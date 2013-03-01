Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AAA Paper Marketing Ltd Non-FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Asha Cotton Industries (EPC)* A4 70 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.6.00 crore)* EPC and ODBD (Export Packing Credit and Overdraft against Book Debt) are sub-limit of cash credit facility and total fund base limit Asha Cotton Industries (optionally A4 21 Reaffirmed convertible debentureBD)* (Enhanced from Rs.1.00 crore)* EPC and ODBD (Export Packing Credit and Overdraft against Book Debt) are sub-limit of cash credit facility and total fund base limit Asha Cotton Industries Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Assigned Asiatic Enterprises Fund based A4 40 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Asiatic Enterprises Non -FB Fac A4 90 Assigned Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Short FB Fac A4+ 620 Upgraded from A4 Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac (sub A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from limits) A4 Bajaj Corp Ltd Proposed- ST A1+ 1500 Assigned borrowing programme Bonanza Portfolio Ltd CP Programme A1+ (SO200 Assigned Choice Diamond ST - FBL A3 686 Reaffirmed (Earlier Rs 62.60 crore) Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd BG A4 32.5 upgraded from D Gini Tex Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 4 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 A1 (SO) ! Revised from Ltd-Indian MFI Trust A2+(SO)! Series I (IMTS I) ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents HCL Infosystems Ltd CP/ ST Debt A1 5000 revised from A1+ National Housing Bank CP/ST Debt Programme A1+ 50000 Assigned Pioneer Cranes & Elevators BG A4 2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pioneer Cranes & Elevators Packing Credit A4 7.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac A1 100 Assigned Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A1 1520 Assigned Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac A1 425 Assigned Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A1 530 Assigned limit Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd Non-Fund Based A3+ 114.5 Reaffirmed Facility Tibrewala Electronics Ltd ST non-FBL A3+ 230 Reaffirmed Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 113.2 Revised from A2 (earlier Rs. 15.00 crore) William Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC A4 70 Assigned William Industries Pvt Ltd FBL (Sub-Limit of CC) A4 15 Assigned -Packing Credit / FBP William Industries Pvt Ltd FBL (Sub-Limit of CC) A4 15 Assigned - Bill Discounting LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AAA Paper Marketing Ltd FBL C+ 50 Downgraded from B- Acknit Industries Ltd TL BB 54 Withdrawn Acropetal Technologies Ltd TL D 733 revised from B Acropetal Technologies Ltd FBL D 100 revised from B Acropetal Technologies Ltd FBL D 250 revised from A4 Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 36.5 Reaffirmed Antarctica Properties Co. Ltd TL D 655 Revised from BB+ Antarctica Properties Co. Ltd Unallocated Fac D 94 Revised from BB+ Asha Cotton Industries CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.10.00 crore) Asiatic Enterprises FB Fac BB- 10 Assigned Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 11.2 Upgraded from BB Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT Non FB Fac BB+ 25 Upgraded from BB Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt FB-limits B 15 Assigned Ltd Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB limits B 45 Assigned Ltd Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Unallocated B 60 Assigned Ltd BP Agro Industries Bk lines B- 300 Suspended Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd TL B 222.5 upgraded from D Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd CC B 15 upgraded from D Gini Tex Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Gokul Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Gokul Cotton Pvt Ltd Book Debts* B+ 10 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Cash Credit Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 AA-(SO)! Revised from Ltd-Clioo IFMR Capital 2012 A (SO)! (Clioo) ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A2 BBB+ Revised from Ltd-Clioo IFMR Capital 2012 (SO)! BBB- (Clioo) (SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 A+(SO)! Revised from Ltd-Minos IFMR Capital 2012 A-(SO)! (Minos) ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A2 BBB+ Revised from Ltd-Minos IFMR Capital 2012 (SO)! BBB- (Minos) (SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Harish Chandra Ramkali LT loans & working B+ 244.9 Suspended Charitable Trust capital Fac IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B+ (SO)95.9 Assigned IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 703.3 Assigned (SO)! Pioneer Cranes & Elevators CC C+ 42.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pioneer Cranes & Elevators TL C+ 4.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pioneer Cranes & Elevators Unallocated C+ 5.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Princes Buildtech & FBL B+ 20 Assigned Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd Princes Buildtech & TL B+ 130 Assigned Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd Purva Enterprises FBL - CC D 100 Assigned Rane Brake Lining Ltd TL A 535 Assigned Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT FB Fac ## A 380 Assigned ## - Of this, Rs.10.00 crore can be utilized as either long-term or short term facilities. In case these are utilised as short-term facilities, the short-term rating shall apply accordingly Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT Fac - proposed A 259.2 Assigned Regent Steel Industries Bk lines B- 50 Suspended Ritu Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - TL B- 156 Assigned Ritu Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - CC B- 120 Assigned Ritu Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B- 74 Assigned Rudra Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk lines B-/ 155 Suspended A4 Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd CC Facility BBB 237.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd TL BBB 422.5 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electronics Ltd LT FBL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 280 Revised from BBB (earlier Rs. 48.08 crore) Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Commoptionally B+ 20 Reaffirmed convertible debentureity Backed Warehouse Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Book Debts* B+ 80 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Cash Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 