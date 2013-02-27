Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C Mahendra Infojewels Ltd ST, FBL A4 135 Reaffirmed Damodar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based A4 65 Reaffirmed Divine Crops And Allied Non-FBL -ST scale A4 250 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Divine Crops And Allied Unallocated - ST scale A4 250 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Emerald Cars Pvt Ltd Stand-by Line of A4 34.5 Revised from Credit A4+ Gokak Textiles Ltd ST FBL A4 200 Reaffirmed Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 135.3 Reaffirmed Jhaveri Securities Ltd CP Programme A1 + 150 Assigned (SO) Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd ST-NFBL A4 20 Assigned Motherson Sumi Infotech & Standby Line of Credit A1 10 Assigned Designs Ltd Motherson Sumi Infotech & Non-FB Fac A1 20 Assigned Designs Ltd Motherson Sumi Infotech & Forward Cover A1 4 Assigned Designs Ltd M/S Laxmi Construction Company ST non-fund based Bk BB 25 Suspended Fac New Horizons Ltd FBL- Packing Credit, A4+ 357 Reaffirmed Bills Discounting, Standby Limit New Horizons Ltd Non FBL- LOC A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Nsl Conventional Power Pvt Ltd ST debt/ NCD programme A4 600 Withdrawn Piramal Glass Ltd FBL A2 2250 Reaffirmed Piramal Glass Ltd NFBL A2 1000 Reaffirmed Piramal Glass Ltd ST Loans A2 5000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 300.0 crore) Tata Elxsi Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Industries (Bawal) Pvt Ltd FB Fac AA(SO) 520 Reaffirmed A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd TL AA 246 Reaffirmed A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated AA 114 Reaffirmed A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd CC / WCDL AA / 240 Reaffirmed A1+ A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd Line of Credit /BG AA / 10 Reaffirmed A1+ Cholamandalam Investment And TL from Bks AA 500 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Damodar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB- 55 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.50 CR) Emerald Cars Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB 230 Revised from BB+ Emerald Cars Pvt Ltd TL BB 158.3 Revised from BB+ Emerald Cars Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan BB 40 Assigned Friends International FBL B+ 110 Assigned Gmr Hyderabad International TL BBB 4420 Assigned Airport Ltd Gokak Textiles Ltd TL BB- 145.4 Revised from BB Gokak Textiles Ltd LT FBL BB- 1177 Revised from BB Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Hindustan Oil Exploration Co. TL A- 46 Revised from Ltd A+ L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Perpetual Debt AA 2000 Assigned Ltd Programme M/S Laxmi Construction Company LT working capital Fac BB 25 Suspended Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd LT FBL C+ 38 Assigned Motherson Sumi Infotech & Export Packing A- 120 Assigned Designs Ltd Credit/CC Fac Motherson Sumi Infotech & Proposed FB Fac A- 1 Assigned Designs Ltd New Horizons Ltd FBL- CC* BB+ 3 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of packing credit Piramal Glass Ltd *FBL BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed *Fund based limits are completely interchangeable between long term & short term exposures and hence total fund based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs 225 crores Samagra Shikshana Samithi Trust Bk lines D 176.2 Upgraded from B Sri Annapurna Agro Industries TL B- 38 Assigned Sri Annapurna Agro Industries CC Proposed B- 17 Assigned Tata Elxsi Ltd FB Fac AA- 450 Reaffirmed Vinayak Autolink Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 140 Assigned Viraj Projects (India) Ltd FBL- CC BB 90 Reaffirmed Viraj Projects (India) Ltd Non-FBL (BG) BB 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.0 CR) Welset Polypack Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 95.5 Upgraded from B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.