Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST-FB Fac (sub-limit) A4 100 Upgraded to A4+ Acknit Industries Ltd FBL A4+ 50 Revised from A4 Acknit Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 44.9 Revised from A4 Davinder Exports Non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Deepak Fertilisers & CP A1+ 1500# Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & NFBL A1+ 13000# Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Floorex Tiles Non-FBL ICRA]A4 160 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 cr) Kalindee Rail Nirman ST NFBL* A3+ 1770 Downgraded Engineers Ltd from A2 *To the extent of limits interchangeable between long term and short term limits Manda Developers & Builders Non-FB Fac A4 209 Assigned Pvt Ltd Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd LOC A4 2.5 Assigned N.G. Projects Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 650 Reaffirmed Needle Industries (India) Pvt ST - Non FB Fac A3+ 47.5 Upgraded from Ltd A3 (enhanced from 2.50cr) Needle Industries (India) Pvt ST - FB Fac A3+ 40 Upgraded from Ltd A3 Needle Industries (India) Pvt ST - Fund based A3+ 50 Assigned Ltd (Sublimits) Phl Finance Pvt Ltd CPs A1+ 1000 Assigned Rp Multimetals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 300 Reaffirmed Satani Forge & Turn BG A4 8 Assigned Satani Forge & Turn LOC^ A4 35 Assigned ^sub-limit of cash credit Senthil Murugan Jewellers Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 260 upgraded from Ltd A4 (enhanced from 11.00 cr) Surface Preparation Solutions Non-FBL - BG/LOC A4 15 Assigned And Technologies Pvt Ltd Theme Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Limit A4 65 Reaffirmed Theme Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill A4 75 Reaffirmed Purchase/Discounting Theme Export Pvt Ltd Export Gold Card A4 28 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT-FB Fac BB 150 upgraded to BB+ Acknit Industries Ltd FBL BB+ 195 Revised from BB Acknit Industries Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 5 Revised from BB Chawla Iron Traders Pvt. Ltd FBL - CC B+ 70 Assigned Chawla Iron Traders Pvt. Ltd FBL- Stand by Line B+ 10 Assigned of Credit Cyberwalk Tech Park Pvt Ltd TL BB 857.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 146.89 cr) Davinder Exports FBL BB- 165 Assigned Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA 4333.3 # Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & FBL AA 2000 # Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & TL AA 2946.1 # Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Dhan Sree Fabrics Ltd FBL B+ 60 Withdrawn Floorex Tiles FBL BB- 210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17 cr) Gsj Envo Ltd FB Fac BB 150 Reaffirmed Gsj Envo Ltd Non-FBL BB 700 Reaffirmed Harikishan Tejmal & Company FBL- CC B+ 100 Assigned Kalindee Rail Nirman LT FBL BBB 950 Reaffirmed Engineers Ltd Kalindee Rail Nirman LT NFBL BBB 1930 Reaffirmed Engineers Ltd Kamal Ginning Factory LT, FBL - CC B+ 65 Assigned Manda Developers & Builders FB Fac BB- 3.719 Assigned Pvt Ltd Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd TL B+ 10 Assigned Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd CC B+ 55 Assigned N.G. Projects Ltd FBL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed N.G. Projects Ltd Unallocated BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Narmada Sugars Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 120 Reaffirmed Narmada Sugars Pvt Ltd TL BB- 12.3 Reaffirmed Narmada Sugars Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac BB- 20 Reaffirmed Needle Industries (India) Pvt LT - FB Fac BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 7.00 cr) Neo Seamless Tubes Ltd FBL - TL C 45 Assigned Neo Seamless Tubes Ltd FBL - CC C 75 Assigned Neogem India Ltd LT/ST, FB Fac* BB/ 150 Assigned A4+ * Total utilization of fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 15.0 crore at any point of usage. Nowotek Textiles Pvt Ltd TL B 51 Assigned Nowotek Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL B 49 Assigned Om Ginning And Pressing LT, FBL - CC B+ 60 Assigned Factory P&R Agri Energy Pvt Ltd TL B 195 Withdrawn Phl Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac AA(SO)!6000 Assigned Phl Finance Pvt Ltd NCD AA(SO)!2000 Assigned Psts Logistics Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac D 217.3 Suspended Psts Logistics Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac D 12.5 Suspended Ramdev Sugars Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 120 Reaffirmed Ramdev Sugars Pvt Ltd TL BB- 17.7 Reaffirmed Ramdev Sugars Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac BB- 7.3 Reaffirmed Rp Multimetals Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 100 Revised from BB- Sat Sahib Steels CC B 60 Assigned Satani Forge & Turn TL B+ 45.8 Assigned Satani Forge & Turn CC B+ 45 Assigned Senthil Murugan Jewellers Pvt LT - FB Fac BB 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Shakti Sugar Mill Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 90 Reaffirmed Shakti Sugar Mill Pvt Ltd TL B+ 98.6 Reaffirmed Shakti Sugar Mill Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac B+ 14 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Ginning Factory LT, FBL - CC B+ 60 Assigned Shri Hiranyakeshi Sahakari TL (Fund Based) BB- 1276.7 Reaffirmed Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+/ 195 Suspended A4 Surface Preparation Solutions FB Limit- CC B 40 Assigned And Technologies Pvt Ltd Surface Preparation Solutions FB Limit- TL B 22 Assigned And Technologies Pvt Ltd Surface Preparation Solutions FB Limit- Bill B 20 Assigned And Technologies Pvt Ltd Discounting Tirupati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC D 45 Assigned Tirupati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Working Capital D 7.5 Assigned Tirupati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL D 3.6 Assigned Tirupati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG D 1.2 Assigned Tirupati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 12.7 Assigned Trif Amritsar Projects Pvt Ltd Bk loan programme BBB 3000 Withdrawn Victor Electrodes Ltd FB Fac D 55 Suspended Victor Electrodes Ltd non FB Fac D 5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 