4 5 Assigned Guarantee) Ganpati Investments ST non-fund based Bk A4 200 Assigned lines JBM Auto Ltd Non FBLed A4+ 1025 Reaffirmed M/S. Omexo Tiles BG A4 7.5 Assigned Mobis India Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 2738.8* ReAssigned (SO) from A1 *Enhanced from Rs.80.41 Crore Novatech Projects (India) Pvt ST, fund based and A4 240 Suspended Ltd non FB Fac P.R Stampings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Rai Metal Works Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- LOC A4 500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 40.00 crore) Rai Metal Works Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 11.4 Reaffirmed Credit Exposure Limit* * Sublimit of Letter of Credit / (Enhanced from Rs. 0.90 crore) RMS Construction Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 250 Reaffirmed Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based D 115 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Royal Energy Ltd ST, non fund based D 100 Suspended LOC and BG Fac RRC International Freight TL D 223.3 Downgraded Services Ltd from A4+ RRC International Freight FBL - CC D 100 Downgraded Services Ltd from A4+ RRC International Freight Non-FBL - BG D 150 Downgraded Services Ltd from A4+ Shivam Steels And Tubes Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL Enhanced A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 12.50 crore Shivam Steels And Tubes Pvt Ltd ST FBL* A4+ 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangibility between letters of credit, cash credit and buyers credit limit, sub limit of the letter of credit facility/Enhanced from Rs. 12.50 crore Shri Rathi Agro Industries Forward Contract Limit A4 0.4 Assigned Smilax Laboratories Ltd FB Limits (ST Scale)^ D 255 Reaffirmed ^ SLL's working capital facilities to the extent of Rs. 38.50 crore comprising of Fund-Based Limits of Rs. 23.50 crore, Non-Fund Based Limits of Rs. 5.00 crore and Facilities (under proposal) of Rs. 10.00 crore are either sub-limits or interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures. Smilax Laboratories Ltd Non-FBL (ST Scale) D 180 Reaffirmed Vikrant Extrusions Non-FBL- LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andritz Hydro Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 2680 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 183.00cr) Bajari Filaments Pvt Ltd Fund based facility B 23.2 Assigned (TL) Bajari Filaments Pvt Ltd Fund based facility B 52.5 Assigned (CC) Bajari Filaments Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 11.3 Assigned A4 Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 210 Suspended Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd proposed Fac BB- 70 Suspended Devang Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Devang Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 65 Assigned JBM Auto Ltd TL- ING Vysya Bk BB+ 144 Reaffirmed JBM Auto Ltd CC BB+ 515 Reaffirmed JBM Auto Ltd Unallocated BB+ 107.41 Reaffirmed JBM Auto Ltd Fund Based and Non-FBL BB+ / 412.5 Reaffirmed A4+ JBM Auto Ltd TL- Central Bk of ICRA]BB+ 190.1 Upgraded from India D JBM MA Automotive Pvt Ltd TL BB+/ 531.3 Reaffirmed JBM MA Automotive Pvt Ltd CC/WCDL BB+/ 475 Reaffirmed A4+ JBM MA Automotive Pvt Ltd LC/BG BB+/ 190 Reaffirmed A4+ JBM MA Automotive Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+/ 243.7 Reaffirmed A4+ M. R. Chains Pvt Ltd FBL B- 500 Assigned M/S. Omexo Tiles CC Limit B 20 Assigned M/S. Omexo Tiles TL Limit B 40.5 Assigned Mobis India Ltd Long -term proposed A- 1476 Withdrawn limits Mobis India Ltd TL facility A+ 642.3 Withdrawn (SO) Mobis India Ltd TL facility AA- 547.7 Upgraded from (SO) A+(SO) Mobis India Ltd TL facility AA- 1095.5 Assigned (SO) Novatech Projects (India) Pvt LT loans & working BB 180 Suspended Ltd capital Fac P.R Stampings Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 40 Assigned Rai Metal Works Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB 70 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 Cr) Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd LT loans & working D 250 Suspended capital Fac Royal Energy Ltd LT working capital Fac D 260 Suspended Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd LT loan B 62.5 Assigned Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B 27.5 Assigned Shivam Steels And Tubes Pvt Ltd LT FB limits* BB+ 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangibility between letters of credit, cash credit and buyers credit limit, sub limit of the letter of credit facility / (Enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Shree Sita Refiners Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB+ 70 Assigned Shri Rathi Agro Industries CC Limit B 80 Assigned Shri Rathi Agro Industries TL Limit B 23.5 Assigned Smilax Laboratories Ltd TL (LT Scale) D 409 Reaffirmed Smilax Laboratories Ltd FB Limits (LT Scale) D 310 Reaffirmed Smilax Laboratories Ltd Non-FBL (LT/ST Scale)^ D 50 Reaffirmed ^ SLL's working capital facilities to the extent of Rs. 38.50 crore comprising of Fund-Based Limits of Rs. 23.50 crore, Non-Fund Based Limits of Rs. 5.00 crore and Facilities (under proposal) of Rs. 10.00 crore are either sub-limits or interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures. Smilax Laboratories Ltd Working Capital Fac D 100 Reaffirmed -Under Proposal (LT/ST Scale)^ ^ SLL's working capital facilities to the extent of Rs. 38.50 crore comprising of Fund-Based Limits of Rs. 23.50 crore, Non-Fund Based Limits of Rs. 5.00 crore and Facilities (under proposal) of Rs. 10.00 crore are either sub-limits or interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures. Sree Metaliks Ltd LT loans & working D 2093.3 Suspended capital Fac Sree Metaliks Ltd stand-by line of D 310 Suspended credit, non fund based LOC and BG Fac Sunshine Agency LT, FB working BB 54.2 Assigned capital Fac Trim Plastics Ltd TL B+ 40 Withdrawn Trim Plastics Ltd working capital Fac B+ 40 Withdrawn Vikrant Extrusions FBL- CC BB 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4.00 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 