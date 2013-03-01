Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AAA Paper Marketing Ltd Non-FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Asha Cotton Industries (EPC)* A4 70 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.6.00 crore)* EPC and ODBD (Export Packing Credit and Overdraft against Book
Debt) are sub-limit of cash credit
facility and total fund base limit
Asha Cotton Industries (optionally A4 21 Reaffirmed
convertible
debentureBD)*
(Enhanced from Rs.1.00 crore)* EPC and ODBD (Export Packing Credit and Overdraft against Book
Debt) are sub-limit of cash credit
facility and total fund base limit
Asha Cotton Industries Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Assigned
Asiatic Enterprises Fund based A4 40 Assigned
(sub-limit) Fac
Asiatic Enterprises Non -FB Fac A4 90 Assigned
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Short FB Fac A4+ 620 Upgraded from
A4
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac (sub A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from
limits) A4
Bajaj Corp Ltd Proposed- ST A1+ 1500 Assigned
borrowing programme
Bonanza Portfolio Ltd CP Programme A1+ (SO200 Assigned
Choice Diamond ST - FBL A3 686 Reaffirmed
(Earlier Rs 62.60 crore)
Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd BG A4 32.5 upgraded from
D
Gini Tex Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 4 Reaffirmed
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 A1 (SO) ! Revised from
Ltd-Indian MFI Trust A2+(SO)!
Series I (IMTS I)
! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents
HCL Infosystems Ltd CP/ ST Debt A1 5000 revised from
A1+
National Housing Bank CP/ST Debt Programme A1+ 50000 Assigned
Pioneer Cranes & Elevators BG A4 2 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Pioneer Cranes & Elevators Packing Credit A4 7.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac A1 100 Assigned
Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A1 1520 Assigned
Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac A1 425 Assigned
Rane Brake Lining Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A1 530 Assigned
limit
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd Non-Fund Based A3+ 114.5 Reaffirmed
Facility
Tibrewala Electronics Ltd ST non-FBL A3+ 230 Reaffirmed
Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 113.2 Revised from
A2
(earlier Rs. 15.00 crore)
William Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC A4 70 Assigned
William Industries Pvt Ltd FBL (Sub-Limit of CC) A4 15 Assigned
-Packing Credit / FBP
William Industries Pvt Ltd FBL (Sub-Limit of CC) A4 15 Assigned
- Bill Discounting
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AAA Paper Marketing Ltd FBL C+ 50 Downgraded
from B-
Acknit Industries Ltd TL BB 54 Withdrawn
Acropetal Technologies Ltd TL D 733 revised from
B
Acropetal Technologies Ltd FBL D 100 revised from
B
Acropetal Technologies Ltd FBL D 250 revised from
A4
Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 36.5 Reaffirmed
Antarctica Properties Co. Ltd TL D 655 Revised from
BB+
Antarctica Properties Co. Ltd Unallocated Fac D 94 Revised from
BB+
Asha Cotton Industries CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.10.00 crore)
Asiatic Enterprises FB Fac BB- 10 Assigned
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 11.2 Upgraded from
BB
Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT Non FB Fac BB+ 25 Upgraded from
BB
Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt FB-limits B 15 Assigned
Ltd
Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB limits B 45 Assigned
Ltd
Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Unallocated B 60 Assigned
Ltd
BP Agro Industries Bk lines B- 300 Suspended
Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd TL B 222.5 upgraded from
D
Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd CC B 15 upgraded from
D
Gini Tex Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
Gokul Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Gokul Cotton Pvt Ltd Book Debts* B+ 10 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of Cash Credit
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 AA-(SO)! Revised from
Ltd-Clioo IFMR Capital 2012 A (SO)!
(Clioo)
! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A2 BBB+ Revised from
Ltd-Clioo IFMR Capital 2012 (SO)! BBB-
(Clioo) (SO)!
! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 A+(SO)! Revised from
Ltd-Minos IFMR Capital 2012 A-(SO)!
(Minos)
! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A2 BBB+ Revised from
Ltd-Minos IFMR Capital 2012 (SO)! BBB-
(Minos) (SO)!
! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents
Harish Chandra Ramkali LT loans & working B+ 244.9 Suspended
Charitable Trust capital Fac
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B+ (SO)95.9 Assigned
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 703.3 Assigned
(SO)!
Pioneer Cranes & Elevators CC C+ 42.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Pioneer Cranes & Elevators TL C+ 4.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Pioneer Cranes & Elevators Unallocated C+ 5.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Princes Buildtech & FBL B+ 20 Assigned
Infrastructure Developers
Pvt Ltd
Princes Buildtech & TL B+ 130 Assigned
Infrastructure Developers
Pvt Ltd
Purva Enterprises FBL - CC D 100 Assigned
Rane Brake Lining Ltd TL A 535 Assigned
Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT FB Fac ## A 380 Assigned
## - Of this, Rs.10.00 crore can be utilized as either long-term or short term facilities. In
case these are utilised as short-term facilities, the short-term rating shall apply accordingly
Rane Brake Lining Ltd LT Fac - proposed A 259.2 Assigned
Regent Steel Industries Bk lines B- 50 Suspended
Ritu Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - TL B- 156 Assigned
Ritu Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - CC B- 120 Assigned
Ritu Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B- 74 Assigned
Rudra Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk lines B-/ 155 Suspended
A4
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd CC Facility BBB 237.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Ltd TL BBB 422.5 Reaffirmed
Tibrewala Electronics Ltd LT FBL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 280 Revised from
BBB
(earlier Rs. 48.08 crore)
Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Commoptionally B+ 20 Reaffirmed
convertible
debentureity Backed Warehouse
Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Book Debts* B+ 80 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of Cash Credit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)