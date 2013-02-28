Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Concrete Udyog Ltd NFBL A4 100 Assigned Dirk India Pvt Ltd Fund Based A1 40 Reaffirmed Dirk India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A1 15 Reaffirmed Exotica Ceramics Pvt Ltd Inland BG Limit A4 8.7 Assigned Finolex J-Power Systems Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 450 Assigned Goyal Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 102.5 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Development CP programme A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd Plymex Timber Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC A4+ 200 Assinged Rp Periyasamy & Company ST non-FB Fac A4 35 Suspended Sunair Hotels Ltd NFBL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Sunair Hotels Ltd Proposed Bk Fac A2+ 79.3 Reaffirmed Synnova Gears & Transmissions LOC* A4 32.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd * Letter of credit is sublimit of term loan Topland Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.50 crore) United Metal Industries Non-FB Fac A3 160 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs.12.00 crore Vst Tillers And Tractors Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Vulcan Industrial Engineering LC Limits A3 55 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Vulcan Industrial Engineering BGs# A3 150 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd #-Bank Guarantee limits have sub limits of Rs. 1.0 Cr for foreign outward guarantee Wonder Construction Non-Fund Based (BG/LC) A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chinta Reddy Madhusudhan Reddy LT FBL BBB- 220 Suspended Educational Society Concrete Udyog Ltd FBL BB- 118.9 Assigned Concrete Udyog Ltd Proposed FBL BB- 81.1 Assigned Dirk India Pvt Ltd TL A+ 70 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 12.00 crore Dirk India Pvt Ltd CC A+ 75 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore Exotica Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 35 Assigned Exotica Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL Limit B+ 50.3 Assigned Finolex J-Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB 609.8 Assigned Finolex J-Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 20 Assigned Ganga Dairy Ltd CC BB 53.2 Assigned Ganga Dairy Ltd TL BB 86.8 Assigned Goyal Metal Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 A- 204 Assigned Ltd (SO) Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A3 BB 29.1 Assigned Ltd (SO) Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 BBB 9.7 Assigned Ltd (SO) Jasmine Buildmart Pvt Ltd FB Limits D 750 Assigned L&T Infrastructure Development Non-fund based Bk Fac AA 7000 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd L&T Infrastructure Development NCD AA 2000 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd M/S Shyam Enterprises LT, FB Fac - Overdraft BB- 50 Assigned M/S Shyam Enterprises LT - Unallocated BB- 40 Assigned RP Periyasamy & Company LT Bk Fac B 35 Suspended Sipai Industries TL B+ 0.6 Assigned Sipai Industries CC facility B+ 65 Assigned Sunair Hotels Ltd FB Fac: TL BBB+ 280.7 Reaffirmed Sunair Hotels Ltd FB Fac: CC BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Synnova Gears & Transmissions CC B+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Synnova Gears & Transmissions TL B+ 130.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tata Capital Financial LT FBL AA+ 77750*^ Assigned Services Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 5,085 crore/* includes an amount of Rs. 700 crore which is interchangeable with long term fund based limits and long term non fund based limits/ ^ includes an amount of Rs. 1,940 crore which is interchangeable between long term fund based limits and long term loans Tata Capital Financial LT loans AA+ 80650^ Assigned Services Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 6,125 crore/^- includes an amount of Rs. 1,940 crore which is interchangeable between long term fund based limits and long term loans Tata Capital Financial LT non-FBL AA+ 7000* Assigned Services Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 350 crore/*- includes an amount of Rs. 700 crore which is interchangeable with long term fund based limits and long term non fund based limits Tirupati Steel Enterprises FB Limits (CC) B 97.5 Assigned Topland Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL Facility B 35.2 Revised from BB- (reduced from Rs. 5.00 Crore) Topland Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC facility B 30 Revised from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 2.50 Crore) Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd FBL D 75 Assigned Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd NFBL D 100 Assigned Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Fund based/Non-FBL D 150 Assigned Trust Chemist & Druggist Ltd FBL- CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Trust Chemist & Druggist Ltd TL BB+ 28 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 4.36 crore) Trust Chemist & Druggist Ltd Proposed Limit BB+ 12.4 Reaffirmed United Metal Industries FB Fac BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs.12.00 crore Vst Tillers And Tractors Ltd TL (proposed) AA- 200 Reaffirmed Vst Tillers And Tractors Ltd LT FBL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Vulcan Industrial Engineering CC Limits* BBB- 310 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd *- Cash Credit limits have sub limits of Rs. 3.5 Cr for PC/FDB/FBE and Rs. 2.0 Cr for CDB./ Enhanced from Rs 26.00 crore Vulcan Industrial Engineering TL BBB- 400.7 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Reduced from Rs 42.54 crore Wonder Construction Fund Based (CC) B- 80 Assigned Wonder Construction Unallocated B- 10 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.